Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard, a marine equipment and offshore engineering company based in Yantai, Shandong province, China, has recently completed what it claims is the world's first bamboo-based offshore floating PV platform. The 100 kW Jilin No. 2 platform was jointly developed by the CIMC Ocean Engineering Institute, China Forestry Group Corporation and Beijing Forestry University. It is being deployed at CIMC's offshore solar demonstration base in Yantai, where it will supply electricity to a hydrogen, ammonia and methanol demonstration project. The platform incorporates third-generation ...

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