Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 11:10 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holafly: Top destinations for corporate team-building trips

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the "back-to-work" season approaches, companies are replacing virtual meetings with face-to-face retreats to address remote work fatigue and strengthen organizational culture.

To identify where teams can genuinely build connections, Holafly has launched the Global Team-Building Index, ranking destinations based on group activity infrastructure, accessibility, overall experience, and value.

The results identify Lisbon, Portugal as the world's leading destination, driven by its coastal activities, flight connectivity, and competitive costs.

The rise of the active corporate retreat
As hybrid and remote work become permanent, business travel is shifting toward experiential connections. Organizations are prioritizing places where employees can bond outdoors, whether that means sailing together or embarking on scavenger hunts.

The Iberian Peninsula takes the crown
Lisbon secured the number one spot: the airport sits close to the city center, while the river and coast provide a spectacular playground for sailing regattas and surfing challenges. Barcelona follows in second place with large hotel room blocks alongside high-end cultural experiences.

Eastern and Central Europe are budget-friendly champions
To maximize budget efficiency without sacrificing quality, Central Europe offers compelling alternatives. Prague and Budapest rank high, with costs for dining, accommodations, and venue up to 30% lower than Western Europe. Both offer memorable group activities like medieval castle banquets and old-town scavenger hunts.

Top 10 global destinations for team-building in 2026
1 - Lisbon, Portugal
2 - Barcelona, Spain
3 - Prague, Czech Republic
4 - Mallorca, Spain
5 - Budapest, Hungary
6 - Antalya, Turkey
7 - Athens, Greece
8 - Milan, Italy
9 - Chamonix, France
10 - Berlin, Germany

Where should Californians go for a team-building retreat?
The California Team-Building Index evaluated destinations within a 4-hour flight radius. Cabo San Lucas (Mexico) ranked first, offering direct flights, luxury resorts, and premium activities. It is followed by Denver (Colorado), which serves as an oasis for wellness retreats.

Top 10 Team-Building Destinations for Californians
1 - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
2 - Denver, United States
3 - Mexico City, Mexico
4 - Portland, United States
5 - Vancouver, Canada
6 - Scottsdale, United States
7 - Austin, United States
8 - Jackson Hole, United States
9 - Guanajuato, Mexico
10 - Kauai, United States

Where should European companies go for their next offsite?
For British companies, Lisbon combines sunny coasts with rapid flight access. For German teams, Prague offers rail and air accessibility with budget efficiency. Spanish enterprises find their match in Lisbon, benefiting from proximity and local value.

Top 5 team-building destinations for UK companies
1 - Lisbon, Portugal
2 - Barcelona, Spain
3 - Mallorca, Spain
4 - Chamonix, France
5 - Prague, Czech Republic

Top 5 team-building destinations for German companies
1 - Prague, Czech Republic
2 - Lisbon, Portugal
3 - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Mallorca, Spain
5 - Budapest, Hungary

Top 5 team-building destinations for Spanish companies
1 - Lisbon, Portugal
2 - Prague, Czech Republic
3 - Budapest, Hungary
4 - Milan, Italy
5 - Antalya, Turkey

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87330a4-e6c3-4611-a953-322300a417ba


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.