Cabonline Group AB (publ): Interim report January - June 2026 Cabonline Group Holding AB (publ)

APRIL - JUNE

- Revenue amounted to SEK 1,152 million (1,118 million April-June 2025), an increase of 3%. Organically, revenue increased by 3%.

- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 65 million (54), and the corresponding margin was 5.7% (4.8).

- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK48 million (37), and the corresponding margin was 4.2% (3.3).

- Operating profit amounted to SEK 39 million (36), including items affecting comparability of SEK -10 million (0).

- Net income for the period amounted to SEK -6 million (-10).

- Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 59 million (20).

JANUARY - JUNE

- Revenue amounted to SEK 2,289 million (2,234 million January-June 2025), an increase of 2%. Organically, revenue increased by 3%.

- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 127 million (108), and the corresponding margin was 5.5% (4.8).

- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 93 million (75), and the corresponding margin was 4.1% (3.4).

- Operating profit amounted to SEK 81 million (72), including items affecting comparability of SEK -12 million (1).

- Net income for the period amounted to SEK -13 million (-32).

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 89 million (14).

Significant events during the reporting period

- Cabonline signs nationwide agreement with Kammarkollegiet

- Cabonline awarded major school transport contract in Botkyrka

- Cabonline has implemented iCabbi, a new booking and dispatch system, across Sweden

- Cabonline Quality Week ensures safe taxi journeys

- Cabonline awarded three school transport contracts in Bergen, Norway

- Cabonline publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

- Cabonline defers certain interest payments in April in accordance with the sustainability linked bond terms

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

- Cabonline defers certain interest payments in July in accordance with the sustainability linked bond terms

- Cabonline has implemented iCabbi, a new booking and dispatch system, across Finland

CEO's comment



Continued growth and improved result

The positive trend from the previous two quarters continued in the second quarter, with increased revenue and improved earnings compared with the same period last year. Primary drivers were the development within the public business segment and Flygtaxi, along with continued focus on cost control and efficiency improvements.



The new iCabbi booking and dispatch platform, along with its associated systems, was implemented in the remaining parts of Region Mitt and Väst in Sweden. The platform has thus been introduced throughout Sweden. Once fully implemented, the systems will contribute to increased control and efficiency in operations, ultimately resulting in better quality and value for our customers and travellers.



Efforts to streamline staffing resulted in slightly higher one-off personnel costs in June. Personnel costs are expected to decrease progressively over the remainder of the year, with the full annual impact realised from 2027 onwards.



Results in brief

During the quarter, Carboline's revenue amounted to SEK 1,152 million, compared to SEK 1,118 million in the same period last year, representing an organic growth rate of 3%. Adjusted EBITDA-result reached SEK 65 million, an increase of 21% compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA-margin increased to 5,7%, compared to 4,8% the previous year.



Performance by business segment

Within the public business area (B2P), Cabonline signed renewed and expanded contracts for school transport in Bergen, Norway and Botkyrka, Sweden.



Cabonline once again won the strategically important contract for public sector travel for Kammarkollegiet, delivered across Sweden through Flygtaxi. Flygtaxi had yet another strong quarter, with slightly increased revenue and significantly improved margins compared to the same period last year.



In the business travel (B2B) segment, several significant agreements were signed during the period. Among other things, we secured renewed contracts with Scania and Get-E and signed a new agreement with Avarn.



As part of our new brand strategy, FixuTaxi in Finland was given a new visual identity, making it easier for customers to recognise our brands and contributing to a more cohesive position in the Nordic market. During Almedalen Week, Cabonline took part in dialogues and roundtable discussions with customers and stake-holder organisations, contributing to greater knowledge-sharing and understanding across the industry.



Sustainability and responsibility

The sustainability-linked bond targets were exceeded by a wide margin. As many as 78% of our passenger cars are now powered by electricity or biogas, compared with the 2026 target of 55%.



Focus for the coming quarter

In July, iCabbi was introduced in the Finnish market, while preparations for the launch in Norway continue. Once completed, Cabonline will have a common platform for booking, dispatch and settlement, as well as customer and driver applications, across the Group. During the third quarter, Cabonline's solution for more efficient school transport planning will be implemented in the Stockholm Region.



A warm thank you to all our employees, drivers and transporters for your commitment, and to our customers and investors for your continued trust. With another strong quarter behind us, we continue our efforts to develop a more efficient and sustainable taxi business.



Stockholm, August 2026

Charlotta Söderlund

CEO and President



For further information, please contact

Charlotta Söderlund, CEO, +46 70 453 77 70, charlotta.soderlund@cabonline.com

Erik Skånsberg, CFO, +46 79 062 38 84, erik.skansberg@cabonline.com

Claes Palm, manager investor relations, + 46 79 061 29 43, claes.palm@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,800 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com