Viacon Group AB (publ): Good growth in both business areas

SECOND QUARTER 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 52,251 thousand (46,373), an increase of 12.7% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Organic growth amounted to 12.8%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3,034 thousand (3,829), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.8% (8.3).

EBITA amounted to EUR 3,064 thousand (3,859), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 5.9% (8.3).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4,846 thousand (5,703), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.3% (12.3).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,607 thousand (5,891), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.7% (12.7).

Order intake amounted to EUR 48,807 thousand (48,575), an increase of 0.5% compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Organic growth amounted to 1.0%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -32.13 (4.97).

ViaCon signed a letter of intent regarding the sale of ViaCon's property in Rydzyna in Poland. The letter of intent also includes a so-called sale-and-leaseback, where ViaCon intends to sign a lease agreement for the property. If the transaction is completed, it is expected to have a positive cash flow effect in the second half of 2026 of approximately EUR 7,000 thousand.

JANUARY-JUNE 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 79,728 thousand (83,412), a decrease of -4.4% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to -2.9%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR -822 thousand (4,276), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -1.0% (5.1).

EBITA amounted to EUR -762 thousand (4,336), corresponding to an EBITA margin of -1.0% (5.2).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 2,668 thousand (8,027), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 3.3% (9.6).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 3,532 thousand (8,920), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 4.4% (10.7).

Order intake amounted to EUR 90,537 thousand (87,514), an increase of 3.5% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to 4.6%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -155.85 (-58.59).

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

The second quarter of 2026 was marked by good growth in both business areas, Bridges & Culverts Solutions and Water & Ground Solutions. Growth was driven by continued healthy demand across most of our markets, as well as a welcome recovery following the unusually harsh winter conditions that dampened customer activity during the first quarter. Order intake remained stable and at a fully satisfactory level, and we continue to see a strong pipeline and order backlog for the coming quarters.

Net sales amounted to 52,251 (46,373) TEUR, an increase of 12.7 percent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Organic growth amounted to 12.8 percent. EBITA amounted to 3,064 (3,859) TEUR, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 5.9 (8.3) percent.

Cost control remained good, although margins were negatively affected by an unfavourable product and project mix, as well as higher material costs as a result of elevated oil prices. This primarily affected our plastic-based products and solutions within Water & Ground Solutions. Towards the end of the quarter, we noted that oil prices declined towards more normal levels.

Order intake amounted to EUR 48,807 thousand (48,575), an increase of 0.5% compared with the same quarter prior year. Organic growth amounted 1.0%

In May, ViaCon signed a letter of intent regarding the sale of the company's property in Rydzyna, Poland. The letter of intent also includes a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, under which ViaCon intends to enter into a lease agreement for the property. The process is progressing according to plan, and if the transaction is completed, it is expected to have a positive cash flow effect of approximately 7,000 TEUR during the second half of 2026.

BRIDGES & CULVERTS SOLUTIONS

The business area delivered good growth during the quarter, largely driven by a recovery following winter-related delays and continued strong underlying demand for bridge and culvert solutions linked to infrastructure renewal in Europe. The margin was somewhat affected by an unfavourable product and project mix.

WATER & GROUND SOLUTIONS

Water & Ground Solutions also developed positively during the quarter, with good growth driven by continued strong demand in geotechnics, stormwater and ground construction. Higher material costs for plastic-based products, due to elevated oil prices, had a negative impact on profitability. Towards the end of the quarter, we noted that oil prices declined towards more normal levels.

Overall, I am pleased with the development in the second quarter. The good growth in both business areas provides a positive foundation for the remainder of the year, and I look ahead with confidence.

Stefan Nordström,

President and CEO

The full report is published at www.viacongroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Nordström, CEO

E-mail: stefan.nordstrom@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 706 32 13 06

Philip Delborn, CFO

E-mail: philip.delborn@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 702 125264

About Us

ViaCon constructs connections. Consciously.

ViaCon, was founded in 1986 with establishments in Sweden and Norway and is market-leading European provider of sustainable civil engineering corrugated steel structures, geotechnical and storm-water solutions. ViaCon has a comprehensive local market know-how and manufacturing footprint, with presence in 18 countries and employing about 650 people.



Combining more than three decades of experience with today's cutting-edge technology, ViaCon is a pioneer in the field of Bridges & Culverts and Water&Ground Solutions, which make up the two business areas in the Company.



ViaCon offers its customers a host of distinct state-of-the-art, mission-critical solutions for various infrastructure products and solutions that are reliable, long-lasting and designed to meet the challenges of a changing world.



ViaCon is owned by funds advised by FSN Capital Partners, a leading private equity advisor in Northern Europe.

This information is information that ViaCon Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 11:00 CEST.