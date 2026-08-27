Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - COELACANTH ENERGY INC. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased oil and natural gas production 531% to 7,632 boe/d in Q2 2026 from 1,210 boe/d in Q2 2025.

Increased adjusted funds flow 1,889% to $10.7 million in Q2 2026 from adjusted funds used of $0.6 million in Q2 2025.

Amended and restated the credit facility to extend and increase the credit facility from $80.0 million to $90.0 million.

Closed a bought-deal public financing issuing 97.6 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.82 per share for gross proceeds of $80.0 million.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30



June 30

($000s, except per share amounts)

2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change





































Oil and natural gas sales

23,200



4,828



381



45,363



7,494



505

























Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

13,808



(1,826 )

(856 )

21,566



(658 )

(3,378 ) Per share - basic and diluted (1)

0.02



(-)



(100 )

0.04



(-)



(100 )























Adjusted funds flow (used) (1)

10,735



(600 )

(1,889 )

21,054



(1,853 )

(1,236 ) Per share - basic and diluted

0.02



(-)



(100 )

0.04



(-)



(100 )























Net income (loss)

3,960



(3,464 )

(214 )

7,800



(7,081 )

(210 ) Per share - basic and diluted

0.01



(0.01 )

(200 )

0.01



(0.01 )

(200 )























Capital expenditures (1)

4,468



14,273



(69 )

11,272



39,974



(72 )























Adjusted working capital (deficiency) (1)













6,529



(38,035 )

(117 )























Net cash (debt) (1)













6,529



(38,035 )

(117 )























Common shares outstanding (000s)























Weighted average - basic

596,166



532,274



12



565,827



531,862



6

Weighted average - diluted

620,435



532,274



17



590,096



531,862



11

























End of period - basic













633,850



532,866



19

End of period - fully diluted













695,408



591,544



18



(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

OPERATING RESULTS (1) June 30



June 30



2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change



































Daily production (2)

































Oil and condensate (bbls/d) 1,613



539



199



1,758



362



386

Other NGLs (bbls/d) 392



27



1,352



347



26



1,235

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 2,005



566



254



2,105



388



443

Natural gas (mcf/d) 33,764



3,861



774



29,499



3,588



722

Oil equivalent (boe/d) 7,632



1,210



531



7,022



986



612























Oil and natural gas sales





















Oil and condensate ($/bbl) 115.51



82.58



40



100.68



84.51



19

Other NGLs ($/bbl) 28.19



26.96



5



27.13



32.19



(16 ) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 98.44



79.91



23



88.56



81.01



9

Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.71



2.02



(15 )

2.17



2.77



(22 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 33.41



43.86



(24 )

35.69



41.97



(15 )





















Operating netback and net income (loss) ($/boe)





















Oil and natural gas sales 33.41



43.86



(24 )

35.69



41.97



(15 ) Royalties (3.46)



(8.26)



(58 )

(3.53)



(7.85)



(55 ) Operating expenses (7.43)



(10.86)



(32 )

(7.59)



(10.77)



(30 ) Net transportation expenses (3) (2.59)



(4.33)



(40 )

(2.65)



(4.20)



(37 ) Operating netback (3) 19.93



20.41



(2 )

21.92



19.15



14























Depletion and depreciation (8.20)



(12.76 )

(36 )

(8.33 )

(13.35 )

(38 ) General and administrative expenses (2.46)



(13.69 )

(82 )

(2.64 )

(16.78 )

(84 ) Stock based compensation (1.05)



(10.31 )

(90 )

(1.54 )

(13.43 )

(89 ) Finance expense (2.33)



(13.02 )

(82 )

(3.12 )

(12.96 )

(76 ) Finance income 0.04



0.64



(94 )

0.02



0.96



(98 ) Unutilized transportation (0.22)



(2.75 )

(92 )

(0.17 )

(3.25 )

(95 ) Net income (loss) 5.71



(31.48 )

(118 )

6.14



(39.66 )

(115 )

(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.

(2) See "Product Types" section.

(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Coelacanth's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

In Q2 2026, Coelacanth produced an average of 7,632 boe/d with all 5-19 pad wells on production. Capital was mainly spent on upgrading water handling and construction of the 9-32 pad.

Capital operations for Q3 2026 will include drilling four wells on the 9-32 pad and completion of the 12-27 Lower Montney well at Two Rivers West. The 9-32 pad includes a 5-mile step-out in the Upper Montney following up the successful B5-19 Upper Montney well. A successful step-out at 9-32 would prove out a very material geographic area for reserve bookings as no undeveloped locations were booked to the greater area at the end of 2025. The 12-27 well was originally drilled for land retention and was logged and cored before a 3,860 metre horizontal leg was drilled in the Lower Montney. The core had indicated enhanced porosity in the Basal Montney with the Lower Montney stacked on top creating a 90 metre thick zone with similar porosity. The 12-27 well is approximately 8 miles west of the 5-19 Pad and there are no reserves booked in the Lower or Basal Montney within a large radius.

The long-term view for LNG expansion in British Columbia is very positive for Coelacanth's land. Coelacanth delivers its gas to the Westcoast pipeline that has a direct connection to Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada. We believe lands that have scale and direct access such as Coelacanth's will trade at a premium once they are delineated and the resource is proven for development. Additional LNG projects may also increase the competition for oil and gas properties as LNG owners enter the upstream market to acquire Montney resources with the vast majority already owned by large companies.

While Coelacanth's large undeveloped resource of 150 sections of Montney lands (estimated to hold 6.9 billion barrels of Discovered Oil Initially-In-Place (IIP) and 5.9 trillion cubic feet of Discovered Gas IIP plus 8.3 billion barrels of Undiscovered Oil IIP and 7.1 trillion cubic feet of Undiscovered Gas IIP) (1) is expected to drive long-term value, short-term conditions are not as favourable. LNG Canada is currently estimated to be producing significantly less than capacity creating a suboptimal pricing environment for gas from Westcoast that is amplified by generally weak natural gas pricing in Canada and the US.

As such, Coelacanth is taking a cautious approach from a capital perspective yet still maintaining maximum delineation of the resource. Wells for 2027 will focus mainly on delineation that can be readily tied in and a moderate development plan on current pads with total capital expenditures estimated at $50 million. This will allow production to average approximately 8,500 boe/d in 2027 while leaving debt manageable at less than $45 million compared to a $90 million credit facility. Acceleration of development will be commodity price dependent and concurrent with hedging to protect a strong balance sheet.

Current production is approximately 6,800 boe/d (Q3 2026 average to date of 6,700 boe/d). The wells are leveling off from Q2 after the initial flush period and we expect to exit 2026 over 9,000 boe/d with the four new wells anticipated to come on-stream in November. Note that Q3 2026 average production will also be affected by maintenance work on the Westcoast pipeline and at the McMahon plant that will shut in all of Coelacanth's production for the month of September.

Turning to corporate matters, I would like to welcome Jonathon Hanson as our VP Engineering and congratulate Jody Denis on his promotion to VP Operations. Mr. Hanson has 20 years of experience and will focus on exploitation and reservoir management. Mr. Denis joined the current management team in 2021 where he contributed to the success of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. in various roles before his well-earned promotion at Coelacanth.

(1) See news releases dated August 27, 2025 and April 22, 2026 for information relating to the Company's resources and reserves, and the Resources Data section of this news release.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids

Bbls Barrels Bbls/d Barrels per day NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane) Condensate Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons

Natural Gas

Mcf Thousands of cubic feet Mcf/d Thousands of cubic feet per day MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day

Oil Equivalent

Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow (used)

Management uses adjusted funds flow (used) to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt. Adjusted funds flow (used) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow (used) is reconciled from cash flow from operating activities as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

13,808



(1,826 )

21,566



(658 ) Add (deduct):















Decommissioning expenditures

12



48



30



187

Change in non-cash working capital

(3,085 )

1,178



(542 )

(1,382 ) Adjusted funds flow (used) (non-GAAP)

10,735



(600 )

21,054



(1,853 )

Net transportation expenses

Management considers net transportation expenses an important measure as it demonstrates the cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less unutilized transportation and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Transportation expenses

1,949



779



3,582



1,330

Unutilized transportation

(151 )

(303 )

(215 )

(580 ) Net transportation expenses (non-GAAP)

1,798



476



3,367



750



Operating netback

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses, and net transportation expenses and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Oil and natural gas sales

23,200



4,828



45,363



7,494

Royalties

(2,404 )

(910 )

(4,491 )

(1,401 ) Operating expenses

(5,160 )

(1,195 )

(9,653 )

(1,923 ) Net transportation expenses

(1,798 )

(476 )

(3,367 )

(750 ) Operating netback (non-GAAP)

13,838



2,247



27,852



3,420



Capital expenditures

Coelacanth utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Capital expenditures - property, plant, and equipment

3,827



370



9,923



1,038

Capital expenditures - exploration and evaluation assets

641



13,903



1,349



38,936

Capital expenditures (non-GAAP)

4,468



14,273



11,272



39,974



Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital (deficiency) and net cash (debt)

Management uses adjusted working capital (deficiency) and net cash (debt) as measures to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital deficiency is calculated as current assets and restricted cash deposits less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning obligations and other obligations. Net cash (debt) includes adjusted working capital (deficiency) and non-current portion of the credit facility.

($000s)

June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

Current assets

15,910



6,119

Less:







Current liabilities

(14,182 )

(48,635 ) Working capital (deficiency)

1,728



(42,516 ) Add:







Current portion of other obligations

4,258



4,037

Current portion of decommissioning obligations

543



545

Adjusted working capital (deficiency) (Capital management measure)

6,529



(37,934 ) Credit facility, non-current

-



(38,101 ) Net cash (debt) (Capital management measure)

6,529



(76,035 )

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted funds flow (used) per share

Adjusted funds flow (used) per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow (used) and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share.

Net transportation expenses per boe

The Company utilizes net transportation expenses per boe to assess the per unit cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses per boe is calculated as net transportation expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas.

Oil and condensate refers to condensate and tight oil combined.

Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined.

Oil and NGLs refers to tight oil and NGLs combined.

Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs:





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30



June 30

Sales Volumes by Product Type

2026



2025



2026



2025

Condensate (bbls/d)

192



17



179



17

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

392



27



347



26

NGLs (bbls/d)

584



44



526



43



















Tight oil (bbls/d)

1,421



522



1,579



345

Condensate (bbls/d)

192



17



179



17

Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

1,613



539



1,758



362

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

392



27



347



26

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

2,005



566



2,105



388



















Shale gas (mcf/d)

33,764



3,861



29,499



3,588

Natural gas (mcf/d)

33,764



3,861



29,499



3,588



















Oil equivalent (boe/d)

7,632



1,210



7,022



986



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, adjusted working capital (deficiency) and net cash (debt). The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

RESOURCES DATA

GLJ Ltd. provided a Resource Report effective June 30, 2025 on Coelacanth's Two Rivers Montney lands encompassing approximately 150 net sections over four identified Montney zones. See news release dated August 27, 2025 for more details.

Total Petroleum Initially-In-Place is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered (equivalent to "total resources").

Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to discovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of discovered petroleum initially in place includes production, reserves, and contingent resources; the remainder is unrecoverable.

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further classified according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on development and production status.

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political, and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. It is also appropriate to classify as contingent resources the estimated discovered recoverable quantities associated with a project in the early evaluation stage. Contingent Resources are further classified in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status.

Undiscovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to undiscovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, on a given date, to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of undiscovered petroleum initially in place is referred to as "prospective resources," the remainder as "unrecoverable."

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. Prospective Resources are further subdivided in accordance with the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery and development and may be subclassified based on project maturity.

There is no certainty that any portion of the resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. The key variables relevant to the evaluation are porosity, reservoir thickness, pressure, water saturation and gas composition which have increasing uncertainty, both positive and negative, with distance from existing wells.

Coelacanth is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Information

Mr. Robert J. Zakresky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nolan Chicoine

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311678

Source: Coelacanth Energy Inc.