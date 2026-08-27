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WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 11:41
35,350 Euro
-0,11 % -0,040
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,42035,47012:20
35,41035,47012:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 12:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Equinor ASA: Change in the board of directors

Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) announces that Finn Bjørn Ruyter has decided to leave his position on the Board of Directors and prioritize his responsibilities as CEO of Hafslund and other board positions. The change takes effect 1 September 2026.

Contact:

  • Nils Morten Huseby, chair of the nomination committee
  • Enquiries through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde,+47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.