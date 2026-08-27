Caseware Contributes Expertise to Development of New German Tax Data Standard with the Federal Ministry of Finance

Two-decade collaboration with German tax authorities reinforces Caseware's innovation leadership ahead of CwX Germany on September 9, where the company will unveil a major new AI innovation.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced its continued collaboration with German tax authorities in developing the DSFinVBV (Digital Interface Regulation for Tax Authorities for Accounting Data). The Caseware team submitted a detailed technical statement to the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) on the proposed standard that will reshape digital tax auditing in Germany.

The contribution reflects Caseware's broader commitment to building AI-enabled technology that evolves alongside changing regulation, helping audit, tax and accounting professionals work with confidence on a secure, intelligent, end to end platform designed for highly regulated environments.

Long-Standing Collaboration Drives Industry Innovation

The DSFinVBV regulation will introduce modern technical data formatting standards and a standardized scope of data. This will enable tax auditors to analyze company data without manufacturer-specific preparation, significantly improving efficiency.

Building on more than 20 years of collaboration with German tax authorities in electronic tax auditing, Caseware has played a pivotal role in shaping the technical infrastructure that underpins modern tax administration in Germany. This collaboration has resulted in significant contributions to current tax data standards.

Technical Leadership and Market Expertise

The same expertise that informs Germany's evolving tax standards is embedded in the Caseware platform, where connected workflows, standardized methodologies and AI-enabled capabilities help firms adapt more quickly to regulatory change while maintaining quality and governance.

Caseware's contribution to the DSFinVBV consultation process reflects the company's deep technical knowledge gained through:

Co-development of current standards : Significant involvement in creating the existing description standard and federal conventions that form the foundation of the new DSFinVBV regulation

: Significant involvement in creating the existing description standard and federal conventions that form the foundation of the new DSFinVBV regulation Nationwide software deployment : IDEA data analysis software used by state tax auditors, company auditors and accounting firms across Germany

: IDEA data analysis software used by state tax auditors, company auditors and accounting firms across Germany Interface development expertise : Creation of over 100 manufacturer-specific interfaces enabling automatic conversion of taxpayer data exports into standardized formats

: Creation of over 100 manufacturer-specific interfaces enabling automatic conversion of taxpayer data exports into standardized formats Comprehensive market knowledge: Experience supporting taxpayers and software providers in meeting German tax system requirements, particularly complex cases involving custom systems and international software platforms

Addressing Industry Challenges

"We are uniquely positioned to contribute to the development of DSFinVBV alongside professional associations, standard setters (including XBRL), and ERP system vendors," said Andreas Arntz, Senior Product Manager, Caseware. "We bring not only technical expertise from developing IDEA data analysis software used nationwide by auditing services, but also practical insights from creating over 100 manufacturer-specific interfaces that enable seamless data conversion across diverse accounting systems."

The company's contribution is built on extensive experience working with ERP data across a wide range of industries, many years of certifying tax data interfaces for ERP systems, and supporting similar tax authority initiatives across Europe, including SAF-T.

This expertise is particularly valuable as the DSFinVBV seeks to establish a consistent tax data standard across diverse technology environments and organizations of varying size and complexity. It provides practical insight into designing a standard that enables tax auditors and businesses alike to prepare for and execute a smooth transition from the current tax data standard to the new framework.

Future of Digital Tax Auditing

Caseware Germany continues to contribute technical expertise to ensure the successful implementation of digital transformation.

Be among the first to experience the future at CwX Germany

From helping shape the future of regulation to celebrating the future leaders of the profession, Caseware continues to power trust in the global economy by investing in innovation at every level.

CwX Germany 2026 returns to Düsseldorf on September 9 with the theme "Innovation in Motion - Advancing Your Organization into the Agentic Age," bringing together industry leaders to explore how AI and agentic technologies are reshaping audit, accounting and finance. Attendees will experience inspiring AI keynotes, practical customer success stories, interactive product demonstrations, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and an exclusive first look at a major new Caseware AI innovation during a special product launch announcement.

Register today to join us in Düsseldorf and discover how Caseware customers across Germany are shaping the future of the profession.

The keynote programme features Dr. Henning Beck, exploring the unique role of human intelligence in the age of AI; Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès von Hattburg, examining how AI is transforming business, leadership and the future of work; and Alexander Thamm, sharing practical strategies for turning AI into measurable business value.

The event will also celebrate the Caseware Germany 30 Under 30 Awards, recognising the next generation of innovators who are driving digital transformation across the profession. Know someone making an impact? Submit a nomination here: Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards.

Watch the launch live?

Join us on LinkedIn Live for an exclusive first look at a major new Caseware AI innovation, unveiled during CwX Germany's special product launch announcement.??

If you would like to join the LinkedIn Live broadcast from outside Germany, please click here.

About Caseware?

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware's platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world's largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit?Caseware.???