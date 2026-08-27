Blossom Gold Inc.: Blossom Gold Reports Initial Metallurgical Results and Engagement of Metallurgical Advisor for the Rosebud Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Project

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce initial bottle roll test results for multiple host rock types and alteration styles from both oxidized and fresh rock at the Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. The results represent the beginning of a metallurgical test program to define the recovery characteristics of the major host rocks in the Rosebud deposit for the purpose of mine planning and feasibility studies. Kappes, Cassiday and Associates of Reno ("KCA") is conducting the test work program.

Blossom is also very pleased to announce the engagement of Jim Wickens as metallurgical advisor for the Rosebud Project. Mr. Wickens is well known as an operating metallurgist with over 40 years of experience, much of that on projects in Nevada with Placer Dome, Barrick, and Augusta Gold. Mr. Wickens will be intimately involved in the development and review of metallurgical programs underway and planned with KCA for upcoming feasibility studies.

Blossom provided 50-foot (15.2m) intervals of PQ core to KCA's Reno facilities. The intervals are composited and crushed to produce material for bottle roll leach tests on different crush sizes, followed by loading material into columns for further testing to establish a leach curve for material types and sizes. Intervals were selected to provide information on rock type, alteration style, and grade from near cutoff of 0.17gAu/t to 1gAu/t.

The initial bottle roll leach results are from five intervals in three metallurgical drill holes, BG26-002, BG26-007 and BG26-008. Further results are pending for intervals from three additional holes, BG26-004, BG26-005, BG26-006 as well as another metallurgical interval from BG26-008. The following table summarizes the results from the five intervals.

Figure 1: Rosebud Project Interval Composites - Summary of Cyanide Bottle Roll Leach Tests for Gold and Silver

Description

PQ hole, host rock, interval feet oxide/ fresh Target

p100

Size, mm Calculated

Head,

gms Au/MT Extracted,

gms

Au/MT Avg. Tails,

gms

Au/MT Calculated

Head,

gms Ag/MT Extracted,

gms

Ag/MT Avg. Tails,

gms

Ag/MT Leach Time,

hours Au Extracted

- Ag Extracted

- Consumption NaCN,

kg/MT Addition Ca(OH)2,

kg/MT Organic

Carbon,

- Sulfide

Sulfur,

- BG26-002 dacite lapilli tuff 130' - 180' fresh 50.0 1.743 0.829 0.913 8.07 2.52 5.55 336 48: 31: 0.06 1.00 <0.01 1.81 BG26-002 dacite lapilli tuff 130' - 180' 25.0 0.764 0.440 0.324 4.33 1.47 2.86 336 58: 34: 0.12 1.00 <0.01 1.81 BG26-002 dacite lapilli tuff 130' - 180' 9.5 1.665 0.652 1.013 6.13 1.67 4.46 336 39: 27: 0.24 1.00 <0.01 1.81 BG26-002 dacite lapilli tuff 130' - 180' Pulv 0.447 0.381 0.066 3.85 2.02 1.83 96 85: 53: 0.19 1.75 <0.01 1.81 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 95' - 145' oxide 50.0 1.039 0.302 0.738 4.55 3.25 1.30 336 29: 71: 0.09 3.75 0.11 0.07 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 95' - 145' 25.0 0.301 0.243 0.058 2.62 1.70 0.92 336 81: 65: 0.13 4.00 0.11 0.07 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 95' - 145' 9.5 0.299 0.229 0.070 4.68 2.71 1.97 336 77: 58: 0.20 5.00 0.11 0.07 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 95' - 145' Pulv 0.328 0.284 0.044 3.51 2.80 0.71 96 87: 80: 1.72 4.75 0.11 0.07 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 195' - 245' oxide 50.0 0.200 0.121 0.079 3.69 1.80 1.89 336 60: 49: 0.07 4.50 <0.01 0.15 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 195' - 245' 25.0 0.211 0.137 0.074 4.88 2.97 1.91 336 65: 61: 0.10 5.50 <0.01 0.15 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 195' - 245' 9.5 0.181 0.138 0.043 7.54 5.43 2.11 336 76: 72: 0.17 6.50 <0.01 0.15 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 195' - 245' Pulv 0.135 0.112 0.023 5.30 4.56 0.74 96 83: 86: -- 7.00 <0.01 0.15 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 295' - 345' fresh 50.0 0.152 0.060 0.091 2.48 1.01 1.47 336 40: 41: 0.12 3.75 0.04 1.62 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 295' - 345' 25.0 0.125 0.037 0.088 3.07 1.39 1.68 336 29: 45: 0.35 4.00 0.04 1.62 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 295' - 345' 9.5 0.179 0.061 0.118 3.37 1.28 2.09 336 34: 38: 0.30 4.50 0.04 1.62 BG26-007 dacite autobreccia 295' - 345' Pulv 0.133 0.062 0.071 3.03 1.77 1.26 96 47: 58: 1.60 5.00 0.04 1.62 BG26-008 dacite lithic tuff 510' - 560' fresh 50.0 0.338 0.076 0.262 9.42 3.78 5.64 336 22: 40: 0.21 2.00 <0.01 0.98 BG26-008 dacite lithic tuff 510' - 560' 25.0 0.394 0.077 0.317 7.18 3.00 4.18 336 20: 42: 0.21 2.00 <0.01 0.98 BG26-008 dacite lithic tuff 510' - 560' 9.5 0.459 0.092 0.367 7.81 4.63 3.19 336 20: 59: 0.21 2.00 <0.01 0.98 BG26-008 dacite lithic tuff 510' - 560' Pulv 0.599 0.174 0.425 11.93 7.44 4.49 96 29: 62: 0.51 2.50 <0.01 0.98

Source: Blossom Gold Inc., Kappes, Cassiday and Associates of Reno

The average estimated recovery for oxidized material at a 25mm (one inch) crush was 73% for gold and 63% for silver. The average estimated recovery for fresh rock at a 25mm crush was 36% for gold and 40% for silver with 1.47% sulfides. Additional forensic testing was done to assess the potential for the more common issues impacting leach recovery, with a focus on fresh rock mineralization.

Cyanide shake tests were undertaken as a check to the bottle roll results and confirmed poor estimated results, especially in BG26-008 from 510' to 560'. Roasting the BG26-008 material resulted in over 100% estimated recovery, indicating some characteristic of the sulfides in that material is slowing or preventing leaching of precious metals, especially gold, and will require additional test work and analysis.

Standard preg-robbing shake tests demonstrated non preg-robbing material in all samples, consistent with the lack of carbonate rocks in drill core and nil organic carbon in all samples. Analysis also demonstrated low levels of mercury and copper, which in concentration can negatively impact leach efficiency. The following tables summarize the results of the additional tests that were conducted on material from the initial five, 50-foot intervals of Rosebud mineralization delivered to KCA.

Figure 2: Rosebud Project - Head Analyses

Head Analyses - Cyanide Shake Tests

Leach Results Description Pre-Treat Head

Assay,

gms

Au/MT Head

Assay,

gms

Ag/MT Final pH Au,

mg/L Ag,

mg/L Cu,

mg/L Extraction

gms

Au/MT Extraction

gms

Ag/MT Extraction

mg

Cu/kg Est.

Ext.,

Au, % Est.

Ext.,

Ag, % BG26-002 130' - 180' -- 0.533 2.91 10.0 0.23 1.13 7.90 0.460 2.26 15.8 86% 78% BG26-007 95' - 145' -- 0.182 1.41 9.7 0.05 0.59 1.96 0.100 1.18 3.9 55% 84% BG26-007 195' - 245' -- 0.213 4.39 9.6 0.03 2.10 0.90 0.060 4.20 1.8 28% 96% BG26-007 295' - 345' -- 0.105 2.61 9.6 0.04 0.77 3.74 0.080 1.54 7.5 77% 59% BG26-008 510' - 560' -- 0.525 9.81 9.7 0.07 3.71 2.15 0.140 7.42 4.3 27% 76% BG26-008 510' - 560' Roast 0.525 9.81 9.5 0.27 1.10 1.80 0.540 2.20 3.6 <100% 22% Note: Roast was conducted at 650C for 2 hours. Head Analyses - Preg-robbing Cyanide Shake Tests

Description

Head

Assay,

gms

Au/MT

Leach Results Final

pH Spike Au,

mg/L Direct Au,

mg/L Spiked

Leach

Au,

mg/L Est.

Direct

Au

Ext.,

- Preg-

robbing

- BG26-002 130' - 180' 0.533 9.9 1.01 0.23 1.23 86% 1: BG26-007 95' - 145' 0.182 9.7 1.01 0.05 1.04 55% 2: BG26-007 195' - 245' 0.213 9.6 1.01 0.03 1.04 28% 0: BG26-007 295' - 345' 0.105 9.6 1.01 0.04 1.04 77% 1: BG26-008 510' - 560' 0.525 9.6 1.01 0.07 1.08 27% 0: Head Analyses - Mercury and Copper

Description Total

Mercury,

mg/kg Total

Copper,

mg/kg Cyanide Soluble Copper,

mg/kg Cyanide

Soluble

Copper,

- BG26-002 130' - 180' 3.22 24 15.8 66% BG26-007 95' - 145' 1.81 15 3.9 26% BG26-007 195' - 245' 1.65 5 1.8 36% BG26-007 295' - 345' 1.34 11 7.5 68% BG26-008 510' - 560' 6.35 12 4.3 36%

Source: Blossom Gold Inc., Kappes, Cassiday and Associates of Reno

Laboratory workflow impacted the schedule for the initial bottle roll and other tests as well as the next four metallurgical intervals, especially sample preparation. Preparation of the samples at KCA is nearing completion. Bottle roll and additional test results along with the initial column leach test results will be available in Q4 2026.

Based on exploration drilling to date, additional PQ core from targeted high-grade zones at depth as well as oxidized, low-grade targets up-dip will be drilled in the near term, assayed and delivered to KCA for additional metallurgical testing. It is also anticipated material will become available for testing once underground access is established.

"Minerals are found. Mines are made," said Rick Winters, Blossom's CEO. "It is very good to get the first leach results from the Rosebud deposit as a heap leach opportunity. We received good information to focus on a one-inch crush with agglomeration, which is what we have always assumed. There is a high degree of variability, especially at head grades at or below our estimated cutoff grade of 0.17gAu/t. Nonetheless, oxides seem to leach as expected for gold in the low 70s. Silver recoveries were better than expected across all samples. We eliminated metallurgical issues related with carbon preg-robbing, copper or mercury through additional testing and put a focus on better understanding fresh, highly chloritic mineralization. In Q4, we will get the results from the next batch of interval composites KCA is finishing prepping. We will be getting PQ samples of mineralization similar to the nearly one-million tons Hecla/Newmont sent to the CIL plant at Pinion and achieved +90% gold and 60% silver recoveries. We would like PQ samples of up-dip, near surface, oxide mineralization based on our expansion drilling in the South Zone. Soon, we will be looking to the underground for what additional material we may need for our metallurgical program. I look forward to more results and the evolution of our understanding of the Rosebud deposit."

Figure 3: Initial Rosebud Bottle Roll and Cyanide Shake Recoveries with Alterations





Source: Blossom Gold Inc., Kappes, Cassiday and Associates of Reno

Graden Colby, Blossom's COO, commented, "The met sample results thus far are in line with expectations for the oxide material. We are focused on further analysis of the fresh rock leaching properties. We have engaged Jim Wickens, a well-known, experienced metallurgist, to advise on continuing metallurgical testing and optimization programs being conducted by KCA. We currently have a Colorado School of Mines doctoral student working in the core shack, Cristy Stoian, whose expertise is in low sulfidation, epithermal precious metals deposits like Rosebud. We will be supporting completion of Cristy's PhD in Geology as she focuses on the minerology of the Rosebud deposit and impacts on heap leach chemistry and kinetics. This will be in association with the Colorado School of Mines ("CSM") CASERM program that will undertake hyperspectral scanning of our Rosebud core to provide detailed mapping for the deposit geology and alteration in support of resource estimation and mine planning. CASERM will also provide for use of CSM's field emission scanning electron microscope (FE-SEM) for mineralogical investigation and determination of the paragenesis and styles of Rosebud sulfides as input for Cristy's studies. Underground bulk sampling will target key areas for additional metallurgical sampling and testing. As we get more samples into bottle and columns, we will begin to be able to put the puzzle together in terms of recovery and cutoff grades. Grade is still King and something we have to work with at Rosebud."

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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