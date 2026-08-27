Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized field crews to commence its 2026 exploration program at the Sixtymile Gold Project ("Sixtymile" or the "Project") in Yukon. The program will evaluate priority targets across the Company's recently expanded land position, including the northern thrust-fault corridor, an epithermal-style target on the newly acquired western portion of the property and an emerging porphyry-style target.

The program will integrate soil geochemistry, geological mapping and field observations with the Company's existing geophysical and structural datasets to refine targets for follow-up exploration and drill testing. Despite more than a century of coarse placer gold production at Sixtymile, comparatively limited modern exploration has been conducted to identify the district's bedrock gold sources.

"The expanded property gives us our first opportunity to evaluate several prospective geological environments across Sixtymile as one larger system," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "This program is intended to improve our understanding of the structural controls associated with the district's extensive placer-gold endowment and systematically advance the strongest targets toward drilling. We are particularly interested in evaluating the relationship between the older structurally controlled gold system and younger magmatic-hydrothermal activity."

Highlights

Infill and expanded soil sampling planned over priority structural and geophysical targets.

First systematic mapping and evaluation of newly acquired epithermal-style mineralization.

Follow-up investigation of an emerging porphyry-style target.

Exploration will evaluate the potential for multiple hydrothermal events reactivated through major structures.

Much of the Sixtymile district escaped the effects of the most recent continental glaciation, preserving deeply developed soils and weathered bedrock profiles. Soil geochemistry has therefore been an important exploration technique throughout the region and provides an effective method for identifying gold trends that may be associated with underlying mineralized structures.

The program is designed to infill and expand upon existing targets to identify gold and pathfinder-element anomalies to determine their relationship to interpreted faults, geophysical features and geological contacts. Results will be integrated with the Company's existing datasets to prioritize targets for follow-up exploration and future drilling.

Multi-Stage Hydrothermal System

The expanded Sixtymile property provides Flow Metals with an opportunity to investigate the relationship between several styles and ages of hydrothermal activity within a common structural setting.

Exploration by the company has identified structurally controlled gold mineralization associated with major faults and shear zones. The newly acquired western portion of the property introduces additional evidence of younger epithermal and potentially intrusion-related hydrothermal activity.

Flow Metals interprets these observations as possible evidence for a multi-stage hydrothermal system in which older gold-bearing structures were subsequently reactivated or overprinted during younger magmatic-hydrothermal events. The program will investigate whether overlapping mineralizing event may have remobilized or concentrated earlier mineralization within favourable structural traps.

Epithermal Target

The newly acquired western portion of Sixtymile contains an epithermal-style target that has not been evaluated by Flow Metals.

The Company plans to complete reconnaissance sampling and geological observations to better characterize the alteration, geochemistry and structural controls associated with the target. Particular attention will be paid to its relationship with the major structural corridors extending across the broader Sixtymile property.

Porphyry-Style Target

The program will also evaluate an emerging porphyry-style target identified through the integration of the Company's regional geological and geophysical datasets.

Initial work will focus on establishing the geological setting of the target and identifying geochemical and alteration patterns that may indicate a larger intrusive-hydrothermal system at depth.

The presence of porphyry and epithermal systems in the Dawson Range supports the evaluation of multiple styles of mineralization associated with long-lived structures and intrusive activity. Understanding the potential relationship between these younger systems and the older structurally controlled gold mineralization in an important component of the Company's exploration model for Sixtymile.

Next Steps

Results from the 2026 field program will be integrated with historical drilling, geophysics, structural interpretation and previous surface sampling to produce an updated exploration model for the Project.

The Company expects the resulting dataset to help prioritize targets for the next phase of drilling at Sixtymile.

About the Sixtymile Gold Project

The Sixtymile Gold Project is located in western Yukon within the historic Sixtymile placer gold district. The district has produced coarse placer gold for more than a century, while comparatively limited modern exploration has been completed to identify the bedrock sources of the district's gold.

Flow Metals has assembled a district-scale land position covering prospective structures associated with the historic placer-producing drainages and continues to systematically evaluate the Project for significant bedrock gold mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harley Slade, P.Geo., a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluating large mineral systems. The Company's flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in the Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread discrete placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the scope, timing and completion of the Company's 2026 exploration program at Sixtymile; planned soil sampling, geological mapping, field observations and target evaluation; the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical, geophysical, structural and historical exploration data; the identification, refinement and prioritization of targets for follow-up exploration and potential drilling; the geological interpretation and exploration potential of Sixtymile, including the possible presence of structurally controlled gold mineralization and epithermal-, porphyry- or intrusion-related hydrothermal systems; the possible relationship between older structurally controlled gold mineralization and younger magmatic-hydrothermal activity; and the Company's plans for future exploration and drilling.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of sufficient financing, personnel, contractors, equipment and supplies; favourable weather, access and operating conditions; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain any required permits, licences and authorizations; the accuracy and reliability of available geological, geochemical, geophysical and historical exploration information; the reasonableness of the Company's geological interpretations; the validity and good standing of the mineral claims comprising the Project; and the absence of material adverse changes in commodity prices, market conditions, applicable laws, regulations or government policies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to obtain sufficient financing; delays in or changes to the scope of the exploration program; adverse weather, access or operating conditions; the unavailability of personnel, contractors, equipment or supplies; the inability to obtain or maintain required permits or authorizations; exploration results or geological interpretations proving to be inaccurate; the failure to identify mineral resources or economically recoverable mineralization; operational and environmental risks; title defects or challenges affecting the Project; changes in commodity prices, capital markets, laws, regulations or government policies; community, First Nations or permitting matters; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the 2026 exploration program will be completed as currently contemplated, that the program will produce the anticipated results, that any identified targets will be advanced to drilling or that economically recoverable mineralization will be discovered at Sixtymile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311654

Source: Flow Metals Corp.