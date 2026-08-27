Biovica International: Biovica Expands Pharma Services Business with New Master Services Agreement

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with an operating subsidiary of a U.S.-based biotechnology company developing next-generation precision medicines for cancer.

The agreement establishes a framework for the use of Biovica's DiviTum TKa testing services in the customer's oncology drug development programs.

The customer is developing a portfolio of next-generation cancer therapies, including drugs targeting key cell-cycle pathways known to take benefit from TKa measurements. Individual projects under the MSA will be initiated through separate work orders.

"We are pleased to add another biotechnology company to our growing Pharma Services customer base. This agreement provides a framework for us to support multiple development programs over time and further strengthens our position as a biomarker partner in oncology drug development," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica expands Pharma Services business with new Master Services Agreement

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-expands-pharma-services-business-with-new-master-services-agreement-1213177