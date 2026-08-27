Albania is in the process of shifting from a solar market focused on deployment to an integrated renewable energy market, according to analysis from Dr. Lorenc Gordani, an energy market and regulatory lawyer and lecturer. After previous estimates put Albania's solar capacity at between 600 MW and 650 MW by the end of last year, annual data published by the country's Energy Regulator Authority (ERE) has confirmed cumulative capacity stood at 631 MW by the end of 2025. Gordani told pv magazine that while a consolidated official figure for new solar capacity in 2026 is not yet available, the market ...

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