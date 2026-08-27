TekniPlex Healthcare Brings Materials Science- Led Medical Device Solutions to Southeast Asia at Medical Fair 2026

At Booth 2C01, the company will highlight how customized medical-grade compounds, precision tubing, value-added processing, and healthcare solutions help regional OEMs develop and scale high-performance healthcare products.

Wayne, PA, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, a global leader in advanced materials science and precision manufacturing solutions for the healthcare industry, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of medical materials and component solutions at Medical Fair Asia 2026, taking place September 9-11 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

TekniPlex Healthcare will demonstrate how its combination of global expertise and regional manufacturing capabilities help Southeast Asian medical-device manufacturers select, develop, and scale critical components, from customized compounds and precision tubing through value-added processing and sterile barrier solutions.

With nearly 60 years of materials science expertise, U.S. headquarters, and a global manufacturing footprint, TekniPlex Healthcare supports customers worldwide in medical devices, diagnostics, drug delivery, and healthcarepackaging applications. The company's China operations serve as an important manufacturing and technical support hub for the Asia-Pacific region, providing localized solutions backed by global quality systems and engineering expertise.

At Medical Fair Asia 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare will highlight its broad capabilities, including:

Customized medical-grade compounds: PVC and TPE formulations (including non-phthalate options) engineered around application-specific performance, processing, and sterilization requirements;

Precision tubing and extrusion: Single and multi-lumen, multilayer, co-extruded, radiopaque, and micro-diameter constructions supporting fluid management, drug delivery, diagnostics, and minimally invasive-device applications;

Value-added component processing: Printing, hole punching, cutting, and other secondary operations from a single vendor, to simplify the customer's component supply chain;

Sterile barrier packaging: Materials and packaging solutions that help protect device integrity through distribution, sterilization, and end use.

TekniPlex China operates an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, featuring Class 10,000 and Class 100,000 cleanroom environments. The facility specializes in medical compounds, precision tubing, spray tubing, and other healthcare material solutions, supporting both multinational medical device companies and innovative local manufacturers. For customers, this combines localized responsiveness and supply-chain efficiency with the quality systems, engineering support, and application expertise of TekniPlex Healthcare's global network.

"Medical Fair Asia provides an important opportunity for us to connect with medical device manufacturers and industry partners across Southeast Asia," said Jessica Chen, Managing Director, TekniPlex China. "As the MedTech industry continues to develop in the region, customers are increasingly looking for reliable partners who can provide not only high-quality materials, but also technical expertise, manufacturing flexibility, and supply-chain confidence. TekniPlex Healthcare is committed to supporting these needs through our global capabilities and strong regional presence."

Through its participation at Medical Fair Asia 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare will demonstrate how materials-science expertise, localized APAC manufacturing, and integrated component and packaging capabilities can help medical-device manufacturers reduce supply-chain complexity and bring high-performance healthcare products to market with greater confidence.

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About TekniPlex Healthcare



TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcarepackaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.??

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In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through componentmanufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.?

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

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