Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's Cellgenic Division Introduces MUSE Cell Product Line Across Four International Regions

A second cellular-technology launch in close succession broadens Cellgenic's portfolio into Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, demonstrating a repeatable product-development motion.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the introduction, through its Cellgenic division, of a multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (MUSE) cell product line for selected international markets - including Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia - subject to applicable local regulatory requirements.

MUSE cells are a class of pluripotent-like stem cells identified in adult tissue and studied for their stress-tolerance and multilineage-differentiation properties. The introduction is intended to give physicians in Cellgenic's target markets access to an additional category of advanced cellular technology alongside the division's existing product offering. The Company is not making therapeutic claims in this announcement.

The MUSE launch follows Cellgenic's August 24, 2026, introduction of a Natural Killer (NK) cell product line and continues a pattern of sequential, technology-specific launches rather than a single one-off announcement.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "MUSE cell science has attracted significant attention across the regenerative medicine research community. Bringing a MUSE cell product line to our international markets is consistent with how we have grown Cellgenic - one differentiated technology at a time, matched to real physician and patient demand."

Two cellular-technology launches in close succession allow RMTG to demonstrate a repeatable product-development and market-entry motion. Management views that capability as a more durable driver of long-term growth than any single product, and a core element of the operating leverage the Company is building across its supply business.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technology across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is the biologics and product-commercialization division of Global Stem Cells Group, developing and distributing advanced cellular Technology, biologics, peptide therapeutics, and related regenerative-medicine products to physicians and clinics in permitted international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; the Company's ability to obtain or maintain any required local authorizations for product introduction or distribution; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtgs-cellgenic-division-introduces-muse-cell-product-line-across-four-international-1213091