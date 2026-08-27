MARS Energy Group Acquires Citadel Roofing & Solar, Strengthening Its Position as California's Leading New Construction Roofing and Solar Platform

The partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths, creating a stronger platform to serve homebuilders and homeowners across California. The acquisition adds more than 1,000 employees to the MARS platform.

ROCKLIN, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / MARS Energy Group ("MARS"), a diversified energy and infrastructure platform, today announced its 11th acquisition: Citadel Roofing & Solar, one of Northern California's premier new construction roofing and solar contractors. The partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths, creating a stronger platform to serve homebuilders and homeowners across California. The acquisition adds more than 1,000 employees to the MARS platform.

Founded in 2015 by industry veterans with decades of roofing and solar experience, Citadel Roofing & Solar has built a reputation as a trusted partner to many of the nation's leading homebuilders through its commitment to quality, operational excellence, and customer service. The company is a market leader in Northern California's residential new construction roofing and solar industry, and also serves homeowners through its reroofing and retrofit solar businesses.

The partnership expands the MARS presence across California and further strengthens its integrated residential roofing and solar platform. Citadel's leadership in Northern California's new construction roofing and solar market complements the broader MARS capabilities across commercial and residential energy solutions, better positioning the combined organization to support homebuilders throughout California, expand service offerings, and invest in technology and operational excellence.

"There are acquisitions, and then there are partnerships that simply feel like they were meant to be," said Manvendra Saxena, Founder, Chairman & CEO of MARS Energy Group. "Citadel is the latter. Dieter and the entire Citadel team have built an exceptional business known for operational excellence, strong customer relationships, and an outstanding culture. From our very first conversation, the values and vision aligned, and everything about it felt right. This partnership is not about changing what has made Citadel successful. It is about investing in it. Together, we will keep building on this platform, preserving the key people, culture, and customer focus that have defined both organizations."

Citadel will continue to operate under the leadership of Dieter Folk, Helmut Gehle, Eric Owen, Wendi Zubillaga, Stephanie Crichton, Jeff Maxfield, and the rest of the existing management team. Customers will continue working with the same team they know and trust.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Citadel," said Dieter Folk, President of Citadel Roofing & Solar. "As we looked toward the future, it was important to find a partner who believed in our people, respected our culture, and shared our commitment to serving customers the right way. We found that in MARS. Joining the platform gives us additional resources, operational support, and room to keep growing, while preserving the values and relationships that have made Citadel successful. Our employees, customers, and partners can expect the same team and the same commitment to excellence, now backed by an even stronger platform."

About MARS Energy Group

MARS Energy Group is a holding company focused on building and scaling energy infrastructure businesses across the United States. Through its platform, MARS delivers integrated solutions across solar, storage, roofing, and electrification for residential and commercial customers and developers. Learn more at www.marsenergygroup.com.

About Citadel Roofing & Solar

Citadel Roofing & Solar is one of Northern California's leading residential roofing and solar contractors, serving many of the nation's largest homebuilders as well as homeowners throughout the region. The company specializes in residential new construction roofing and solar, reroofing, and retrofit solar installations, and has earned a reputation for quality workmanship, reliable execution, and exceptional customer service. Learn more at https://citadelrs.com/

Contact:

Cody Kilmer

Chief Experience Officer

cody@marsenergygroup.com

SOURCE: Mars Energy Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/mars-energy-group-acquires-citadel-roofing-and-solar-strengthening-its-position-1212865