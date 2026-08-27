ful. Health: The Economics of Healthcare Have Changed

As employer health insurance costs approach $19,000 per worker, FUL.Health is building healthcare for the workforce traditional health insurance was never built to serve.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Employer healthcare costs are projected to rise 9.5% in 2027, pushing average costs above $19,000 per employee, according to Aon. Against those economics, it is hardly surprising that only 27% of large firms offering health benefits offered them to part-time workers in 2025, according to KFF.

But while the cost of health insurance continues to climb at a record pace, innovation and technology have changed the economics of healthcare itself.

The result is an increasingly strange divide: employers are spending record amounts financing a financial risk product for one part of the workforce while another part has historically received little meaningful healthcare support at all.

And today's workforce doesn't fit neatly into yesterday's employment model.

Millions of Americans work part-time, variable schedules, seasonal jobs, gig work or more than one job. Many are working-and working hard-without qualifying for employer-sponsored health insurance.

Traditional health insurance was never built around today's workforce. FUL.Health is.

Innovation and technology have changed what's possible-and given patients and employers a new choice.

Today, people can have a doctor available 24/7 with unlimited $0 visits; find prescription savings; get help finding affordable options for labs and imaging; get support with hospital bills; receive help with Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP eligibility and enrollment; access trusted healthcare information and education; and extend support to eligible household members.

Starting at $8.95 per employee per month, FUL.Health makes that healthcare economically practical for part-time, hourly and benefits-ineligible employees and their households.

"The way Americans work has changed. Health insurance hasn't changed with it," said Dr. Bernie Saks, CEO of FUL.Health. "Someone can work two or three jobs and still have nowhere affordable to turn when they need a doctor or help with healthcare. FUL gives them somewhere to turn-and gives employers an affordable way to help make that possible."

For employers, that changes the employment equation too.

Health insurance has made full-time jobs worth more for decades. Innovation has made it possible for healthcare to make part-time jobs worth more, too.

Give applicants another reason to choose you. Give uninsured employees another reason to stay.

There is evidence that the retention question deserves attention. In a 15-month analysis of one enterprise workforce, CirrusMD reported an association with 32% lower turnover among users in an uninsured and benefits-unenrolled cohort that included part-time, hourly and seasonal employees, compared with coworkers who did not use the service.

The opportunity extends beyond people without insurance.

High deductibles, copays, prescription costs and other out-of-pocket expenses can leave people who have insurance making many everyday healthcare decisions much like people without it: whether to seek care, what they can afford, where to go and what to do next.

FUL requires no annual open enrollment or claims administration and can be implemented in days, not months.

The way America works changed. Health insurance didn't. Healthcare has.

About FUL.Health

FUL.Health helps people make their best personal choices for care.

Built for people without insurance-and useful for people who have insurance too-FUL makes healthcare easier to get, easier to afford and easier to figure out. FUL brings together unlimited $0 doctor visits, 24/7; prescription savings; hospital-bill support; Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP eligibility and enrollment assistance; trusted healthcare information and education; and support for eligible household members.

Visit FUL-Health.com to learn more about FUL.Health for patients and teams.

Media Contact:

Carrie Tedore

ctedore@ful-health.com

SOURCE: FUL.Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-economics-of-healthcare-have-changed-1212971