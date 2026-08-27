Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Secures US$24 Million Project-Level Financing Facility with Banco Multiva to Accelerate Growth of Mexican Distributed Generation Portfolio

Initial drawdown unlocks US$7.7 million of previously invested equity capital while preserving long-term project ownership and cash flows.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (CSE:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of power generation and digital infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a MXN$450 million (US$24 million) project-level, non-recourse-style financing facility secured by project cash flows and contracted revenues with Banco Multiva, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Multiva ("Multiva"). The facility (the "Multiva Facility") is expected to support the continued expansion of Revolve's distributed generation business in Mexico while also enabling the Company to recycle capital from existing operating and construction-stage assets into future growth opportunities.

Concurrent with signing the facility, Revolve expects to complete an initial drawdown of approximately MXN$128.8 million (US$7.7 million) backed by operating assets and projects currently under construction. The drawdown is expected to refinance a portion of Revolve's investment in these assets and return capital to the corporate level while maintaining ownership of the underlying projects and their long-term contracted revenue streams.

"The signing of this financing with Banco Multiva is a major milestone for Revolve and an important validation of the strength of our growing distributed generation business in Mexico," said CFO Tania Ontiveros. "I would like to thank the entire Banco Multiva team for their work and vision to bring this together. The facility provides us with approximately US$24 million of long-term project-level capital to support the continued growth of our distributed generation business in Mexico. Equally important, the initial drawdown of approximately US$7.7 million demonstrates the effectiveness of our capital recycling strategy. These are assets that we have already funded, developed and constructed using Revolve equity capital. By introducing long-term financing secured by contracted project revenues, we can recover a significant portion of that invested capital while retaining ownership of the assets and their future cash flows."

"This financing marks a significant milestone for Multiva in advancing energy projects. It reinforces our ability to deliver long-term financing solutions while positioning us as a leading player in the financing of Distributed Generation projects in Mexico. We are proud to contribute to the sector's growth through structures that encourage investment, support the development of innovative companies, and create sustainable value for the country," said Tamara Caballero, CEO Banco Multiva

As part of Multiva's commitment to fostering the development of strategically relevant sectors for Mexico, the institution provides structured financing solutions for energy projects, facilitating access to long-term debt that promotes investment and supports the transition toward a more sustainable energy future. The Multiva Facility is structured as a 14-year project financing facility and provides Revolve with access to long-term, non-dilutive capital for the construction of new DG projects, refinancing of operating assets, and expansion of its growing portfolio of commercial and industrial solar projects in Mexico. The facility is structured through Revolve's Mexican subsidiaries, EPM Solar, S.A. de C.V. and RRP Business Solutions, S.A. de C.V. and consists of two equal MXN$225 million tranches.

Key Credit Facility Terms

Total Facility Size: MXN$450 million (approx. US$24 million).

Term: 168 months (14 years) from drawdown.

Availability Period: 24 months, providing flexibility to add new project packages as the Company's portfolio expands.

Purpose: Project level debt financing of up to 75% of project capital expenditures, debt service reserve requirements, insurance costs, fees and hedging costs associated with eligible distributed generation projects.

Interest Rate: Variable rate depending on individual project characteristics and customer credit profile, expected to be in the range of 11.25% to 12.5%.

Security: The facility is secured primarily through contracted cash flows generated under long-term power purchase agreements and is designed specifically to support a growing portfolio of distributed generation assets.

Under Revolve's business model, the Company initially deploys equity capital and bridge loans to acquire, develop and construct distributed generation projects. Once projects have established contracted revenues and satisfy lender underwriting requirements, long-term project-level financing can be introduced using project cash flows as the primary source of repayment. Financing proceeds are then distributed back to Revolve, effectively refinancing a portion of the original equity investment or bridge loan. As a result, cash that was previously invested in operating and construction-stage projects is returned to the corporate balance sheet and can be redeployed into new project acquisitions, development opportunities and future project construction while Revolve continues to retain ownership of the underlying assets and their future cash flows.

"This is a powerful value creation model. We deploy equity capital to acquire and build high-quality renewable energy assets, establish long-term contracted cash flows, and then introduce long-term financing once those assets are operational or substantially de-risked. The recovered capital can then be redeployed into the next generation of projects. The result is the potential to enhance project-level equity returns, increase liquidity and support growth in recurring revenue and cash flow" said CEO Myke Clark.

Revolve is also pleased to provide an update on the construction progress of the Company's previously announced portfolio of distributed generation solar projects which are supported by the Multiva Facility. Construction activities continue and as these projects achieve commercial operation, they are expected to expand Revolve's operating asset base:

3 projects have completed installation and UVIE certification while progressing through the final Comisión Federal de Electricidad ( "CFE" ) process. Successful completion of this process represents the final stage before commercial operation and the commencement of contracted electricity sales and recurring revenue generation.

17 projects are currently under construction, with installation activities progressing across multiple sites. Work is advancing through various stages of construction, including equipment installation, electrical integration and commissioning preparation.

The portfolios, first announced in April 22, 2026, and March 5, 2026, respectively, represent 5.2 megawatts ("MW") of new generating capacity that, upon completion and commercial operation, are expected to expand Revolve's operating renewable energy portfolio and contribute additional contracted recurring revenue. The projects are expected to be fully constructed and operational by the end of 2026, subject to construction timelines and local permitting.

The Company will continue to provide updates as additional projects achieve key construction, interconnection and commercial operation milestones.

For further information contact:

Myke Clark, CEO

IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

778-372-8499

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20 megawatt ("MW") "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets : 27 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development : a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of the Multiva Facility; the expected availability and future drawdowns under the Multiva Facility; the expected ability of the Company to utilize the Multiva Facility to finance distributed generation projects in Mexico; the anticipated refinancing of a portion of the Company's investment in operating and construction-stage projects; the expected return of capital to the corporate level and redeployment of such capital into future growth opportunities; the expected retention of ownership of underlying projects and future cash flows; the completion, commercial operation and performance of the Company's distributed generation solar projects under construction; the expected addition of generating capacity and contracted recurring revenue from such projects; and the Company's business objectives, development pipeline, financing strategy and broader growth initiatives.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the availability of funding under the Multiva Facility and satisfaction of conditions to future drawdowns; the continued operation and performance of the Company's distributed generation projects; the ability to maintain applicable customer arrangements, power purchase agreements, permits and interconnection approvals; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Multiva Facility; and the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to satisfy conditions under the Multiva Facility and obtain future drawdowns thereunder; risks relating to the construction, operation and performance of distributed generation projects, including customer, contractual, permitting, interconnection, equipment, maintenance and cost inflation risks; risks relating to financing, including the ability to obtain funding on acceptable terms; risks relating to counterparties and contractual arrangements; risks relating to project development and construction; and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release."

SOURCE: Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/revolve-secures-us24-million-project-level-financing-facility-with-banco-multiva-t-1213071