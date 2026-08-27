Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQX: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market where its shares commenced trading today under the symbol ATEPF.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"Trading on OTCQX is another natural progression of Astra's growth, and we are pleased to qualify for the highest level of the OTC markets, where issuers must meet high financial and corporate governance standards. Trading on OTCQX enhances Astra's exposure to more U.S. investors and is expected to improve liquidity as we advance our portfolio."

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in southern Argentina, of which Astra owns 80% and has an option to acquire up to 90% from Patagonia Gold Corp, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina, which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Company's business activities; exploration on the Company's properties; completion of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; and marketing initiatives. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: development of the industry in which the Company operates; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's business activities; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; laws and regulations governing the industry in which the Company operates; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311690

Source: Astra Exploration Inc.