Combination of Calix Optical Network Terminal and Tantalus' TRUSense Gateway

meets increasing demand for fiber-based, data-centric AMI deployments

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced today that it is working with Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) ("Calix") to jointly bring fiber-enabled applications to electric cooperative and municipal utilities. Calix, an AI platform company, enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences, so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve. As part of Calix's Partner Program, Tantalus expects to expand its sales channel and addressable market, especially within the electric cooperative segment, a core growth market for the Company.

This initiative represents a significant growth opportunity for both Tantalus and Calix, as more than 200 electric cooperatives across North America are currently in the process of deploying fiber networks. Tantalus' TRUSense Fiber Gateway and TRUConnect AMI platform, which are both part of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP), will be paired with Calix Optical Network Terminal (ONT) technology and the AI-native Calix One platform, enabling utilities with fiber investments to deploy next-generation AMI, enhanced broadband and accelerated grid optimization, as well as the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and behind-the-meter devices.

"Calix is a leader in enabling utilities to deploy fiber across their distribution grids," said Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tantalus. "Together, we're empowering utilities to turn those fiber investments into a foundation for faster, more cost-effective grid modernization that benefits the communities they serve."

In addition, Tantalus has tested the TRUSense Fiber Gateway in conjunction with Calix ONTs to confirm interoperability between the two companies' technologies, and the companies are ready for field deployment of their solutions. In fact, BrightRidge, a public power and broadband utility based in Johnson City, Tennessee, is one of the first joint Tantalus and Calix customers.

"BrightRidge has worked with Tantalus and Calix in our migration to an IP-based infrastructure. The Calix I-Temp Rated XGIA SFP+ ONT and the Tantalus TRUSense Fiber Gateway work together to ensure the robustness and reliability of our world-class network," said Adam Miller, BrightRidge AMI Manager. "We're doing this to take advantage of the advanced applications available today as well as in preparation for what's coming next."

An increasing number of utilities are leveraging fiber networks to drive more visibility, reliability and resilience across their distribution grids, and the collaboration between Tantalus and Calix is designed to benefit communities across North America.

"Grid modernization requires a fundamental evolution in how utility providers connect critical infrastructure," said Shane Eleniak, Chief Product Officer of Calix. "Those providers need real-time visibility across their networks and the ability to respond quickly to changing conditions in the field. That requires resilient, fiber-based communications. Through our partnership with Tantalus, we are helping utility providers maximize the value of their fiber investments with the AI-native Calix One platform, enabling greater operational intelligence and helping them better serve their communities."

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the impact that joining Calix's partner program will have on the growth of Tantalus' sales channel and addressable market, the extent to which the joint solutions offered by Tantalus and Calix will support and enhance the grid modernization efforts of utilities, the demand by utilities for the combination of the solutions offered by Tantalus and Calix, the needs of utilities for grid modernization, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311665

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.