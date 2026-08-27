Wavelength doesn't just surface the right move, it makes it. Built on 500+ signals from each business' own account, Active Intelligence now drives a 75% higher engagement rate

Most marketers now have AI. Almost none have AI that knows their business. Even after mass adoption, 84% of marketers still run generic campaigns built on industry best practices instead of their own data. Today, ActiveCampaign launched Active Intelligence: Wavelength, the release that closes that gap. It learns from each business' account history, performance patterns, and customer data with over 500 signals behind every recommendation, and then acts on what it learns. Wavelength drafts the campaign, builds the segment, and catches the broken journey before a marketer has even started planning. The result is marketing that reads the room for you. Businesses using Active Intelligence see a 75% higher engagement rate than those that don't.

This is the shift the entire industry has been circling, from marketing software you operate to marketing intelligence that operates alongside you.

"What stands out about scheduled agent tasks is how practical it is. Instead of pulling the same reports and updates over and over, we can automate recurring work, get the output directly to the right stakeholders, and spend more time acting on the insights rather than gathering them," said Tim Preston, VYBRNT, an ActiveCampaign partner.

Active Intelligence: Wavelength knows your business. That's the whole point.

Generic AI produces generic marketing. Wavelength is tuned to your frequency: its context engine continuously reads your account, including what you've sent, what's worked, who's engaged, and what just changed on your site. It turns that into recommendations no other model could generate, because no other model has seen your business. The more it runs, the sharper it gets, reflecting your priorities, your strategy, and your customers' evolving behavior rather than a playbook scraped from everyone else.

When you update a product page, Wavelength notices, connects the change to what it already knows about your audience, and drafts the campaign before you've opened a blank canvas. Early data shows it can lift click-through rates by as much as 17%.

With Wavelength, marketers can:

Draft campaigns informed by their own account history, with 500+ data points behind every recommendation

Catch dead ends in automated journeys before contacts ever hit them

Receive recurring insights and recommendations on a schedule they set and control

Stay ahead with always-on competitive, industry, and website intelligence

Get recommendations that grow more personalized every time they run

Not another how-to. Real action across 300+ capabilities, with thousands of ways to put them to work.

Until now, marketers had to navigate individual features and functions to bring each use case to life. That era is over. Wavelength unlocks the full ActiveCampaign platform, turning 300+ capabilities into thousands of ways to act on a goal through an ongoing conversation in plain language. A marketer can ask for the outcome they want and watch it happen: build a segment of everyone who opened but never clicked and queue them for follow-up, clean up duplicate tags across a messy list, import and update thousands of contacts in bulk, or stand up a webhook and update a list. Marketers can start with a goal, refine the request, and watch Wavelength carry it through across the platform.

"The next step for AI in marketing isn't just spotting the right opportunity, it's acting on it right away," said Chai Atreya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ActiveCampaign. "Wavelength performs more of the work on a marketer's behalf than anything we've shipped, and it does it grounded in each business' own data. That's what moves AI from something you consult to something you work alongside."

Active Intelligence: Wavelength is available today for any marketer who wants better marketing and higher engagement. Learn more at activecampaign.com/product-updates.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform that gives growing businesses the intelligence to market like a much larger team. Powered by Active Intelligence, ActiveCampaign turns each business' own data into campaigns, automations, and customer experiences that get smarter over time. Learn more at activecampaign.com.

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