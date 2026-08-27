Hypershell to Debut Flagship Full-Leg Exoskeleton Hypershell Halo at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell will unveil Hypershell Halo, its Flagship Full-Leg Exoskeleton for All-Terrain Mobility, at 3 PM on September 3 in Berlin ahead of IFA. Hypershell Halo marks a new step toward the company's vision of a world where people can move freely, explore boldly, work efficiently, and go beyond what once seemed possible.

At its core is a category-defining unified architecture that coordinates four powered hip-and-knee joints as one system, extending powered assistance across the full lower limb. This architecture allows Halo to support a significantly broader range of human movement across changing terrain. Consumers can now register for updates here.

At Hypershell's booth, visitors will also be able to explore and experience Hypershell's broader product portfolio, including the award-winning new Hypershell X Series, its latest AI-powered hip exoskeleton, alongside the new flagship model Halo.

Visit Hypershell at Booth 119, Hall 12, September 4-8, to experience its latest exoskeleton innovations and see how Hypershell is expanding human mobility through technology, empowering people to turn possibilities into more reality.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability - shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

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