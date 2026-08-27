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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Hypershell to Debut Flagship Full-Leg Exoskeleton Hypershell Halo at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell will unveil Hypershell Halo, its Flagship Full-Leg Exoskeleton for All-Terrain Mobility, at 3 PM on September 3 in Berlin ahead of IFA. Hypershell Halo marks a new step toward the company's vision of a world where people can move freely, explore boldly, work efficiently, and go beyond what once seemed possible.

At its core is a category-defining unified architecture that coordinates four powered hip-and-knee joints as one system, extending powered assistance across the full lower limb. This architecture allows Halo to support a significantly broader range of human movement across changing terrain. Consumers can now register for updates here.

At Hypershell's booth, visitors will also be able to explore and experience Hypershell's broader product portfolio, including the award-winning new Hypershell X Series, its latest AI-powered hip exoskeleton, alongside the new flagship model Halo.

Visit Hypershell at Booth 119, Hall 12, September 4-8, to experience its latest exoskeleton innovations and see how Hypershell is expanding human mobility through technology, empowering people to turn possibilities into more reality.

About Hypershell
Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With SGS-certified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability - shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hypershell-to-debut-flagship-full-leg-exoskeleton-hypershell-halo-at-ifa-2026-302861333.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.