C3is Inc. reports second quarter and six months 2026 financial and operating results

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing drybulk, crude oil and petroleum products seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Our handysize dry bulk carriers are on time charters of short-term durations, producing steady cash flows, while our Aframax tanker operates in the spot market, currently achieving voyage charter rates of around $100,000 per day. Our product tankers are achieving rates of $30,000 per day on Spot.



All our vessels are unencumbered.



The Company had entered into agreements to acquire two product tankers for an aggregate consideration of $39.8 million, which amount is payable by January 2027. One of these tankers was delivered on April 3, 2026, while the second one was delivered on August 6, 2026. These acquisitions increase the Company's exposure to the product tanker market.



Fleet operational utilization of 78.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, mainly due to the commercial idle days of the Aframax tanker operating in the spot market and the off-hire days due to the dry-docking of the product tanker acquired during the period. Vessels operating under time charter employment had less idle days.



For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated revenues of $24.0 million corresponding to a daily TCE 1 of $40,260, as compared to revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which corresponded to a daily TCE of $16,466.



of $40,260, as compared to revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which corresponded to a daily TCE of $16,466. For the second quarter of 2026, daily TCE increased by 144.5% as compared to the same period in 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits balance of $33.2 million at the end of second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.9 million at year-end 2025, representing an increase of 122.8%.



For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported a Net Income of $10.0 million, EBITDA 1 of $12.0 million and Earnings per share, basic, of $353.87.



of $12.0 million and Earnings per share, basic, of $353.87. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported a Net Income of $13.2 million, EBITDA of $16.6 million and Earnings per share ("EPS"), basic, of $483.39.



Adjusted net income 1 of $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 790.9% compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



of $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 790.9% compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 321.4% compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



of $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 321.4% compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. In July 2026, the Company completed a public offering of units resulting in gross proceeds of $6.0 million. Each unit consisted of one share of our common stock and one Class F Warrant, all of which were subsequently exercised.



Second Quarter 2026 Results:

Voyage revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $24.0 million, an increase of $13.3 million compared to revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average TCE rates of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 453 days for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 364 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Of the total calendar days in the second quarter of 2026, 286, or 63.1%, were time charter days, as compared to 217 or 59.6% for the same period in 2025. Our fleet operational utilization was 78.6% and 78.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $24.0 million, an increase of $13.3 million compared to revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average TCE rates of our vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 453 days for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 364 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Of the total calendar days in the second quarter of 2026, 286, or 63.1%, were time charter days, as compared to 217 or 59.6% for the same period in 2025. Our fleet operational utilization was 78.6% and 78.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $7.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.7 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increase in bunker costs by 64.5%, primarily due to the increase in bunker prices. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included bunkers cost and port expenses of $3.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, corresponding to 55.7% and 28.6% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included crew expenses of $1.5 million, corresponding to 46.9% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $0.7 million, corresponding to 21.9% of total vessel operating expenses, and maintenance expenses of $0.4 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 12.5% of total vessel operating expenses.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $7.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.7 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increase in bunker costs by 64.5%, primarily due to the increase in bunker prices. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, included bunkers cost and port expenses of $3.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, corresponding to 55.7% and 28.6% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included crew expenses of $1.5 million, corresponding to 46.9% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $0.7 million, corresponding to 21.9% of total vessel operating expenses, and maintenance expenses of $0.4 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 12.5% of total vessel operating expenses. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.1 million, a $0.5 million increase from $1.6 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.1 million, a $0.5 million increase from $1.6 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Management fees for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $0.2 million, a $0.04 million increase from $0.16 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $0.2 million, a $0.04 million increase from $0.16 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. General and Administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.1 million decrease is primarily due to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.1 million decrease is primarily due to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.04 million, respectively. This increase is related to the accrued interest expense - related party, in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury - which is payable by January 2027.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.04 million, respectively. This increase is related to the accrued interest expense - related party, in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury - which is payable by January 2027. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 was $0.3 million and $0.03 million, respectively. The increase of $0.27 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 was $0.3 million and $0.03 million, respectively. The increase of $0.27 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company. Gain on warrants for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $0.2 million whereas loss on warrants for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.4 million. This change related to net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $0.2 million whereas loss on warrants for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.4 million. This change related to net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities. Net Income of $10.0 million and related earnings per share, basic, of $353.87 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, corresponding to a loss per share, basic, of $49,100.24, for the same period of last year.

of $10.0 million and related earnings per share, basic, of $353.87 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, corresponding to a loss per share, basic, of $49,100.24, for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $9.8 million corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $345.57 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to an Adjusted net income of $1.1 million corresponding to Adjusted loss per share, basic, of $2,861.53 for the same period of last year.

was $9.8 million corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $345.57 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to an Adjusted net income of $1.1 million corresponding to Adjusted loss per share, basic, of $2,861.53 for the same period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $11.8 million and $2.8 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $11.8 million and $2.8 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 5.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period in 2025.

Six months 2026 Results:

Voyage revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $35.6 million, an increase of $16.2 million compared to revenues of $19.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average TCE rate of our vessels, from $16,335 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to $36,769 for the same period in 2026. Total calendar days for our fleet were 813 days for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 724 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Of the total calendar days in the first six months of 2026, 511 or 62.9%, were time charter days, as compared to 464 or 64.1% for the same period in 2025. Our fleet operational utilization was 81.4% and 84.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $35.6 million, an increase of $16.2 million compared to revenues of $19.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average TCE rate of our vessels, from $16,335 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to $36,769 for the same period in 2026. Total calendar days for our fleet were 813 days for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 724 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Of the total calendar days in the first six months of 2026, 511 or 62.9%, were time charter days, as compared to 464 or 64.1% for the same period in 2025. Our fleet operational utilization was 81.4% and 84.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $8.2 million and $5.7 million, compared to $7.6 million and $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increase in bunker cost by 12.1%, primarily due to the increase in bunker prices. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included bunker costs of $4.4 million, corresponding to 53.7% of total voyage expenses, and port expenses of $2.3 million, corresponding to 28.0% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included crew expenses of $2.8 million, corresponding to 49.1% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $1.3 million, corresponding to 22.8%, and maintenance expenses of $0.7 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 12.3% of total vessel operating expenses.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $8.2 million and $5.7 million, compared to $7.6 million and $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increase in bunker cost by 12.1%, primarily due to the increase in bunker prices. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included bunker costs of $4.4 million, corresponding to 53.7% of total voyage expenses, and port expenses of $2.3 million, corresponding to 28.0% of total voyage expenses. Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, mainly included crew expenses of $2.8 million, corresponding to 49.1% of total operating expenses, spares and consumables costs of $1.3 million, corresponding to 22.8%, and maintenance expenses of $0.7 million, representing works and repairs on the vessels, corresponding to 12.3% of total vessel operating expenses. Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.7 million, a $0.4 million increase from $3.3 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.7 million, a $0.4 million increase from $3.3 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Management fees for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $0.4 million, a $0.1 million increase from $0.3 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $0.4 million, a $0.1 million increase from $0.3 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. General and Administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $1.3 million for each period.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $1.3 million for each period. Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The balances are related to the accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury - which is payable by January 2027- and our bulk carrier, the Eco Spitfire, which was completely repaid in April 2026.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The balances are related to the accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury - which is payable by January 2027- and our bulk carrier, the Eco Spitfire, which was completely repaid in April 2026. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 was $0.5 million and $0.2 million respectively. The increase of $0.3 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 was $0.5 million and $0.2 million respectively. The increase of $0.3 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company. Loss on warrants for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.0 million as compared with the gain on warrants of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and mainly related to the net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $2.0 million as compared with the gain on warrants of $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and mainly related to the net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities. Net Income of $13.2 million and related earnings per share, basic, of $483.39 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, corresponding to earnings per share, basic, of $2,913.39, for the same period of last year.

of $13.2 million and related earnings per share, basic, of $483.39 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $2.6 million, corresponding to earnings per share, basic, of $2,913.39, for the same period of last year. Adjusted Net Income was $15.3 million, corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $614.94 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to an adjusted net income of $2.3 million, corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $841.44 for the same period of last year.

was $15.3 million, corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $614.94 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to an adjusted net income of $2.3 million, corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $841.44 for the same period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $18.7 million and $5.8 million respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $18.7 million and $5.8 million respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 4.5 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period of 2025.

CEO Dr. Diamantis Andriotis commented:

Our results for the first six months of 2026 demonstrate the strength of our strategy and the significant progress we have achieved since the Company was established three years ago. Net Income totaled $13.18 million, up 409% compared with the first half of 2025, while Adjusted Net Income was $15.28 million, up 562%. EBITDA reached $16.6 million, up 176%, and Adjusted EBITDA stood at $18.7 million, up 226%.

These remarkable results validate our strategy of disciplined expansion and diversification. Since the beginning of the year, we have taken delivery of two product tankers, which are expected to further enhance and diversify our fleet profile while increasing our exposure to the tanker market, where charter rates currently remain at attractive levels.

We have also benefited from a flexible payment structure, under which the remaining acquisition costs of these recently acquired vessels are payable within one year from the respective acquisition agreements.

Most importantly, we have achieved this expansion while maintaining a debt-free fleet, providing a strong foundation for further growth and financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, we are confident that the second half of 2026 will mirror the strong performance of the first half, with our expansion efforts projected to further boost profitability, strengthen our financial position, and introduce greater flexibility for C3is' future growth and operational strategy.

Conference Call details:

On August 27, 2026, at 10:00 am ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to present the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT C3IS INC.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing drybulk, crude oil and petroleum products seaborne transportation services. The Company owns six vessels, comprising three Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt), an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of 115,804 dwt and two product tankers with a total cargo carrying capacity of 97,963 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 311,431 dwt. C3is Inc.'s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol "CISS".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance including our intentions relating to fleet growth and diversification and financing, and outlook for our shipping sectors and vessel earnings, and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although C3is Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3is Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in C3is Inc.'s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to fund the purchase price for our two product tankers, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions and the conflict in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and the effective closure of the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to the conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by C3is INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

FLEET DATA Q2 2025 Q2 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 4.0 5.0 4.0 4.5 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 4 5 4 5 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 364 453 724 813 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 364 424 724 746 Fleet utilization (4) 100.0% 93.6% 100.0% 91.8% Total charter days for fleet (5) 217 286 464 511 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 147 138 260 235 Fleet operational utilization (7) 78.0% 78.6% 84.8% 81.4%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net (loss)/income before loss/(gain) on warrants and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, loss/(gain) on warrants and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended June 30th, Six-Month Period Ended June 30th, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net (Loss)/Income - Adjusted Net Income Net (loss)/income (5,328,450) 9,983,543 2,588,391 13,183,829 Plus/(less) loss/(gain) on warrants 6,358,529 (222,480) (508,232) 2,030,240 Plus share based compensation 114,890 31,289 228,518 62,233 Adjusted Net income 1,144,969 9,792,352 2,308,677 15,276,302 Net (Loss)/Income - EBITDA Net (loss)/income (5,328,450) 9,983,543 2,588,391 13,183,829 Plus interest and finance costs 39,582 243,475 370,127 245,327 Less interest income (27,504) (296,238) (177,264) (507,578) Plus depreciation 1,625,470 2,099,743 3,250,941 3,725,214 EBITDA (3,690,902) 12,030,523 6,032,195 16,646,792 Net (Loss)/Income - Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income (5,328,450) 9,983,543 2,588,391 13,183,829 Plus/(less) loss/(gain) on warrants 6,358,529 (222,480) (508,232) 2,030,240 Plus share based compensation 114,890 31,289 228,518 62,233 Plus interest and finance costs 39,582 243,475 370,127 245,327 Less interest income (27,504) (296,238) (177,264) (507,578) Plus depreciation 1,625,470 2,099,743 3,250,941 3,725,214 Adjusted EBITDA 2,782,517 11,839,332 5,752,481 18,739,265 EPS Numerator Net (loss)/income (5,328,450) 9,983,543 2,588,391 13,183,829 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (189,583) (189,583) (377,083) (377,083) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares -- (708) (11,654) (967) Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares (1,356,000) (1,644,000) (1,818,000) (5,118,000) Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders, basic (6,874,033) 8,149,252 381,654 7,687,779 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 140 23,029 131 15,904 EPS - Basic (49,100.24) 353.87 2,913.39 483.39 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 1,144,969 9,792,352 2,308,677 15,276,302 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (189,583) (189,583) (377,083) (377,083) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares -- (691) (3,366) (1,230) Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares (1,356,000) (1,644,000) (1,818,000) (5,118,000) Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders, basic (400,614) 7,958,078 110,228 9,779,989 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 140 23,029 131 15,904 Adjusted EPS (2,861.53) 345.57 841.44 614.94

Reconciliation of TCE:

Time Charter Equivalent rate or "TCE" rate is determined by dividing voyage revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. TCE is a non-GAAP measure which provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Time charter equivalent revenues assisting the Company's management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. TCE is also a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters or time charters, but not bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. TCE assists our investors to assess our financial performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate)

Q2 2025 Q2 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Voyage revenues 10,737,341 24,044,464 19,408,005 35,620,403 Voyage expenses 4,743,553 6,974,280 7,581,551 8,190,586 Time charter equivalent revenues 5,993,788 17,070,184 11,826,454 27,429,817 Total voyage days for fleet 364 424 724 746 Time charter equivalent rate 16,466 40,260 16,335 36,769

C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares) Q2 2025 Q2 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Revenues Revenues 10,737,341 24,044,464 19,408,005 35,620,403 Total revenues 10,737,341 24,044,464 19,408,005 35,620,403 Expenses Voyage expenses 4,614,730 6,691,966 7,343,749 7,761,638 Voyage expenses - related party 128,823 282,314 237,802 428,948 Vessels' operating expenses 2,360,493 3,181,953 4,489,982 5,646,541 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 34,000 53,000 66,500 83,000 Drydocking costs 78,701 1,257,985 78,701 1,304,121 Management fees - related party 160,160 199,320 318,560 357,720 General and administrative expenses 531,893 401,355 1,059,681 1,033,817 General and administrative expenses - related party 145,419 149,484 270,245 287,061 Depreciation 1,625,470 2,099,743 3,250,941 3,725,214 Total expenses 9,679,689 14,317,120 17,116,161 20,628,060 Income from operations 1,057,652 9,727,344 2,291,844 14,992,343 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (2,229) (2,064) (4,192) (3,916) Interest and finance costs - related party (37,353) (241,411) (365,935) (241,411) Interest income 27,504 296,238 177,264 507,578 Foreign exchange loss (15,495) (19,044) (18,822) (40,525) (Loss)/gain on warrants (6,358,529) 222,480 508,232 (2,030,240) Other (expenses)/income, net (6,386,102) 256,199 296,547 (1,808,514) Net (loss)/income (5,328,450) 9,983,543 2,588,391 13,183,829 (Loss)/Earnings per share (ii) - Basic (49,100.24) 353.87 2,913.39 483.39 - Diluted (49,100.24) 79.52 (127.62) 162.59 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 140 23,029 131 15,904 - Diluted 140 125,539 1,112 81,079

ii The computation of (loss)/earnings per share gives retroactive effect to the reverse stock splits effected in April 2024, December 2024, April 2025, January 2026, April 2026 and August 2026.

C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in United States Dollars) December 31, June 30, 2025 2026 Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents 616,640 737,874 Time deposits 14,323,999 32,510,000 Trade and other receivables 4,262,887 11,734,850 Other current assets 282,992 234,443 Inventories 1,312,062 3,217,204 Advances and prepayments 15,378 10,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,751 64,374 Total current assets 20,838,709 48,509,181 Non current assets

Vessels, net 77,647,921 96,251,707 Total non current assets 77,647,921 96,251,707 Total assets

98,486,630 144,760,888 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable 1,804,473 3,106,148 Payable to related parties 381,779 24,473,778 Accrued and other liabilities 911,201 1,102,162 Operating lease liabilities 24,751 64,374 Deferred income 235,651 78,011 Total current liabilities 3,357,855 28,824,473 Non current liabilities

Warrant liability

29,161 1,347,235 Total non current liabilities

29,161 1,347,235 Total liabilities

3,387,016 30,171,708 Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Capital stock

24 387 Preferred stock, Series A

6,000 6,000 Additional paid-in capital

90,607,745 102,408,202 Retained earnings

4,485,845 12,174,591 Total stockholders' equity

95,099,614 114,589,180 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

98,486,630 144,760,888

C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States Dollars) 6M 2025 6M 2026 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 2,588,391 13,183,829 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,250,941 3,725,214 Share based compensation 228,518 62,233 Unrealized foreign exchange loss on time deposits -- 46,365 (Gain)/loss on warrants (508,232) 2,030,240 Non-cash lease expense 33,002 24,751 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (2,866,717) (7,471,963) Other current assets (27,891) 48,549 Inventories (258,085) (1,905,142) Advances and prepayments 3,758 4,942 Increase/(decrease) in

Trade accounts payable 442,559 1,301,675 Changes in operating lease liabilities (33,002) (24,751) Payable to related parties 189,723 1,769,249 Accrued and other liabilities (48,541) 190,961 Deferred income (46,441) (157,640) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,947,983 12,828,512 Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for acquisition and capitalized expenses of vessel (161,900) -- Increase in bank time deposits (1,600,000) (47,456,757) Maturity of bank time deposits 7,948,706 29,224,391 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 6,186,806 (18,232,366) Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from equity offering -- 2,632,693 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 660,806 3,564,962 Repayment of seller financing (13,381,000) -- Stock issuance costs -- (289,234) Dividends paid on preferred shares (379,167) (383,333) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (13,099,361) 5,525,088 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,964,572) 121,234 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,640,343 616,640 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 675,771 737,874

1 TCE, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.