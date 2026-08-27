Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2026

- Gross Margin Expanded 150 bps y/y as Inventory Actions Continue to Drive Margin Recovery -

- Updates Fiscal 2027 Segment Modeling Assumptions; Reaffirms Profitability Outlook -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2026.

"Our fiscal 2027 second quarter results reflect continued progress on improving inventory health, with equipment margins in our Agriculture segment coming in modestly ahead of our expectations for the quarter, which are helping drive a lift in consolidated gross margin in the face of a difficult revenue environment," stated Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, overall demand across our North American Agriculture business played out largely as we anticipated and fundamentals are suggesting that calendar year 2026 could be the bottom of this cycle. Our team remains focused on the areas within our control and I'm confident that the actions we have taken over the past two years position Titan favorably as agricultural fundamentals eventually recover."

Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue was $496.4 million compared to $546.4 million in the second quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $328.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $376.3 million in the second quarter last year. Parts revenue was $106.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $109.2 million in the second quarter last year. Service revenue was $46.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $48.8 million in the second quarter last year. Rental and other revenue was $14.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $12.1 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $92.4 million, compared to $93.6 million in the second quarter last year. Gross profit margin was 18.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 17.1% in the second quarter last year. The year-over-year improvement in gross profit margin primarily reflects stronger equipment margins given continued reductions in aged inventory, alongside a higher mix of parts and service revenue.

Operating expenses increased to $94.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $92.7 million in the second quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 19.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 17.0% of revenue in the second quarter last year.

Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense decreased to $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $11.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was driven by lower interest-bearing inventory levels.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2027, net loss was $9.2 million, with loss per diluted share of $0.40, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, with loss per diluted share of $0.26, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $4.6 million, compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $310.2 million, compared to $345.8 million in the second quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales decrease of 8.4%. The decrease resulted from softer demand for equipment compared to the prior year period, driven by continued pressure on grower profitability. Pre-tax loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 improved to $3.3 million, compared to $12.3 million in the second quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $78.6 million, compared to $72.0 million in the second quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales increase of 9.2%, which was primarily due to higher equipment sales. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 improved to $0.4 million, compared to pre-tax loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter last year.

Europe Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $66.1 million, including a $1.1 million benefit related to foreign currency fluctuations versus the prior year period, compared to $98.1 million in the second quarter last year. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $33.1 million, or 33.7%. The wind-down of the Company's German operations contributed approximately $11 million of the year-over-year revenue decrease in the quarter. The remainder of the decrease was primarily due to lower equipment demand compared to the prior year period, which had been driven by stronger sales resulting from European Union stimulus programs in Romania. Pre-tax loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $1.3 million, compared to pre-tax income of $5.1 million in the second quarter last year.

Australia Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $41.4 million, including a $3.9 million benefit related to foreign currency fluctuations versus the prior year period, compared to $30.6 million in the second quarter last year. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $6.9 million, or 22.5%. Pre-tax loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $3.4 million, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2027 was $29.5 million. Total inventories increased by $28.4 million to $931.5 million as of second quarter end, as compared to January 31, 2026. Equipment inventories increased by $21.7 million to $746.9 million as of second quarter end, as compared to January 31, 2026. Outstanding floorplan payables were $623.6 million on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of July 31, 2026, compared to $553.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2026.

For the six months ended July 31, 2026, the Company's net cash used for operating activities was $25.1 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $49.9 million for the six months ended July 31, 2025. The change in cash from operating activities was primarily attributable to timing of inventory receipts and changing mix in floorplan financing, which was partially offset by receivable collections compared to the prior year period.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Knutson continued, "Over the past two years, our team has meaningfully reshaped our inventory position and has worked hard to manage our cost structure against inflationary pressures, and that work continues to give us a stronger foundation to manage through this cycle. As a result, we are reiterating our fiscal 2027 EPS modeling assumptions. However, we are making several updates to our segment revenue assumptions for fiscal 2027 to reflect current conditions. In Construction, we continue to see the tailwinds from increased activity in our footprint, including data center and other infrastructure projects, and in Australia healthy moisture levels are leading to higher yield expectations and improving farmer sentiment. However, we are revising down our Europe segment revenue outlook given a deterioration in regional sentiment which has resulted in softer demand for equipment than previously anticipated. Overall, I'm proud of how our team continues to execute in a difficult environment, and confident that approach positions us to deliver stronger profitability as conditions improve."

Fiscal 2027 Modeling Assumptions

The Company reaffirms its previously issued profitability guidance while updating its segment revenue modeling assumptions; the following is a summary of its current expectations for fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions:

(in millions, except per share data and percentages) Previous Assumptions Current Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture Down 15% - Down 20% Down 15% - Down 20% Construction Flat - Up 5% Up 5% - Up 10% Europe (1) (2) Down 20% - Down 25% Down 30% - Down 40% Australia Up 10% - Up 15% Up 15% - Up 20% Adjusted EBITDA $17.0 - $29.0 $17.0 - $29.0 Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss (1) ($28.0) - ($39.0) ($28.0) - ($39.0) Tax Expense $0.0 - $1.0 $0.0 - $1.0 Adjusted Net Loss (1) ($28.0) - ($40.0) ($28.0) - ($40.0) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share (1) ($1.25) - ($1.75) ($1.25) - ($1.75) (1) Includes the full year impact of winding down the Company's German business throughout fiscal 2027. (2) The Company's German business recognized $53.9 million of revenue in fiscal 2026; due to the wind-down, the Company expects to recognize approximately $11 million of revenue from its German business in fiscal 2027.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Sunday, September 27, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13760009.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the schedule included in this press release. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of any adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation is attached to this release. The table included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconciles EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable financial measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated Pre-tax Loss, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share, in each case for fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility of the factors that may impact the comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. Our stores offer one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "potential," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," "plan," "anticipate," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding fiscal 2027 modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and customer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving sufficient inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are described in Titan's filings with the SEC. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Jeff Sonnek, jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

646-277-1263

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2026 January 31, 2026 Assets Current Assets Cash - 29,508 - 28,164 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 113,173 127,031 Inventories, net 931,502 903,085 Prepaid expenses and other 26,463 31,700 Total current assets 1,100,646 1,089,980 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 360,174 360,983 Operating lease assets 47,664 47,197 Deferred income taxes 988 1,327 Goodwill 67,161 65,583 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 51,322 51,233 Other 593 625 Total noncurrent assets 527,902 526,948 Total Assets - 1,628,548 - 1,616,928 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 41,046 - 35,156 Floorplan payable 623,567 553,754 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,887 21,410 Current operating lease liabilities 4,029 4,084 Deferred revenue 38,656 82,311 Accrued expenses and other 84,510 75,248 Total current liabilities 817,695 771,963 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 147,489 158,565 Operating lease liabilities 46,659 46,050 Finance lease liabilities 36,754 42,140 Deferred income taxes 10,957 10,151 Other long-term liabilities 11,174 8,761 Total long-term liabilities 253,033 265,667 Stockholders' Equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in-capital 268,594 266,905 Retained earnings 284,374 306,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,852 6,253 Total stockholders' equity 557,820 579,298 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 1,628,548 - 1,616,928

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Equipment - 328,499 - 376,262 - 693,153 - 813,102 Parts 106,612 109,222 210,364 214,851 Service 46,442 48,800 90,210 92,817 Rental and other 14,831 12,142 25,038 19,993 Total Revenue 496,384 546,426 1,018,765 1,140,763 Cost of Revenue Equipment 300,503 351,406 636,660 758,755 Parts 74,287 74,573 146,678 147,653 Service 18,311 17,480 35,608 34,089 Rental and other 10,886 9,321 18,139 15,686 Total Cost of Revenue 403,987 452,780 837,085 956,183 Gross Profit 92,397 93,646 181,680 184,580 Operating Expenses 94,076 92,661 188,459 189,065 Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets 592 323 1,094 589 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,271 - 662 (7,873 - (5,074 - Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income (expense) 1,171 2,638 2,473 2,149 Floorplan interest expense (3,664 - (6,812 - (7,216 - (13,338 - Other interest expense (4,392 - (4,724 - (9,015 - (9,256 - Loss Before Income Taxes (9,156 - (8,236 - (21,631 - (25,519 - (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (6 - (2,236 - 135 (6,315 - Net Loss - (9,150 - - (6,000 - - (21,766 - - (19,204 - Diluted Loss per Share - (0.40 - - (0.26 - - (0.95 - - (0.85 - Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,961 22,764 22,906 22,717

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2026 2025 Operating Activities Net loss - (21,766 - - (19,204 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 18,487 18,329 Impairment 1,094 589 Other, net 4,751 (6,623 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Inventories (35,839 - (2,929 - Manufacturer floorplan payable 28,343 100,638 Receivables 15,269 (4,199 - Other working capital (35,402 - (36,707 - Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Operating Activities (25,063 - 49,894 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (6,106 - (15,655 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,298 3,829 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (3,917 - (13,370 - Proceeds from business divestitures, net 2,030 - Other, net - 344 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (3,695 - (24,852 - Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 39,573 (19,633 - Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases (8,172 - (9,617 - Other, net (968 - (711 - Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 30,433 (29,961 - Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (331 - 1,696 Net Change in Cash 1,344 (3,223 - Cash at Beginning of Period 28,164 35,898 Cash at End of Period - 29,508 - 32,675

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Revenue Agriculture - 310,234 - 345,755 (10.3 )% - 654,452 - 730,141 (10.4 )% Construction 78,639 71,987 9.2 - 146,102 144,117 1.4 - Europe 66,088 98,117 (32.6 )% 126,523 191,975 (34.1 )% Australia 41,423 30,567 35.5 - 91,688 74,530 23.0 - Total - 496,384 - 546,426 (9.2 )% - 1,018,765 - 1,140,763 (10.7 )% (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes Agriculture - (3,294 - - (12,295 - 73.2 - - (9,475 - - (25,075 - 62.2 - Construction 404 (1,216 - n/m (207 - (5,393 - 96.2 - Europe (1,325 - 5,147 n/m (2,258 - 9,857 n/m Australia (3,440 - (2,107 - (63.3 )% (5,221 - (2,669 - (95.6 )% Segment Loss Before Income Taxes (7,655 - (10,471 - 26.9 - (17,161 - (23,280 - 26.3 - Shared Resources (1,501 - 2,235 n/m (4,470 - (2,239 - (99.6 )% Total - (9,156 - - (8,236 - (11.2 )% - (21,631 - - (25,519 - 15.2 - *n/m = not meaningful