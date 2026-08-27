Mynd.ai Reports First Half 2026 Results As Turnaround Gains Momentum; Adjusted Ebitda Improves 52%, Operating Expenses Reduced 35%

Company Demonstrates Meaningful Progress on Strategic Transformation While Expanding Recurring Revenue Streams

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mynd.ai") (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in interactive technology solutions for education and enterprise, today reported financial results for the first half of 2026, highlighting continued progress on its operational transformation, improved profitability metrics, and strengthened liquidity flexibility.

The first half of 2026 reflected continued execution against Mynd.ai's operating transformation: stronger gross margin, materially lower operating expenses, improved Adjusted EBITDA, and reduced cash used to fund operations, while the Company continued to build recurring revenue through services and software-as-a-service ("SaaS"). Management believes these actions are creating a more efficient operating model and positioning the Company to pursue sustainable growth as market conditions improve.

Key highlights for the first half of 2026 compared with the first half of 2025:

Gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 24% from 22% in the prior-year period

Total operating expenses reduced 35% to $31.5 million from $48.5 million in the prior-year period

Net loss narrowed 30% to $20.2 million from $28.9 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved 52% to a loss of $9.1 million from a prior-year loss of $19.0 million

improved 52% to a loss of $9.1 million from a prior-year loss of $19.0 million Net cash used in operating activities improved 36%, or $14.8 million, compared to the prior-year period

Free cash flow 1 improved 36%, or $15.4 million, compared to the prior-year period

improved 36%, or $15.4 million, compared to the prior-year period Service and SaaS revenue grew year-over-year, demonstrating continued momentum in recurring revenue streams despite lower total revenue in the period

"Our first half results show that our structural transformation is delivering measurable progress," said Arthur Giterman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Despite a challenging demand environment across the education technology sector, we expanded gross margins, reduced operating expenses by 35%, narrowed net loss by 30%, improved Adjusted EBITDA by 52%, and significantly reduced operating cash usage. We remain focused on disciplined execution, liquidity management, and continued growth in our SaaS and services businesses."

Strategic Updates

During the first half of 2026, the Company enhanced its financial flexibility through a strategic inventory financing arrangement with its majority shareholder, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, providing access to up to $50.0 million in revolving inventory financing. As of the date of this release, approximately $25.7 million remained available under the facility. In April 2026, the Company fully paid off the Bank of America revolving facility and in July 2026, the Company finalized the termination of the facility, eliminating all associated obligations and guarantees and simplifying the Company's financing structure.

____________________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided in "Supplemental Financial Information" section below. Also see "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Alpharetta-based Mynd.ai is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces in over 125 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 1,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers. Learn more at www.mynd.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 29, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mynd.ai. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's compliance plan, expected liquidity, anticipated cost savings, and future performance. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd.ai disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis, in addition to GAAP, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based in part upon the achievement of consolidated revenue and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") targets.

Reconciliations with respect to the Non-GAAP figures included in this press release to such Non-GAAP figure's most comparable GAAP figure are included in the financial tables below.

Financial Tables Follow

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $220 and $0, respectively

$ 7,040

$ 18,481 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $232 and $614, respectively

26,630

24,849 Inventories

23,030

29,713 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,120

7,971 Due from related parties

3,626

3,095 Total current assets

68,446

84,109









Non-current assets:







Goodwill

44,622

44,961 Property, plant, and equipment, net

9,801

11,767 Intangible assets, net

36,149

36,185 Right-of-use assets, net

1,938

2,073 Deferred tax assets, net

89

87 Other non-current assets

3,260

3,345 Total non-current assets

95,859

98,418









Total assets

164,305

182,527









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

32,064

37,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

25,286

34,836 Loans payable, current

-

2,897 Contract liabilities, current

12,062

12,272 Accrued warranties

13,696

15,918 Lease liabilities, current

896

1,011 Due to related parties

23,980

5,343 Total current liabilities

107,984

110,224









Non-current liabilities:







Loans payable, non-current

64,261

61,083 Contract liabilities, non-current

18,095

17,971 Lease liabilities, non-current

1,652

1,751 Deferred tax liabilities

9,000

9,000 Total non-current liabilities

93,008

89,805









Total liabilities

200,992

200,029 Shareholders' deficit:







Ordinary Shares par value of $0.001; 990,000,000 shares authorized. 475,122,370 shares issued and 471,446,050 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 465,868,720 shares issued and 462,192,400 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.



10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, without designation; none authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

474

465 Treasury shares, at cost, 3,676,320 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(454)

(454) Additional paid-in capital

488,275

487,481 Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,810

3,648 Accumulated deficit

(528,792)

(508,642) Total shareholders' deficit

(36,687)

(17,502)









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 164,305

$ 182,527

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Revenue

$ 73,369

$ 89,272 Cost of revenue

55,831

69,884 Gross profit

17,538

19,388 Operating expenses, net:







General and administrative

9,671

14,928 Research and development

4,888

7,782 Sales and marketing

15,941

21,399 Transaction-related costs

-

53 Restructuring and other expenses

985

4,353 Total operating expenses

31,485

48,515 Operating loss

(13,947)

(29,127)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense

(5,139)

(4,913) Interest income

30

637 (Loss) gain on embedded derivative

(22)

2,143 Other (expense) income

(992)

2,409 Total other (expense) income

(6,123)

276









Net loss before income taxes

(20,070)

(28,851) Income tax expense

(80)

(41) Net loss

$ (20,150)

$ (28,892)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)

$ (0.06) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

469,301,078

456,872,902

Mynd.ai. Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net loss

$ (20,150)

$ (28,892) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:







Change in foreign currency translation reserve

162

256 Total comprehensive loss

$ (19,988)

$ (28,636)

Mynd.ai, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (20,150)

$ (28,892) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,878

4,697 Deferred taxes

-

(113) Non-cash lease expense

565

766 Non-cash interest expenses

3,259

2,799 Loss (gain) on embedded derivative

22

(2,143) Share-based compensation

967

1,037 Amortization of RDEC credit

(1,345)

(1,005) Net realizable value adjustments to inventory

887

396 Changes in accounts receivable provision

10

479 Other

53

24 Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(284)

1,030 Inventories

5,649

811 Prepaid expenses and other assets

175

3,062 Due from related parties

(556)

(857) Accounts payable

(5,698)

(5,075) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(9,824)

(17,545) Accrued warranties

(2,126)

(375) Due to related parties

-

445 Contract liabilities

23

(129) Lease obligations - operating leases

(945)

(681) Net cash used in operating activities

(26,440)

(41,269)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(63)

(33) Internal-use software development costs

(833)

(1,467) Net cash used in investing activities

(896)

(1,500)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Repayment of Revolver

(3,000)

(11,000) Proceeds from Revolver

-

8,000 Proceeds from related party inventory financing agreement

18,637

- Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan

-

(82) Share repurchase

-

(110) Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of share-based compensation awards

(173)

(49) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

15,464

(3,241)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(11,872)

(46,010)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

18,481

75,317 Exchange rate effects

431

(245)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 7,040

$ 29,062









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing transactions:







Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 392

$ - Forgiveness of related party payables

$ -

$ 5,217 Convertible notes issued in exchange for accrued PIK interest

$ 1,789

$ 1,703









Supplemental disclosure of cash transactions:







Cash paid for interest

$ 3,397

$ 1,841 Cash (paid for taxes) received for tax refunds, net

$ (410)

$ 1,450

Mynd.ai. Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Net loss $ (20,150)

$ (28,892) Interest expense 5,139

4,913 Interest income (30)

(637) Income tax expense 80

41 Depreciation and amortization 2,878

4,697 Share-based compensation 967

1,037 Loss (gain) on embedded derivative 22

(2,143) Other expense (income), net 992

(2,409) Transaction-related costs -

53 Restructuring and other expenses (1) 985

4,353 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,117)

$ (18,987)

(1) Refers to employee severance costs, contract termination costs, facility restructuring, and business restructuring efforts undertaken by management.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (26,440)

$ (41,269) Internal-use software development costs (833)

(1,467) Acquisition of property and equipment, other than internal-use software development costs (63)

(33) Free Cash Flow $ (27,336)

$ (42,769)

SOURCE Mynd.ai