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WKN: A3ENR7 | ISIN: US6289881079 | Ticker-Symbol: WK6
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:04
0,336 Euro
-3,45 % -0,012
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MYND.AI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYND.AI INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3480,38214:57
0,3500,37414:39
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
66 Leser
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Mynd.ai Reports First Half 2026 Results As Turnaround Gains Momentum; Adjusted Ebitda Improves 52%, Operating Expenses Reduced 35%

Company Demonstrates Meaningful Progress on Strategic Transformation While Expanding Recurring Revenue Streams

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mynd.ai") (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in interactive technology solutions for education and enterprise, today reported financial results for the first half of 2026, highlighting continued progress on its operational transformation, improved profitability metrics, and strengthened liquidity flexibility.

The first half of 2026 reflected continued execution against Mynd.ai's operating transformation: stronger gross margin, materially lower operating expenses, improved Adjusted EBITDA, and reduced cash used to fund operations, while the Company continued to build recurring revenue through services and software-as-a-service ("SaaS"). Management believes these actions are creating a more efficient operating model and positioning the Company to pursue sustainable growth as market conditions improve.

Key highlights for the first half of 2026 compared with the first half of 2025:

  • Gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 24% from 22% in the prior-year period
  • Total operating expenses reduced 35% to $31.5 million from $48.5 million in the prior-year period
  • Net loss narrowed 30% to $20.2 million from $28.9 million in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 improved 52% to a loss of $9.1 million from a prior-year loss of $19.0 million
  • Net cash used in operating activities improved 36%, or $14.8 million, compared to the prior-year period
  • Free cash flow1 improved 36%, or $15.4 million, compared to the prior-year period
  • Service and SaaS revenue grew year-over-year, demonstrating continued momentum in recurring revenue streams despite lower total revenue in the period

"Our first half results show that our structural transformation is delivering measurable progress," said Arthur Giterman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Despite a challenging demand environment across the education technology sector, we expanded gross margins, reduced operating expenses by 35%, narrowed net loss by 30%, improved Adjusted EBITDA by 52%, and significantly reduced operating cash usage. We remain focused on disciplined execution, liquidity management, and continued growth in our SaaS and services businesses."

Strategic Updates

During the first half of 2026, the Company enhanced its financial flexibility through a strategic inventory financing arrangement with its majority shareholder, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, providing access to up to $50.0 million in revolving inventory financing. As of the date of this release, approximately $25.7 million remained available under the facility. In April 2026, the Company fully paid off the Bank of America revolving facility and in July 2026, the Company finalized the termination of the facility, eliminating all associated obligations and guarantees and simplifying the Company's financing structure.

____________________________

1

Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided in "Supplemental Financial Information" section below. Also see "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Alpharetta-based Mynd.ai is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces in over 125 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 1,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers. Learn more at www.mynd.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 29, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mynd.ai. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's compliance plan, expected liquidity, anticipated cost savings, and future performance. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd.ai disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing the non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors not only to better understand our financial performance, but more importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP annual financial plan is approved by our board of directors. Continuous budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a consistent non-GAAP basis, in addition to GAAP, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the non-GAAP annual financial plan. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures and results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation. For example, our annual bonus program payments are based in part upon the achievement of consolidated revenue and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") targets.

Reconciliations with respect to the Non-GAAP figures included in this press release to such Non-GAAP figure's most comparable GAAP figure are included in the financial tables below.

Financial Tables Follow

Mynd.ai, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $220 and $0, respectively


$ 7,040


$ 18,481

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $232 and $614, respectively


26,630


24,849

Inventories


23,030


29,713

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


8,120


7,971

Due from related parties


3,626


3,095

Total current assets


68,446


84,109






Non-current assets:





Goodwill


44,622


44,961

Property, plant, and equipment, net


9,801


11,767

Intangible assets, net


36,149


36,185

Right-of-use assets, net


1,938


2,073

Deferred tax assets, net


89


87

Other non-current assets


3,260


3,345

Total non-current assets


95,859


98,418






Total assets


164,305


182,527






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


32,064


37,947

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


25,286


34,836

Loans payable, current


-


2,897

Contract liabilities, current


12,062


12,272

Accrued warranties


13,696


15,918

Lease liabilities, current


896


1,011

Due to related parties


23,980


5,343

Total current liabilities


107,984


110,224






Non-current liabilities:





Loans payable, non-current


64,261


61,083

Contract liabilities, non-current


18,095


17,971

Lease liabilities, non-current


1,652


1,751

Deferred tax liabilities


9,000


9,000

Total non-current liabilities


93,008


89,805






Total liabilities


200,992


200,029

Shareholders' deficit:





Ordinary Shares par value of $0.001; 990,000,000 shares authorized. 475,122,370 shares issued and 471,446,050 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 465,868,720 shares issued and 462,192,400 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

10,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, without designation; none authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.


474


465

Treasury shares, at cost, 3,676,320 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025


(454)


(454)

Additional paid-in capital


488,275


487,481

Accumulated other comprehensive income


3,810


3,648

Accumulated deficit


(528,792)


(508,642)

Total shareholders' deficit


(36,687)


(17,502)






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 164,305


$ 182,527

Mynd.ai, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

Revenue


$ 73,369


$ 89,272

Cost of revenue


55,831


69,884

Gross profit


17,538


19,388

Operating expenses, net:





General and administrative


9,671


14,928

Research and development


4,888


7,782

Sales and marketing


15,941


21,399

Transaction-related costs


-


53

Restructuring and other expenses


985


4,353

Total operating expenses


31,485


48,515

Operating loss


(13,947)


(29,127)






Other income (expense):





Interest expense


(5,139)


(4,913)

Interest income


30


637

(Loss) gain on embedded derivative


(22)


2,143

Other (expense) income


(992)


2,409

Total other (expense) income


(6,123)


276






Net loss before income taxes


(20,070)


(28,851)

Income tax expense


(80)


(41)

Net loss


$ (20,150)


$ (28,892)






Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$ (0.04)


$ (0.06)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted


469,301,078


456,872,902

Mynd.ai. Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

Net loss


$ (20,150)


$ (28,892)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:





Change in foreign currency translation reserve


162


256

Total comprehensive loss


$ (19,988)


$ (28,636)

Mynd.ai, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss


$ (20,150)


$ (28,892)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


2,878


4,697

Deferred taxes


-


(113)

Non-cash lease expense


565


766

Non-cash interest expenses


3,259


2,799

Loss (gain) on embedded derivative


22


(2,143)

Share-based compensation


967


1,037

Amortization of RDEC credit


(1,345)


(1,005)

Net realizable value adjustments to inventory


887


396

Changes in accounts receivable provision


10


479

Other


53


24

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


(284)


1,030

Inventories


5,649


811

Prepaid expenses and other assets


175


3,062

Due from related parties


(556)


(857)

Accounts payable


(5,698)


(5,075)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


(9,824)


(17,545)

Accrued warranties


(2,126)


(375)

Due to related parties


-


445

Contract liabilities


23


(129)

Lease obligations - operating leases


(945)


(681)

Net cash used in operating activities


(26,440)


(41,269)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment


(63)


(33)

Internal-use software development costs


(833)


(1,467)

Net cash used in investing activities


(896)


(1,500)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayment of Revolver


(3,000)


(11,000)

Proceeds from Revolver


-


8,000

Proceeds from related party inventory financing agreement


18,637


-

Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan


-


(82)

Share repurchase


-


(110)

Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of share-based compensation awards


(173)


(49)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


15,464


(3,241)






Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(11,872)


(46,010)






Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


18,481


75,317

Exchange rate effects


431


(245)






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$ 7,040


$ 29,062






Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing transactions:





Lease assets acquired in exchange for lease liabilities


$ 392


$ -

Forgiveness of related party payables


$ -


$ 5,217

Convertible notes issued in exchange for accrued PIK interest


$ 1,789


$ 1,703






Supplemental disclosure of cash transactions:





Cash paid for interest


$ 3,397


$ 1,841

Cash (paid for taxes) received for tax refunds, net


$ (410)


$ 1,450

Mynd.ai. Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss


Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


(in thousands)

Net loss

$ (20,150)


$ (28,892)

Interest expense

5,139


4,913

Interest income

(30)


(637)

Income tax expense

80


41

Depreciation and amortization

2,878


4,697

Share-based compensation

967


1,037

Loss (gain) on embedded derivative

22


(2,143)

Other expense (income), net

992


(2,409)

Transaction-related costs

-


53

Restructuring and other expenses (1)

985


4,353

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (9,117)


$ (18,987)

(1) Refers to employee severance costs, contract termination costs, facility restructuring, and business restructuring efforts undertaken by management.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


(in thousands)

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (26,440)


$ (41,269)

Internal-use software development costs

(833)


(1,467)

Acquisition of property and equipment, other than internal-use software development costs

(63)


(33)

Free Cash Flow

$ (27,336)


$ (42,769)

SOURCE Mynd.ai

© 2026 PR Newswire
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