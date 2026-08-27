Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Eshbal reported revenue of US$8.76 million for the first six months of 2026, an increase of 30.4% compared with US$6.72 million for the same period in 2025. Gross profit increased 19.4% to US$2.06 million from US$1.73 million. For the second quarter of 2026, revenue was US$3.38 million, an increase of 13.9% compared with US$2.97 million in Q2 2025.

The year-over-year comparison reflects the continued evolution of Eshbal following completion of its reverse takeover in April 2025. Accordingly, the first four months of the 2025 comparative period primarily reflected Eshbal's operations prior to completion of the RTO and did not include the Company's current public-company cost structure or its subsequently acquired North American operations.

Financial Highlights

H1 revenue: US$8.76 million, up 30.4%

Q2 revenue: US$3.38 million, up 13.9%

H1 gross profit: US$2.06 million, up 19.4%

H1 gross margin: 23.5%, compared with 25.7% in H1 2025

Total assets: US$15.18 million at June 30, 2026, compared with US$12.24 million at December 31, 2025

During the first half of 2026, the Company continued to expand its North American platform through acquisitions, local manufacturing, foodservice, retail and e-commerce initiatives, while continuing to grow its core operations. The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12370/311782_3204b61b04b0e81b_001full.jpg

About Eshbal Group

Eshbal Group is an international food group focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing better-for-you, gluten-free, GLP-1 friendly food products and dietary supplements. Built on more than three decades of industry experience, the Group combines product innovation, manufacturing expertise, and commercial expertise to develop and grow a portfolio of innovative health and wellness brands. The Group's strategy is to build a leading platform of health and wellness brands through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and international expansion.

Website LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Servicer provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311782

Source: Eshbal Functional Food Inc.