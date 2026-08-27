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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
104 Leser
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Anycubic's 11th Anniversary Celebration Is Coming: 11 Years, 11 Million Ideas

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a global 3D printing brand, is preparing to mark its 11th anniversary with "11 Years, 11 Million Ideas: Make-It-Real with Anycubic."

Starting September 2, the anniversary sale will feature special pricing, the Anniversary Mystery Box, a creator campaign, and additional member benefits for Anycubic users worldwide.

The campaign runs in three stages:

  • Early Access: August 26 - September 1
  • Anniversary Celebration: September 2 - 28
  • Last Call: September 29 - October 8

The Anniversary Prices Are Still a Secret

The anniversary prices haven't been revealed yet. Customers who subscribe to Anycubic's Early-Access Alerts will be notified when the prices go live on September 2, covering selected 3D printers, materials, accessories, and more.

The Anniversary Mystery Box

Eligible users can open up to three boxes during the campaign, with one chance available per day.

Prizes include Anycubic 3D printers, order refunds of up to $1,000, 12KG of 3D printing materials, and $5 off printer coupons. Five winners will get to choose between a Photon P1 Max and a Kobra 3 Max V2 Combo, while 11 winners will receive an order refund worth up to $1,000. Another 11 winners will receive 12KG of materials. Full terms are available on the official anniversary campaign page.

Share What You Make

Makers can also take part in Anycubic's "11 Years, 11 Million Ideas" creator campaign by sharing their 3D printing projects and stories for a chance to earn up to 1,000 Makeronline points.

More Benefits for Anycubic Members

Members will receive additional benefits during the anniversary campaign, including a 30-day return window, 70% off 1KG filament redemptions, and an extra 180 days of warranty coverage.

The Invite & Earn program will also give both the referrer and the new customer a gift card worth 5% of the order value once the order is delivered.

Subscribe to Anycubic's Early-Access Alerts to receive the anniversary prices and campaign updates when they go live on September 2.

Anniversary Campaign: August 26 - October 8, 2026

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubics-11th-anniversary-celebration-is-coming-11-years-11-million-ideas-302861768.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.