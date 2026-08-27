From ESS News Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer Sungrow has started construction of a battery energy storage system factory in Egypt with planned annual production capacity of 10 GWh. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 17 at the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in Ain Sokhna, within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The plant represents a $50 million investment and will occupy around 50,000 square meters, with approximately 18,000 square meters of building space. It is scheduled to begin production in April 2027. The factory will assemble battery energy ...

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