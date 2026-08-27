Frost & Sullivan Launches New Industry-Tuned AI Brand Equity and Market Presence Advisory Service Powered by Optivara

New service helps companies assess and strengthen their brand presence across AI assistants and search platforms

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced the launch of its AI Brand Equity and Market Presence service, powered by Optivara. This service enables companies to understand how they appear across AI answer engines, how they compare to competitors, their competitive placement by funnel stage, and whether AI-generated market narratives reflect the position they have worked to build.

Designed for marketing, brand, communications and strategy leaders seeking to understand how AI systems represent their organisations throughout the buyer journey, the service identifies visibility gaps, competitive advantages, narrative inconsistencies and the external sources influencing AI-generated answers. These findings are translated into prioritised actions spanning content, messaging, digital authority, third-party validation and market positioning.

For two decades, digital discovery was shaped largely by search engines. Today, buyers are increasingly asking AI systems which suppliers to consider, how companies compare, what risks to evaluate, and which providers are best positioned for their needs. These AI systems are effectively becoming top-of-funnel sales reps.

The service combines Optivara's AI industry-tuned market presence platform with Frost & Sullivan's industry expertise, analyst insights, and subject-matter expert validation. Clients receive a market presence benchmark, a competitive peer map, an AI-answer narrative review, a source diagnosis, and a detailed SWOT analysis. From that, an actionable roadmap to better control AI brand dynamics and drive demand is developed and implemented.

"AI is quickly becoming part of how buyers form a first impression of a market, a category, and a supplier," said Brian Cotton, Senior Vice President of Growth Advisory at Frost & Sullivan. "What makes this service so valuable is not just the technology. It is Frost & Sullivan's ability to help tune the Optivara platform and interpret the findings through an industry lens. Our analysts and subject matter experts understand the market context, the competitors, the buying criteria, and the strategic shifts our clients are trying to make. That is the difference between getting data and getting results."

"Optivara was built to reverse-engineer how AI thinks about companies, why they are being represented that way, and what can be done to improve it," said George Schoenstein, Co-Founder at Optivara. "Partnering with Frost & Sullivan brings an important layer of market expertise and industry-tuning to the process. Together, we can help leadership teams understand whether AI is reinforcing their strategy, missing their story, or allowing competitors and third-party sources to define the narrative. Together, this enables companies to optimise the impact of their marketing dollars."

To learn more about Frost & Sullivan's AI Brand Equity and Market Presence advisory services, or request an introductory consultation and demonstration, contact Brian Cotton at brian.cotton@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

About Optivara

Optivara is the industry-tuned Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform built for agencies. We help agency teams measure and improve client AI answer engine performance by reverse-engineering competitors and top performers in a segment and translating those insights into a roadmap and SWOT analysis to win across the entire customer journey. Our human-in-the-loop, industry-tuned expert models show exactly what to do to improve visibility, reputation, and geographic answer engine performance, while our Generative Positioning Score (GPS) provides a consistent way to measure progress over time. To learn more, visit www.optivara.ai or contact pr@optivara.ai

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