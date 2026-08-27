Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NRED" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is commencing its 2026 field program on its Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located in British Columbia's Quesnel porphyry belt, approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

The Company has completed a comprehensive evaluation of the various datasets available for the Project (see News Releases dated August 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026) and will continue releasing the significant results from the study. Evaluation of the 2025 soil analyses was particularly enlightening, allowing classification of the soils into 8 classes. Comparison of the resulting classes with data from the 40 kilohertz ("40 kHz") shallow resistivity channel from the 2008 RESOLVE airborne geophysical survey (Rockel 2009, Saleken 2009) is interpreted to delineate Princeton Group cover rocks from the unconformably underlying Nicola Group, including the intrusive lithologies of most interest to the current program.

The field crew will be mobilizing to the Property later this week to continue soil sampling, extending coverage across, and along, Lamont Ridge. The program will include acquisition of rock samples from outcrop encountered to document geochemistry, alteration, and /or mineralization, where present. Samples collected in 2025 have been archived and will be submitted for quantitative laboratory analysis. Lab results will be regressed against pXRF results to obtain regression equations to subsequently load into the pXRF analyzer to obtain results broadly comparable to lab results. In addition, analysis for gold will be conducted as the pXRF is incapable of detecting gold. Samples collected in 2026 will be analyzed by pXRF later in the fall. Elevated values for pathfinder elements for gold will be used to select samples for subsequent quantitative gold analysis at the lab.

Soil samples will continue to be collected along the extensive forestry road network available, providing a comparatively inexpensive means of obtaining meaningful geochemical analysis over a large area from within the Company's tenures over Lamont Ridge. Select areas will entail sampling along east-west oriented lines at a 50m sample spacing to facilitate comparison with existing, or subsequent, ground geophysical data (i.e., from the Wilmac claims). In addition, roads overlying the Lamont grid will also be sampled to allow replacement of the existing analyses using a partial Aqua Regia digestion with a near total four acid digestion. This will provide a geochemical dataset equivalent to the majority of samples collected along Lamont Ridge and allow more meaningful interpretation of results from a single digestion.

Two other high-priority areas are: 1) the extensive iron carbonate - silica alteration zone previously mapped on the Plume grid (Massey et al. 2009) interpreted to overlie a blind (i.e., buried) porphyry system, and 2) the eastern extensive iron carbonate - silica alteration zone spatially associated with a small diorite intrusion. These two alteration zones will have a comparatively large set of soil (and rock) samples, with accompanying gold analyses, with which to further evaluate interpreted gold potential.

Finally, further sampling of the forestry road network in the North Lamont area will be undertaken to provide additional geochemical analyses to complement the 97 samples taken in late 2024, including numerous anomalous, and several highly anomalous, copper analyses.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release, including the geological interpretations described herein, has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The interpretations described above are conceptual and rely in part on historical, third-party data that the Company has not independently verified. No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been identified on the Project.

About NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.

NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization, alteration or grades on adjacent, similar or analogous properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, which were used to identify exploration targets on the Wilmac Project; the commencement and details of the 2026 field work program on the Wilmac Project, including the timing and details of anticipate work, as well as the process and timing for obtaining results; the inference that the historical data that the Company has analyzed to date, as interpreted, suggest that the Wilmac Project may potentially host mineralized copper zones; the completion of additional analyses of past results and the incorporation of anticipated exploration into the Project model; and the Company's intention and ability to satisfy the cash payment, share issuance, and exploration expenditure milestones required to exercise the option agreements respecting the Wilmac Project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the accuracy of current geological interpretations, including the interpretation of data described in this news release; the accuracy and completeness of the third-party historical data on which the interpretation rests; the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed exploration and subsequent analyses; the ability of the Company's geophysical contractors and geological consultants to complete contemplated exploration on schedule; favourable weather, terrain and field conditions; access to the Project area; the availability of qualified personnel; the receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations for planned exploration; and the continued cooperation of the optionors under the terms of the relevant option agreements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the interpretations described are not ultimately accurate; additional exploration and drilling do not support the interpretation described; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311765

Source: NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.