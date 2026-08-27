iFLYTEK to Showcase Guinness World Record AINOTE 2 and AI Glasses at IFA 2026

Bringing its latest AI-powered productivity and communication products to Berlin

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global AI company, will showcase its latest AI products at IFA Berlin 2026, led by the AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2, and iFLYTEK AI Glasses. The showcase will demonstrate how iFLYTEK is applying its core AI capabilities to everyday work and communication.





iFLYTEK IFA 2026

AI Productivity in a Paper-Like Notebook

Certified by Guinness World Records as the world's thinnest E Ink tablet, AINOTE 2 measures just 4.2 mm thin and offers a paper-like writing experience.

Its integrated AI can transcribe speech in 18 languages, provide real-time translation across 14 languages, generate meeting summaries, and convert handwriting into digital text across 133 languages.

Powered by Android 14 with Google Play compatibility, AINOTE 2 fits into existing digital workflows, allowing users to access familiar apps, synchronize files across the device, app and cloud, and integrate meetings and tasks with Google Calendar. AWS cloud infrastructure provides enterprise-grade security for user content.

The AINOTE Air 2 brings iFLYTEK's AI-assisted note-taking and productivity experience into a smaller, lighter, and more portable format.

Multimodal AI Beyond the Screen

iFLYTEK will also showcase its AI Glasses, engineered for business scenarios with real-time translation, presentation prompting and an AI assistant for everyday work. During presentations, calls and video meetings, captions appear directly in the wearer's view, eliminating the need to look down at a phone or use their hands.

Weighing just 40 g, the glasses are designed for comfortable all-day wear. When users are on the move, the built-in GlassClaw AI Assistant can also summarize meetings and help handle emails, extending the glasses from a communication tool into a hands-free productivity assistant. The glasses also feature the world's first lip-reading technology, combining optical camera capture with a multi-microphone array for precise speaker identification in high-noise environments like trade show floors and restaurants.

AI Extends into Home and Marketing

Beyond AI for Work, iFLYTEK will showcase its expanding capabilities in AI for Home and AI Marketing. The Homture Magic Frame uses AI to animate family photos and restore old images, while WallEX enables natural language control, personalized scenarios, and intelligent automation for homes and hotels. For brands, iFLYTalent, iFLYTEK's global influencer marketing platform, connects advertisers with creators worldwide, backed by over 1,000 exclusive influencers and access to more than 15 million creators.

iFLYTEK will exhibit at IFA Berlin 2026 from September 4 to 8 at Hall 4.2, Stand 115.

About iFLYTEK

iFLYTEK is a leading global AI company, specializing in intelligent speech technologies, natural language processing, machine translation, and large-scale AI models. Through its "AI + Industry" strategy, iFLYTEK delivers practical AI solutions that empower consumers and businesses across real-world applications.

Website: www.iflytek.com/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7b6ba9d-1123-441f-ad39-d2d0247ea646

Media Contact Olivia Pan wlpan2@iflytek.com