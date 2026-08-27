Youxin Technology Ltd Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) ("Youxin Technology" or the "Company"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "We delivered strong revenue growth for the first half of fiscal year 2026, with revenue increasing 444% and gross profit increasing 496%. Gross margin increased to 41% from 37% in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the consolidation of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. ("Celnet"), with the acquisition completed on October 29, 2025 (the "Acquisition"), together with the gradual growth from our customized CRM system development services.

"We are encouraged by the growing recognition of our third-generation PaaS platform as we expand partnerships with distributors, leading more customers to adopt and pay for our services. As we expand our distributor network and customer base, we anticipate additional opportunities to generate revenue from platform licenses and professional services. At the same time, as of March 31, 2026, we had continued advancing our PaaS platform from the third to fifth generation, incorporating an AI-powered digital enablement solution ("AI + PaaS") while enhancing its functionality and performance in response to customer feedback and evolving market demand.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen relationships with distributors, prospective customers, government agencies, and industry partners to support the adoption of our platform. We also plan to continue investing in research and development to advance our AI-enabled digital solutions and support the commercialization and market development of our fifth-generation AI-powered PaaS platform. We believe these efforts will further strengthen our platform capabilities, broaden our customer and distribution network, and position us for long-term business growth."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Overview

Revenue was $1.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 444% from $0.35 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $0.77 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 496% from $0.13 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 41% for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 37% for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 444% from $0.35 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly because the Company completed the acquisition of Celnet's results of operations following the Acquisition on October 29, 2025, together with the gradual growth from its customized CRM system development services.





For the six months ended March 31,







2026



2025



($)

Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin

Professional services



1,751,139





1,015,595





42 %

229,665





142,405







38 % Subscription service



88,879





63,976





28 %

97,128





70,812







27 % Payment channel services and others



43,236





31,203





28 %

19,220





3,169







84 % Total



1,883,254





1,110,774





41 %

346,013





216,386







37 %





























































Revenue from professional services was $1.75 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or an increase of 662% from $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $0.83 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 274% from $0.22 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the Company's consolidation of Celnet and continue progressing the customized CRM system development service.





Revenue from the data and workflow migration service, staff outsourcing service and operations and maintenance service was $0.36 million, $0.49 million, and $0.06 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026. The Company didn't generate revenue from the data and workflow migration service, staff outsourcing service, or operations and maintenance service for the same period of last year. Revenue from the additional function development services was $21,935 for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 138% from $9,211 for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly primarily driven by growing demand for the function development from existing clients for the six months ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue from subscription service was $0.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or a decrease of 8% from $0.10 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from payment channel services and others was $0.04 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or an increase of 125% from $0.02 million for the same period of last year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $1.11 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 413% from $0.22 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.77 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.13 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 41% for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 37% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $2.65 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.40 million for the same period of last year.

Selling expenses were $0.26 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 156% from $0.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the selling expenses incurred in Celnet of $0.21 million and the amortization of customer relationship of $0.04 million, which was due to the Acquisition.





General and administrative expenses were $2.05 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 76% from $1.16 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the general and administrative expenses incurred in Celnet of $0.25 million and the share-based compensation related to the shares issued to external consultants in exchange for professional services provided in the past of $0.64 million.





Research and development expenses were $0.34 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 143% from $0.14 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributed to increased investment in AI-related development and higher salaries for research and development personnel for the six months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Total net other income was $0.03 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to a net other expense of $0.46 million for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.87 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.74 million for the same period of last year.

Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.93 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.74 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.20 for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.19 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash of $4.55 million, compared to $9.91 million as of September 30, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.21 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.26 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $4.18 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.44 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $7.24 million for the same period of last year.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses through its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform. The Company provides customized, comprehensive and fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





March 31, 2026



September 30, 2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 4,552,381



$ 9,912,327

Restricted cash



25,077





24,298

Accounts receivable, net



491,723





213,772

Contract assets



592,412





-

Deferred contract costs



24,124





13,103

Amount due from a related party



22,251





17,486

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



792,249





295,559

Total current assets



6,500,217





10,476,545



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



44,280





2,518

Intangible assets, net



432,300





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets



149,120





78,862

Other non-current assets



10,792





10,457

Long-term prepayments



3,004,769





-

Prepayment for acquisition



-





210,704

Goodwill



1,223,018





-

Deferred tax assets, net



133,834





-

Total non-current assets



4,998,113





302,541



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 11,498,330



$ 10,779,086



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loan

$ 608,872



$ 318,865

Accounts payable



76,407





34,190

Contract liabilities



253,659





30,024

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



72,363





87,439

Payroll payable



1,429,372





1,134,532

Warrant liabilities



335,852





902,287

Amount due to related parties



582,748





-

Long-term bank loan - current



51,740





-

Operating lease liabilities - current



103,299





46,190

Deferred acquisition consideration - current



156,101





-

Total current liabilities



3,670,413





2,553,527



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Operating lease liabilities - non-current



44,421





35,306

Deferred acquisition consideration - non-current



151,116





-

Total non-current liabilities



195,537





35,306



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 3,865,950



$ 2,588,833



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 19)



-





-



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Class A ordinary shares, ($0.04 par value, 40,950,000 shares

authorized, 545,512 and 465,110 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively) (1)



21,820





18,604

Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares

authorized, 8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2026 and September 30, 2025)



895





895



















Additional paid-in capital



33,261,226





32,614,603

Accumulated deficit



(26,997,783)





(25,065,907)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



594,179





622,058

Total Youxin Technology Ltd shareholders' equity



6,880,337





8,190,253



















Non-controlling interests



752,043





-

Total shareholders' equity



7,632,380





8,190,253



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 11,498,330



$ 10,779,086



(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-

80 reverse share split and 1-for-5 reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which

was effective on September 30, 2025 and July 30, 2026, respectively.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



Six Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025

REVENUES

$ 1,883,254



$ 346,013



















COST OF REVENUES



(1,110,774)





(216,386)



















GROSS PROFIT



772,480





129,627



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



(257,887)





(100,558)

General and administrative expenses



(2,047,803)





(1,162,739)

Research and development expenses



(341,420)





(140,261)

Total operating expenses



(2,647,110)





(1,403,558)



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,874,630)





(1,273,931)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Other income



44,152





184

Other expense



(61,425)





(6,711)

Investment loss



(518,235)





(457,242)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



560,596





-

Total other income (expense), net



25,088





(463,769)



















LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(1,849,542)





(1,737,700)



















Income tax expense



(19,655)





-

NET LOSS



(1,869,197)





(1,737,700)



















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



62,679





-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (1,931,876)



$ (1,737,700)



















NET LOSS

$ (1,869,197)



$ (1,737,700)



















Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(24,315)





89,206

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(1,893,512)





(1,648,494)



















Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



66,243





-

Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (1,959,755)



$ (1,648,494)



















Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.20)



$ (0.19)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and

diluted (1)



9,441,459





9,004,167



(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-

80 reverse share split and 1-for-5 reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which

was effective on September 30, 2025 and July 30, 2026, respectively.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





Six Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (1,869,197)



$ (1,737,700)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating

activities:















Expected credit loss of doubtful accounts



43,163





-

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets



29,167





24,524

Depreciation and amortization



48,196





716

Investment loss



518,235





457,242

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(560,596)





-

Amortization of discount on deferred acquisition consideration



4,118





-

Stock-based compensation



644,000





-

Deferred income taxes



19,655





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



342,521





(33,923)

Amount due from related parties



(4,764)





-

Amount due to related parties



14,682





-

Deferred contract costs



(11,021)





-

Contract assets



(266,686)





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



55,004





(510,774)

Other non-current assets



-





350

Accounts payable



11,328





2,412

Operating lease liabilities



(28,713)





(24,151)

Payroll Payable



(176,530)





(250,368)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(140,633)





21,546

Contract liabilities



114,636





(206,570)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,213,435)





(2,256,696)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment



(38,642)





-

Purchase of short-term investments



(619,031)





(3,440,000)

Redemption of short-term investments



100,915





-

Prepayment for purchase of property



(2,969,213)





-

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired of $58,651



(155,497)





-

Loan to a third party



(500,000)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,181,468)





(3,440,000)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Loan from a related party



282,613





-

Repayment to a related party



(141,260)





(978,594)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



285,467





-

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(324,006)





-

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(15,881)





-

Issuance of ordinary shares upon warrant series b exercise



2





-

Issuance of ordinary shares upon IPO



-





10,350,000

Payment of offering costs



-





(2,133,785)

Net cash provided by financing activities



86,935





7,237,621



















Effect of exchange rates on cash



(51,199)





76,811



















Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(5,359,167)





1,617,736



















Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



9,936,625





43,021

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 4,577,458



$ 1,660,757



















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash with consolidated

balance sheets:















Cash

$ 4,552,381



$ 1,636,920

Restricted cash



25,077





23,837

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 4,577,458



$ 1,660,757



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION















Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 7,194



$ -

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FLOWS

INFORMATION:















Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

obligations

$ 7,423



$ -

Deduction of issuance proceeds of prior years deferred offering cost

$ -



$ 478,108

Deferred consideration recognized for acquisition

$ 298,561



$ -



SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd