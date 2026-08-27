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WKN: A41Z8E | ISIN: KYG9876W1380 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.08.26 | 19:01
2,540 US-Dollar
+0,79 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Youxin Technology Ltd Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) ("Youxin Technology" or the "Company"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "We delivered strong revenue growth for the first half of fiscal year 2026, with revenue increasing 444% and gross profit increasing 496%. Gross margin increased to 41% from 37% in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the consolidation of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. ("Celnet"), with the acquisition completed on October 29, 2025 (the "Acquisition"), together with the gradual growth from our customized CRM system development services.

"We are encouraged by the growing recognition of our third-generation PaaS platform as we expand partnerships with distributors, leading more customers to adopt and pay for our services. As we expand our distributor network and customer base, we anticipate additional opportunities to generate revenue from platform licenses and professional services. At the same time, as of March 31, 2026, we had continued advancing our PaaS platform from the third to fifth generation, incorporating an AI-powered digital enablement solution ("AI + PaaS") while enhancing its functionality and performance in response to customer feedback and evolving market demand.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen relationships with distributors, prospective customers, government agencies, and industry partners to support the adoption of our platform. We also plan to continue investing in research and development to advance our AI-enabled digital solutions and support the commercialization and market development of our fifth-generation AI-powered PaaS platform. We believe these efforts will further strengthen our platform capabilities, broaden our customer and distribution network, and position us for long-term business growth."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Overview

  • Revenue was $1.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 444% from $0.35 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $0.77 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 496% from $0.13 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin was 41% for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 37% for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 444% from $0.35 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly because the Company completed the acquisition of Celnet's results of operations following the Acquisition on October 29, 2025, together with the gradual growth from its customized CRM system development services.



For the six months ended March 31,





2026



2025



($)


Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin



Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin


Professional services



1,751,139




1,015,595




42

%


229,665




142,405





38

%

Subscription service



88,879




63,976




28

%


97,128




70,812





27

%

Payment channel services and others



43,236




31,203




28

%


19,220




3,169





84

%

Total



1,883,254




1,110,774




41

%


346,013




216,386





37

%































Revenue from professional services was $1.75 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or an increase of 662% from $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

  • Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $0.83 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 274% from $0.22 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the Company's consolidation of Celnet and continue progressing the customized CRM system development service.

  • Revenue from the data and workflow migration service, staff outsourcing service and operations and maintenance service was $0.36 million, $0.49 million, and $0.06 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026. The Company didn't generate revenue from the data and workflow migration service, staff outsourcing service, or operations and maintenance service for the same period of last year. Revenue from the additional function development services was $21,935 for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 138% from $9,211 for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly primarily driven by growing demand for the function development from existing clients for the six months ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue from subscription service was $0.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or a decrease of 8% from $0.10 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from payment channel services and others was $0.04 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, or an increase of 125% from $0.02 million for the same period of last year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $1.11 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 413% from $0.22 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.77 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.13 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 41% for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 37% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $2.65 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.40 million for the same period of last year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.26 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 156% from $0.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the selling expenses incurred in Celnet of $0.21 million and the amortization of customer relationship of $0.04 million, which was due to the Acquisition.

  • General and administrative expenses were $2.05 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 76% from $1.16 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the general and administrative expenses incurred in Celnet of $0.25 million and the share-based compensation related to the shares issued to external consultants in exchange for professional services provided in the past of $0.64 million.

  • Research and development expenses were $0.34 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 143% from $0.14 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributed to increased investment in AI-related development and higher salaries for research and development personnel for the six months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Total net other income was $0.03 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to a net other expense of $0.46 million for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.87 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.74 million for the same period of last year.

Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.93 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.74 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.20 for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.19 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash of $4.55 million, compared to $9.91 million as of September 30, 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.21 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.26 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $4.18 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.44 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $7.24 million for the same period of last year.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses through its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform. The Company provides customized, comprehensive and fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




March 31, 2026



September 30, 2025




(Unaudited)





ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash


$

4,552,381



$

9,912,327


Restricted cash



25,077




24,298


Accounts receivable, net



491,723




213,772


Contract assets



592,412




-


Deferred contract costs



24,124




13,103


Amount due from a related party



22,251




17,486


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



792,249




295,559


Total current assets



6,500,217




10,476,545











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property and equipment, net



44,280




2,518


Intangible assets, net



432,300




-


Operating lease right-of-use assets



149,120




78,862


Other non-current assets



10,792




10,457


Long-term prepayments



3,004,769




-


Prepayment for acquisition



-




210,704


Goodwill



1,223,018




-


Deferred tax assets, net



133,834




-


Total non-current assets



4,998,113




302,541











TOTAL ASSETS


$

11,498,330



$

10,779,086











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term bank loan


$

608,872



$

318,865


Accounts payable



76,407




34,190


Contract liabilities



253,659




30,024


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



72,363




87,439


Payroll payable



1,429,372




1,134,532


Warrant liabilities



335,852




902,287


Amount due to related parties



582,748




-


Long-term bank loan - current



51,740




-


Operating lease liabilities - current



103,299




46,190


Deferred acquisition consideration - current



156,101




-


Total current liabilities



3,670,413




2,553,527











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Operating lease liabilities - non-current



44,421




35,306


Deferred acquisition consideration - non-current



151,116




-


Total non-current liabilities



195,537




35,306











TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

3,865,950



$

2,588,833











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 19)



-




-











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Class A ordinary shares, ($0.04 par value, 40,950,000 shares
authorized, 545,512 and 465,110 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively) (1)



21,820




18,604


Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,
2026 and September 30, 2025)



895




895











Additional paid-in capital



33,261,226




32,614,603


Accumulated deficit



(26,997,783)




(25,065,907)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



594,179




622,058


Total Youxin Technology Ltd shareholders' equity



6,880,337




8,190,253











Non-controlling interests



752,043




-


Total shareholders' equity



7,632,380




8,190,253











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

11,498,330



$

10,779,086


(1)

All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-
80 reverse share split and 1-for-5 reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which
was effective on September 30, 2025 and July 30, 2026, respectively.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



Six Months Ended March 31,




2026



2025


REVENUES


$

1,883,254



$

346,013











COST OF REVENUES



(1,110,774)




(216,386)











GROSS PROFIT



772,480




129,627











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling expenses



(257,887)




(100,558)


General and administrative expenses



(2,047,803)




(1,162,739)


Research and development expenses



(341,420)




(140,261)


Total operating expenses



(2,647,110)




(1,403,558)











LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,874,630)




(1,273,931)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Other income



44,152




184


Other expense



(61,425)




(6,711)


Investment loss



(518,235)




(457,242)


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



560,596




-


Total other income (expense), net



25,088




(463,769)











LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(1,849,542)




(1,737,700)











Income tax expense



(19,655)




-


NET LOSS



(1,869,197)




(1,737,700)











Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



62,679




-


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


$

(1,931,876)



$

(1,737,700)











NET LOSS


$

(1,869,197)



$

(1,737,700)











Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(24,315)




89,206


TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(1,893,512)




(1,648,494)











Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



66,243




-


Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


$

(1,959,755)



$

(1,648,494)











Basic and diluted loss per share


$

(0.20)



$

(0.19)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and
diluted (1)



9,441,459




9,004,167


(1)

All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-
80 reverse share split and 1-for-5 reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which
was effective on September 30, 2025 and July 30, 2026, respectively.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




Six Months Ended March 31,




2026



2025


Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss


$

(1,869,197)



$

(1,737,700)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating
activities:









Expected credit loss of doubtful accounts



43,163




-


Amortization of operating right-of-use assets



29,167




24,524


Depreciation and amortization



48,196




716


Investment loss



518,235




457,242


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(560,596)




-


Amortization of discount on deferred acquisition consideration



4,118




-


Stock-based compensation



644,000




-


Deferred income taxes



19,655




-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable



342,521




(33,923)


Amount due from related parties



(4,764)




-


Amount due to related parties



14,682




-


Deferred contract costs



(11,021)




-


Contract assets



(266,686)




-


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



55,004




(510,774)


Other non-current assets



-




350


Accounts payable



11,328




2,412


Operating lease liabilities



(28,713)




(24,151)


Payroll Payable



(176,530)




(250,368)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(140,633)




21,546


Contract liabilities



114,636




(206,570)


Net cash used in operating activities



(1,213,435)




(2,256,696)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of property and equipment



(38,642)




-


Purchase of short-term investments



(619,031)




(3,440,000)


Redemption of short-term investments



100,915




-


Prepayment for purchase of property



(2,969,213)




-


Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired of $58,651



(155,497)




-


Loan to a third party



(500,000)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,181,468)




(3,440,000)











Cash flows from financing activities









Loan from a related party



282,613




-


Repayment to a related party



(141,260)




(978,594)


Proceeds from short-term bank loans



285,467




-


Repayment of short-term bank loans



(324,006)




-


Repayment of long-term bank loans



(15,881)




-


Issuance of ordinary shares upon warrant series b exercise



2




-


Issuance of ordinary shares upon IPO



-




10,350,000


Payment of offering costs



-




(2,133,785)


Net cash provided by financing activities



86,935




7,237,621











Effect of exchange rates on cash



(51,199)




76,811











Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(5,359,167)




1,617,736











Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



9,936,625




43,021


Cash and restricted cash at end of period


$

4,577,458



$

1,660,757











Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash with consolidated
balance sheets:









Cash


$

4,552,381



$

1,636,920


Restricted cash



25,077




23,837


Cash and restricted cash at end of period


$

4,577,458



$

1,660,757











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION









Cash paid for interest expenses


$

7,194



$

-


Cash paid for income tax


$

-



$

-











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FLOWS
INFORMATION:









Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
obligations


$

7,423



$

-


Deduction of issuance proceeds of prior years deferred offering cost


$

-



$

478,108


Deferred consideration recognized for acquisition


$

298,561



$

-


SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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