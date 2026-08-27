Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release of January 19, 2026, that BEM has executed a modified binding agreement (the "Modified Option Agreement") with BGC Gold Inc. (BGC), dated August 27, 2026, to acquire, subject to the terms and conditions of the Modified Option Agreement, a 50% interest in five Gold Projects though earned equity ownership in the Brazilian subsidiary of BGC.

In addition to the original Capela Gold Project, the four additional Gold Projects are also hosted in the Bahia Gold Belt in Brazil as are both Pan American Silver's Jacobina gold mining complex and Equinox Gold's Santa Luz complex. The updated portfolio now spans 17,457.20 hectares.

BGC Gold Projects Process number Area (Hectares) Material 871932/2023 1,952.82 GOLD 871883/2023 1,982.43 GOLD 870-474/2026 1,866.35 GOLD 870-475/2026 1,965.79 GOLD 870-477/2026 1,985.50 GOLD 871-773/2023 1,947.49 GOLD 871-774/2023 1,966.69 GOLD 871-775/2023 1,961.45 GOLD 871-777/2023 1,828.68 GOLD





Total 17,457.20 -

Under the terms, BGC grants to BEM the option to acquire a fifty percent (50%) equity interest in the five Gold Projects by expending CA$1,000,000 over a period of twenty-four months from the execution date of the Modified Option Agreement. This amount includes the amounts already expended on the Capela Gold Project by BEM, and all work expenditures and the holding fees due on the Gold Projects. Upon BEM having exercised the Option, BGC will transfer to BEM the fifty percent equity ownership of the Brazilian subsidiary of BGC.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311790

Source: Brasnova Energy Materials Inc.