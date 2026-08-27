Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on the Purification Platform for the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") silica sand district in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, following additional test-work and bulk sample progress by Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH ("Anzaplan").

The Company reports that the latest purification testing has successfully produced bulk purified silica material (+99.99% SiO2), which Homerun has shipped to prospective customers for product qualification and to the University of California, Davis, for further advanced materials development. The Anzaplan test-work concluded that 2-hour thermal pre-treatment followed by acid leaching delivered the lowest overall impurities at 81 ppm (see press release dated July 9th, 2026).

This sample production campaign supports the reproducibility of the processing at production scale. This outcome is significant because it demonstrates that the best result from the testing program was achieved with the lowest heating duration tested, which may translate into meaningful reductions in process energy consumption, operating cost, and thermal equipment demand in future production scale-up scenarios.

This is an important operational milestone in advancing a practical and potentially lower-cost pathway for producing +4N silica, while also creating a feedstock stream for the continued development of Homerun's advanced materials.

The bulk sample batch produced by Anzaplan enables the next stage of engagement with prospective customers and research partners as Homerun works to align purification performance with commercial qualification and downstream advanced materials development.

Qualified Person

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and an Independent Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311789

Source: Homerun Resources Inc.