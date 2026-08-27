Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (the "Company" or "Krait") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its Goldbar Spider Lake Project (the "Project") in Northern Ontario and outline the Company's next steps as it advances exploration following its recent public listing.

With Krait now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company intends to keep shareholders informed as it systematically advances its exploration portfolio. At the Project, Krait has completed a modern airborne geophysical survey and an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report, providing the Company with a clear exploration strategy designed to advance priority gold and base-metal targets toward potential drill testing.

The updated technical report, effective August 7, 2026, was prepared by independent Qualified Person Benjamin Kuzmich, MSc, P.Geo., of Nemo Resources. The report evaluates the Project's potential for both Archean orogenic gold mineralization and volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style base and precious metal mineralization and recommends a $250,480 exploration program to advance priority targets.

Goldbar Spider Lake Project

The Project consists of 148 unpatented mining claims comprising 171 claim units and covering approximately 3,636 hectares (8,985 acres) in the Tuuri and Walsh townships of the Thunder Bay Mining Division.

The Project is located approximately 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres (19 miles) west-northwest of Marathon, Ontario, within the Western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt of the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane of the Superior Province.

Krait has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project pursuant to an option agreement, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Northern Ontario.

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Gold Exploration Potential

Although historical exploration at the Project was primarily directed toward VMS-style base-metal mineralization, the updated technical review identifies several characteristics considered favourable for orogenic gold mineralization.

The Project exhibits structural complexity, significant deformation corridors and evidence of extensive hydrothermal fluid flow. Historical work has also documented elevated gold values associated with certain base-metal occurrences. The technical report concludes that structural corridors and alteration zones identified through historical lithogeochemical programs warrant further evaluation for gold potential.

Importantly, several conductive zones identified by Krait's 2026 airborne geophysical survey display apparent structural rather than solely lithological controls, with conductor trends locally crosscutting the regional magnetic fabric. These characteristics warrant further evaluation for structurally controlled orogenic gold mineralization.

The historical nature of much of the exploration information means that the precise location, grade and extent of reported historical mineralization cannot in all cases be independently verified. Krait's upcoming exploration program is intended to systematically evaluate, refine and ground-truth the highest-priority areas.

Figure 2: The Project within the regional geological setting of the Western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt.

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Figure 3: Project geology showing historical mineral occurrences, structural features and priority areas for follow-up exploration.

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2026 VTEM Plus Survey Identifies Seven Conductive Zones

In April 2026, Krait commissioned Geotech Ltd. to complete a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus time-domain electromagnetic and magnetic gradiometer survey across the Project.

The survey was flown on April 21 and 22, 2026, and collected approximately 262 line-kilometres of geophysical data.

The survey identified seven discrete conductive zones, designated Zones A through G. The late-time electromagnetic responses indicate strong conductivity-thickness characteristics consistent with concentrations of metallic sulphides and/or graphite (Figures 4 and 5).

Several of the conductive zones coincide with magnetic highs and occur within stratigraphic and structural settings considered prospective for VMS-style mineralization and structurally controlled gold mineralization.

The new geophysical dataset provides Krait with a modern exploration framework that can now be integrated with decades of historical geological mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and drilling information.

Figure 4: 2026 VTEM Plus airborne survey total magnetic intensity over the Project.

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Figure 5: 2026 VTEM Plus electromagnetic results showing interpreted late-time conductor axes A through G.

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Where We Are Today

Since acquiring the option to earn a 100% interest in the Project, Krait has begun establishing the technical foundation required to advance the Project in a systematic manner. The Company has completed a modern airborne VTEM Plus geophysical survey, compiled and reviewed extensive historical exploration information, supported field inspections of the Project and completed an updated NI 43-101 technical report. The next stage is to bring these datasets together, determine the geological significance of the newly identified conductive zones and prioritize the areas that warrant detailed field investigation.

Krait's objective is to move from broad regional anomalies to defined, ranked exploration targets supported by geophysical, geological, structural and geochemical evidence before considering a subsequent drill program.

Next Steps - Exploration Program

The updated NI 43-101 technical report recommends a $250,480 exploration program designed to progressively advance the seven identified VTEM conductive zones into ranked exploration targets.

The next phase will begin with a comprehensive digital geological compilation of historical geophysical surveys, geological mapping, assay information and drillhole locations into a common coordinate system. Krait then intends to undertake detailed geophysical modelling and inversion of the VTEM Plus electromagnetic and magnetic data to more precisely locate and characterize the conductors and evaluate their relationship to historical drilling.

The resulting targets will guide a planned helicopter-supported mapping, prospecting and sampling program focused on ground-truthing priority conductors, characterizing host rocks, alteration and structural controls, and collecting samples for gold and multi-element analysis. Results will then be integrated into a final interpretation and target-ranking exercise intended to determine which areas warrant advancement toward future drill testing.

Table 1: Exploration Budget - Goldbar Spider Lake Project

Exploration Item Budget (CAD) Geological compilation $22,000 Geophysical modelling $15,000 Prospecting and sampling $58,800 Gold and multi-element assays $51,000 Helicopter support $60,000 Interpretation and reporting $21,000 Contingency $22,680 Total $250,480

A Phase 2 program has not been proposed at this time. Any subsequent drilling program will be developed based upon the results of the recommended exploration work.

Oscar Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Krait, commented: "Now that Krait is publicly traded, we want our shareholders to have a clear understanding of where we are with the Goldbar Spider Lake Project and how we intend to advance it. We have completed the airborne geophysics, have an updated independent technical report in hand and now have a defined exploration program designed to turn the information collected to date into actionable targets."

"We are particularly encouraged by the opportunity to evaluate the Project's gold potential alongside its historically recognized VMS potential. Our focus now is to systematically work through the highest-priority targets, put our geological team on the ground and build the technical case for which areas should ultimately advance toward drilling," continued Mr. Mendoza.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. (PGO #0245), a director of Krait Critical Minerals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing prospective mineral properties in established North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to combine disciplined project evaluation, modern exploration technologies and responsible field programs to identify and advance high-quality exploration opportunities with the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

Krait's flagship asset is the Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres west-northwest of Marathon. The 3,636-hectare (approximately 8,985-acre) property comprises 148 mining claims and 171 claim units, and Krait has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty. Located within the western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, the Project benefits from year-round access via Highway 17, nearby rail and power infrastructure, and proximity to established mining communities and service providers.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's new corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Oscar Mendoza

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "targets" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed exploration program at the Goldbar Spider Lake Project; the timing, scope and completion of geological compilation, geophysical modelling and inversion, mapping, prospecting, sampling, assaying and interpretation; the identification, evaluation and ranking of exploration targets; the potential of the Project to host orogenic gold and VMS-style base and precious metal mineralization; the geological significance of the seven VTEM conductive zones; and the potential advancement of exploration targets toward a future drill program.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include operational and technical difficulties; changes to business or exploration plans; the availability and cost of contractors, equipment and qualified personnel; adverse weather or site conditions; permitting and regulatory risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Krait Critical Minerals Corp.