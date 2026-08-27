Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - PC Gold Ltd (ASX: PC2) ("PC Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard P. (Rick) Clark and Mr. Matthew Scully as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Both appointees are proven mine and processing plant builders, with track records of delivering gold projects from feasibility through construction, commissioning and into production. Their appointments have been made as the Company transitions from explorer to developer, with the Prefeasibility Study for a 3Mtpa CIL processing plant at the Company's 100%-owned Spring Hill Gold Project in the Northern Territory well underway.

The Company also advises that Non-Executive Directors Mr. John Menzies and Mr. John Lewis have resigned from the Board, effective August 25, 2026. The Board thanks both directors for their valuable service and significant contribution to PC Gold, including through the Company's successful ASX listing and the substantial growth of the Spring Hill Mineral Resource.

Executive Chairman and CEO Ashley Pattison commented:

"The appointments of Messrs. Clark and Scully marks a deliberate step in PC Gold's evolution from explorer to mine developer. As we advance the Prefeasibility Study for a 3Mtpa CIL plant at Spring Hill, we wanted directors who have financed, built, and commissioned mines and processing plants - and few people anywhere have done that as successfully as these two.

"Rick built Red Back Mining into a company that sold for US$7.1 billion, and Matt has delivered over A$1 billion of gold projects at greenfield sites in West Africa ahead of schedule and under budget. Their experience will be invaluable as we take Spring Hill towards a development decision.

"On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank John Menzies and John Lewis for their dedication and contribution to PC Gold. Both have played important roles in bringing the Company to where it stands today, and we are delighted that John Lewis will continue as our Company Secretary until a suitable replacement is appointed."

About Mr. Richard P. (Rick) Clark

Mr. Clark has a long and highly successful track record in the international gold industry, having led companies through every phase of growth - discovery, feasibility, financing, construction and production - together with a series of value-accretive corporate transactions.

Mr. Clark was President & CEO of Red Back Mining Inc., which he grew into an intermediate gold producer through the development of the Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana and the Tasiast Gold Mine in Mauritania, before its sale to Kinross Gold Corporation in 2010 for US$7.1 billion. He subsequently led Orca Gold Inc., which discovered and developed the Block 14 Gold Project in Sudan prior to its acquisition by Perseus Mining in 2022, and was most recently CEO of Montage Gold Corp (TSX: MAU), where he played a key role in the discovery and feasibility of the multi-million-ounce Koné Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, now in construction. He is currently Executive Chairman of Mx2 Mining Inc.

Mr. Clark has a geological background, is a former lawyer, and is a CGIC/ICSA Accredited Director.

About Mr. Matthew Scully

Mr. Scully is a mining project executive with more than 20 years' experience delivering mine and processing plant projects in remote locations across Australia and West Africa, spanning feasibility studies and the construction of both greenfield and brownfield developments across multiple commodities.

Mr. Scully is currently Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK). He was previously Project Director for West African Resources Ltd (ASX: WAF), where he led construction of the large-scale Kiaka Gold Project in Burkina Faso. Prior to that, at Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX: PRU) he oversaw the development and construction of the Sissingué and Yaouré gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire - an investment of over A$500 million, delivered ahead of schedule and under budget - and at Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX: EVN) he was Group Manager - Projects, completing the Mt Carlton gold-silver project in North Queensland.

Mr. Scully holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) with Honours from Deakin University, is a Member of Engineers Australia and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About PC Gold

PC Gold Limited is a gold exploration and development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its flagship SpringHill Gold Project in the Northern Territory. With a Mineral Resource Estimate reported in accordance with the JORC Code of 43.6Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 1.5Moz Au, a strong balance sheet, and a highly experienced team, PC Gold is executing a clear strategy to transition Spring Hill toward production.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311705

Source: PC Gold Ltd.