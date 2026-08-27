Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - The Black Health and Social Services (BHSS) Hub Peel will officially celebrate its grand opening on Friday, August 28 inviting residents from across Peel Region to experience a new approach to culturally responsive healthcare, mental health, addictions and social services designed with Black, African and Caribbean communities at the centre.

Located at 19 Rutherford Road South, Unit 2, Brampton, the BHSS Hub is a partnership between Roots Community Services, LAMP Community Health Centre and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin. BHSS Hub brings together primary care, addictions, mental health support and social supports in one accessible, culturally affirming environment designed to support the whole person and bring care closer to home. This is also an opportunity for community members to register with a health care provider on the spot.

The complimentary grand opening celebration runs from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m, featuring food, music, cultural programming, and family activities. Attendees can explore the Hub, meet care providers, learn about programs, participate in wellness activities, and register for services.

BHSS Hub's approach recognizes that health extends beyond a doctor's appointment. Through a multidisciplinary team, the Hub provides access to primary care, diabetes education, physiotherapy, healthcare navigation and support, mental health and addictions services, peer support, trauma counselling, family support and connections to community resources.

The grand opening will offer a glimpse into this holistic approach through a range of interactive experiences, including:

Complimentary health screenings, wellness activities & patient registration

Meet-and-greets with healthcare practitioners and BHSS Hub team members

Nutrition, health education & chronic disease prevention

Connect with mental health practitioners to explore mental wellness through a cultural lens and join interactive discussions on "Mental Wellness: Understanding Wellness Across Cultures.

Live cultural entertainment and family-friendly activities

Ice cream and food trucks, refreshments & community networking

BHSS Hub tours and information about registering for available health and social services

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony with local politicians





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The event is designed for all ages, from children to seniors, with a focus on making healthcare more approachable, understandable and connected to everyday life.

"Today is more than a ribbon-cutting, it's a celebration of what's possible when a community's needs shape the solution, not the other way around. For too long, Black residents in Peel have had to navigate a system that wasn't built with them in mind. This Hub changes that. Every service here, from primary care to mental health support and social services, was designed by and for our community, so people can walk through our doors and see themselves reflected in the care they receive. We can't wait to celebrate this moment with the community that made it possible."

- Hope Ramsay, Director of Integrated Operations

EVENT DETAILS

What: BHSS Hub Peel Grand Opening & Community Celebration

When: Friday, August 28, 2026 | 4:00-7:30 pm

Where: Black Health & Social Services Hub

19 Rutherford Road South, Unit 2

Brampton, Ontario

Admission: Complimentary and open to the community. Everyone is welcome.

Learn more about the Black Health & Social Services Hub Peel at bhsshubpeel.ca.

Follow the BHSS Hub on Instagram, and Facebook

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311365

Source: Black Health & Social Services Hub Peel