Ireland has passed 3 GW of installed solar capacity, according to Irish PV association Solar Ireland. This comes from both large utility-scale sites and rooftop installations, according to the industry association. "Three gigawatts is a big moment for Irish solar," said Ronan Power, CEO, Solar Ireland, pointing out that a lot of progress has been made in a relatively short time as Ireland's first utility-scale solar farm was connected to the grid in 2022. "Four years later, we have more than 200,000 homes with solar on their roofs, businesses generating their own electricity and solar power plants ...

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