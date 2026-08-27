Five9 veteran joins Omilia to lead go-to-market strategy across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as the region's most regulated enterprises look past first-generation automation

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Michael Weiss as Vice President, DACH. Weiss will lead Omilia's go-to-market strategy across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as the company expands its European footprint, with a focus on regulated sectors where enterprise demand for AI that moves past pilot-stage containment is accelerating.

In his new role, Weiss will be responsible for enterprise sales, partner development, and go-to-market execution across DACH, building the team and customer relationships needed to scale Omilia's presence in a market where large, heavily regulated enterprises have historically been slow to move off legacy IVR and first-generation AI.

Weiss brings more than two decades of enterprise sales leadership in SaaS, cloud, and customer experience (CX) technology. Most recently, he provided fractional Chief Revenue Officer services through his own advisory practice where he advised CX and cloud communications providers on go-to-market strategy for regulated industries and the public sector. Prior to that, he spent four years as Vice President at Five9, where he led the strategic build-out of the company's Contact Center as a Service and AI solutions across DACH, Benelux, and the Nordics. Earlier in his career, Weiss spent 13 years at Cisco in senior collaboration sales roles, and held senior sales leadership positions at Verizon, Rackspace, and BT.

"German, Austrian, and Swiss organizations are among the most cautious adopters of contact center AI, and for good reason, given the high compliance bar in banking and insurance," says Weiss. "The caution isn't reluctance, it's a need for proof of ROI and sovereign cloud: boards, executive teams, and public sector decision makers, want to see AI reducing costs and improving the service quality, not just automating calls. Omilia's self-learning architecture is built to deliver that proof and that's exactly the conversation DACH is ready to have."

"DACH is one of the most demanding enterprise markets in the world, with exacting compliance requirements and long buying cycles, but once you're in, you're in for the long term," says Nick Delis, CRO at Omilia. "Weiss has spent his career building trust with exactly these kinds of enterprises. That's the kind of credibility this market requires, and we're glad to have him leading our efforts across the region."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827987259/en/

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