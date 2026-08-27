FROM MONTRÉAL TO THE WORLD: GARAGE TURNS UP THE HEAT AT BIRMINGHAM'S BULLRING AND EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

LONDON and MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its highly anticipated arrival in London and Manchester, GARAGE is taking its UK expansion one step further with a new location at Birmingham's iconic Bullring opening in early 2027. The Montréal-born brand is officially bringing its signature aesthetic to one of the country's premier shopping destinations, keeping the momentum alive as it generates energy on the UK high street.

The Bullring opening builds on an exceptional period of growth for GARAGE. Following the successful openings overseas of its first UK stores, at Bluewater Shopping Centre and London's flagship on Oxford Street, the brand quickly expanded north to Manchester Arndale. The momentum continues with another highly anticipated destination set to open at the Trafford Centre this fall, reinforcing its commitment to community and connection in the UK's most competitive retail landscapes.

"We're incredibly excited to bring GARAGE to Birmingham. The energy and response we've seen across the UK have been impressive. Bullring is exactly the kind of destination we look for as we grow internationally: high profile, highly relevant and closely connected to a community that has fully embraced the brand," said Romina Kolodziejska, Vice President, Global Real Estate & Store Development at Groupe Dynamite Inc. "As GARAGE continues to build momentum, our growing international digital reach gives us more opportunities to connect with customers wherever they are."

Now Shipping to Nine New Countries & Counting

While GARAGE continues to make its mark in major retail locations, the brand is also turning up the heat and making it easier for customers around the world to shop online. Responding to growing international demand, GARAGE now ships to nine additional countries, bringing its signature off-duty essentials and viral monthly drops to even more customers worldwide. GARAGE is now shipping to: Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain.

For more updates on new store openings, monthly drops and international shipping, follow @garageclothing or visit garageclothing.com.

About GARAGE

Built on attitude and influence, GARAGE is more than a clothing brand-it's a movement. With monthly drops designed to keep her closet-and her feed-ahead of the curve, GARAGE has become a go-to for the woman who knows exactly who she is and owns it.

Celebrating 50 years, the Montréal-born brand has pushed limits and raised the volume for women who live unapologetically. Known for its cultural relevance and deep understanding of its community, GARAGE delivers elevated, off-duty essentials made for real life. The brand has built a loyal following across North America by staying close to its customer and moving at the speed of how she lives, moves, and dresses. From Montréal to Los Angeles and now London, GARAGE is here to turn up the heat, one drop at a time.

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