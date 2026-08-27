Aviat Networks, Inc.: Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue of $120.9 million
Q4 Operating Income of $5.8 million; Q4 Non-GAAP Operating Income of $10.0 million
Q4 Net Loss of $1.3 million; Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million
Q4 Diluted Loss per Share of $(0.10); Q4 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.64
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and twelve months ended July 3, 2026.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Completed sixth consecutive fiscal year of revenue growth; FY26 revenue of $439.7 million, up 1.2% versus the prior year
- Increased Q4 total revenue to $120.9 million, up 4.8% versus the year ago period; Q4 North America revenue of $68.3 million, up 17.8% versus the year ago period
- Finished the fiscal year with backlog of $367 million, up 14% year-over-year; maintained a trailing-twelve month book-to-bill ratio greater than 1 in the quarter
- Secured significant order in the U.S. from an existing customer for $25.0 million to $30.0 million
- Repurchased $2.2 million of shares in Q4 at an average price of $16.55 per share
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total Revenues: $120.9 million; North America revenues of $68.3 million, up $10.3 million from the year ago period
- GAAP Results: Gross Margin 30.8%; Operating Expenses $31.4 million; Operating Income $5.8 million; Net Loss $1.3 million; Net Loss per diluted share ("Net Loss per share") $(0.10)
- Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $11.9 million; Gross Margin 30.9%; Operating Expenses $27.3 million; Operating Income $10.0 million; Net Income $8.3 million; Net Income per share $0.64
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $72.8 million
- Net Debt: $24.2 million
Full Year Financial Highlights
- Total Revenues: $439.7 million, up 1.2% from last year
- GAAP Results: Gross Margin 31.5%; Operating Expenses $119.1 million; Operating Income $19.2 million; Net Income $2.5 million, Net Income per diluted share $0.19
- Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $36.7 million; Gross Margin 31.8%; Operating Expenses $109.2 million; Operating Income $30.6 million; Net Income per diluted share $1.66
Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended July 3, 2026
Revenues
The Company reported total revenues of $120.9 million for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared to $115.3 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, an increase of $5.5 million or 4.8%. North America revenue of $68.3 million increased by $10.3 million or 17.8%, compared to $58.0 million in the prior year due to growth with mobile service providers and private network customers. International revenue of $52.6 million decreased by $4.8 million or 8.3%, compared to $57.3 million in the prior year due to timing of certain mobile network projects.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, total revenue increased by 1.2% to $439.7 million, compared to $434.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. North America revenue of $220.0 million increased by $12.4 million or 6.0%, compared to $207.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. International revenue of $219.7 million decreased by $7.4 million or 3.2% as compared to $227.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.
Gross Margins
In the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 30.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 30.9%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 34.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 34.7% in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, a decrease of 340 and 380 basis points, respectively. The fluctuations were driven by product and customer mix.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 31.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 31.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 32.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.8% in the same period of fiscal 2025.
Operating Expenses
The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $31.4 million for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared to $30.6 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, an increase of $0.8 million or 2.7%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and litigation and other expenses for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter were $27.3 million, compared to $27.1 million in the prior year, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.8%.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, the Company reported total operating expenses of $119.1 million, compared to $128.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $9.8 million or 7.6%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and litigation and other expenses for the twelve months ended July 3, 2026 were $109.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $4.3 million or 3.8%.
Operating Income
The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.8 million for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, a decrease of $3.1 million or 34.4%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $10.0 million for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared to $12.9 million in the prior year, a decrease of $2.9 million or 22.7%.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $19.2 million, as compared to $10.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $8.7 million or 81.9%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $30.6 million, compared to $29.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, an increase of $1.5 million or 5.2%.
Income Taxes
The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $6.2 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared to $5.0 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, the Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $10.7 million compared to $2.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.
Net Income / Net Income Per Share
The Company reported GAAP net loss of $1.3 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and GAAP net loss per share of $0.10. This compared to GAAP net income of $5.2 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.40 in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $8.3 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.64, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.7 million or $0.83 per share in the prior year.
The Company reported GAAP net income of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, or GAAP net income per fully diluted share of $0.19. This compared to GAAP net income of $1.3 million or $0.10 per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $21.6 million or net income per share of $1.66 for the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $21.4 million or $1.67 per share in the comparable fiscal 2025 period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $15.1 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter.
For the twelve months ended July 3, 2026, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million, as compared to $37.1 million in the comparable fiscal 2025 period.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company reported $72.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 3, 2026, compared to $78.1 million as of March 27, 2026. As of July 3, 2026, total debt was $97.0 million.
Fiscal 2027 Full Year Guidance
The Company established its fiscal 2027 full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:
- Full year Revenue between $455 and $470 million
- Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $50 and $55 million
Conference Call Details
Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 27, 2026, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter ended July 3, 2026. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Schmidt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jonanna Mikulenka, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Vice President, Corporate Finance. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.
Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2027, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, its ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and management systems and remediate material weaknesses, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption that the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.
For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 27, 2026, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.
Investor Relations:
Andrew Fredrickson
Email: [email protected]
Table 1
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2026 Fourth Quarter Summary
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
Revenues:
Product sales
$ 89,524
$ 67,405
$ 314,223
$ 287,657
Services
31,363
47,935
125,459
146,949
Total revenues
120,887
115,340
439,682
434,606
Cost of revenues:
Product sales
63,294
49,477
221,449
208,017
Services
20,349
26,397
79,942
87,153
Total cost of revenues
83,643
75,874
301,391
295,170
Gross margin
37,244
39,466
138,291
139,436
Operating expenses:
Research and development
7,238
7,434
28,401
35,768
Selling and administrative
22,384
21,134
88,509
89,482
Restructuring charges
1,800
2,019
2,144
3,611
Total operating expenses
31,422
30,587
119,054
128,861
Operating income
5,822
8,879
19,237
10,575
Interest expense, net
2,211
1,806
7,679
6,058
Other (income) expense, net
(1,290)
(3,106)
(1,661)
941
Income before income taxes
4,901
10,179
13,219
3,576
Provision for income taxes
6,177
4,982
10,680
2,235
Net (loss) income
$ (1,276)
$ 5,197
$ 2,539
$ 1,341
Net (loss) income per share of common stock outstanding:
Basic
$ (0.10)
$ 0.41
$ 0.20
$ 0.11
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ 0.40
$ 0.19
$ 0.10
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
12,920
12,709
12,847
12,681
Diluted
12,920
12,867
13,027
12,826
Table 2
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2026 Fourth Quarter Summary
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
July 3,
June 27,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 72,844
$ 59,690
Accounts receivable, net
192,245
180,321
Unbilled receivables
82,125
105,870
Inventories
69,005
83,979
Other current assets
23,026
33,715
Total current assets
439,245
463,575
Property, plant and equipment, net
18,776
17,453
Goodwill
19,411
19,655
Intangible assets, net
23,574
26,897
Deferred income taxes
82,064
88,149
Right of use assets
2,001
3,113
Other assets
13,891
14,454
Total long-term assets
159,717
169,721
Total assets
$ 598,962
$ 633,296
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 119,500
$ 148,093
Accrued expenses
34,125
38,897
Short-term lease liabilities
442
1,090
Advance payments and unearned revenue
59,943
73,735
Other current liabilities
1,243
1,757
Current portion of long-term debt
7,900
18,624
Total current liabilities
223,153
282,196
Long-term debt
89,100
68,966
Unearned revenue
9,017
8,063
Long-term lease liabilities
1,739
2,241
Other long-term liabilities
-
430
Reserve for uncertain tax positions
5,260
3,242
Deferred income taxes
3,305
4,975
Total liabilities
331,574
370,113
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholder's equity:
Common stock
129
127
Treasury stock
(9,744)
(7,076)
Additional paid-in-capital
872,081
866,119
Accumulated deficit
(574,633)
(577,172)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,445)
(18,815)
Total stockholders' equity
267,388
263,183
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 598,962
$ 633,296
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.
1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.
Table 3
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2026 Fourth Quarter Summary
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
July 3, 2026
% of
Revenue
June 27, 2025
% of
Revenue
July 3, 2026
% of
Revenue
June 27, 2025
% of
Revenue
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP gross margin
$ 37,244
30.8 %
$ 39,466
34.2 %
$ 138,291
31.5 %
$ 139,436
32.1 %
Share-based compensation
41
19
146
233
Litigation and other expenses
68
595
1,315
2,890
Non-GAAP gross margin
37,353
30.9 %
40,080
34.7 %
139,752
31.8 %
142,559
32.8 %
GAAP research and development expenses
$ 7,238
6.0 %
$ 7,434
6.4 %
$ 28,401
6.5 %
$ 35,768
8.2 %
Share-based compensation
(37)
(78)
(135)
(534)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
7,201
6.0 %
7,356
6.4 %
28,266
6.4 %
35,234
8.1 %
GAAP selling and administrative expenses
$ 22,384
18.5 %
$ 21,134
18.3 %
$ 88,509
20.1 %
$ 89,482
20.6 %
Share-based compensation
(1,641)
(1,344)
(5,921)
(6,300)
Litigation and other expenses
(598)
(6)
(1,656)
(4,896)
Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses
20,145
16.7 %
19,784
17.2 %
80,932
18.4 %
78,286
18.0 %
GAAP operating expense
$ 31,422
26.0 %
$ 30,587
26.5 %
$ 119,054
27.1 %
$ 128,861
29.7 %
Share-based compensation
(1,678)
(1,422)
(6,056)
(6,834)
Litigation and other expenses
(598)
(6)
(1,656)
(4,896)
Restructuring (charges) recovery
(1,800)
(2,019)
(2,144)
(3,611)
Non-GAAP operating expense
27,346
22.6 %
27,140
23.5 %
109,198
24.8 %
113,520
26.1 %
GAAP operating income
$ 5,822
4.8 %
$ 8,879
7.7 %
$ 19,237
4.4 %
$ 10,575
2.4 %
Share-based compensation
1,719
1,441
6,202
7,067
Litigation and other expenses
666
601
2,971
7,786
Restructuring charges
1,800
2,019
2,144
3,611
Non-GAAP operating income
10,007
8.3 %
12,940
11.2 %
30,554
6.9 %
29,039
6.7 %
GAAP income tax provision
$ 6,177
5.1 %
$ 4,982
4.3 %
$ 10,680
2.4 %
$ 2,235
0.5 %
Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate
(6,677)
(4,582)
(9,380)
(635)
Non-GAAP income tax (benefit) provision
(500)
(0.4) %
400
0.3 %
1,300
0.3 %
1,600
0.4 %
GAAP net (loss) income
$ (1,276)
(1.1) %
$ 5,197
4.5 %
$ 2,539
0.6 %
$ 1,341
0.3 %
Share-based compensation
1,719
1,441
6,202
7,067
Litigation and other expenses
666
601
2,971
7,786
Restructuring charges
1,800
2,019
2,144
3,611
Other (income) expense, net
(1,290)
(3,106)
(1,661)
941
Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate
6,677
4,582
9,380
635
Non-GAAP net income
$ 8,296
6.9 %
$ 10,734
9.3 %
$ 21,575
4.9 %
$ 21,381
4.9 %
Diluted net (loss) income per share:
GAAP
$ (0.10)
$ 0.40
$ 0.19
$ 0.10
Non-GAAP
$ 0.64
$ 0.83
$ 1.66
$ 1.67
Shares used in computing net income per share
GAAP
12,920
12,867
13,027
12,826
Non-GAAP
13,042
12,867
13,027
12,826
Adjusted EBITDA:
GAAP net (loss) income
$ (1,276)
(1.1) %
$ 5,197
4.5 %
$ 2,539
0.6 %
$ 1,341
0.3 %
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
1,871
2,110
6,118
8,045
Interest expense, net
2,211
1,806
7,679
6,058
Other (income) expense, net
(1,290)
(3,106)
(1,661)
941
Share-based compensation
1,719
1,441
6,202
7,067
Litigation and other expenses
666
601
2,971
7,786
Restructuring charges
1,800
2,019
2,144
3,611
Provision for income taxes
6,177
4,982
10,680
2,235
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,878
9.8 %
$ 15,050
13.0 %
$ 36,672
8.3 %
$ 37,084
8.5 %
(1)
The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Table 4
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2026 Fourth Quarter Summary
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
(In thousands)
North America
$ 68,321
$ 58,017
$ 220,034
$ 207,606
International:
Africa and the Middle East
14,084
11,218
57,952
49,428
Europe
12,725
8,337
42,043
31,713
Latin America and Asia Pacific
25,757
37,768
119,653
145,859
Total international
52,566
57,323
219,648
227,000
Total revenue
$ 120,887
$ 115,340
$ 439,682
$ 434,606
SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.