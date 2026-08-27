HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2026 Financial Results

Highlights of the second quarter include:
- Net income increased 10% to $65.6 million, and net income margin increased to 19% from 18% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $167.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 48% from 46% last year.
- Revenue increased 8% to $350.7 million
- Net income per diluted share rose 15% to $0.78 from $0.68 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 15% to $1.24
- Total HSA Assets grew 14% to $37.9 billion
- Returned $108.1 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.
DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the largest independent health savings account ("HSA") custodian by account volume and a leader in consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs"), today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2026.
"HealthEquity delivered a record-setting second quarter, with record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48%, record HSA accounts of 10.7 million and record HSA Assets of nearly $38 billion," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "These results reflect strong execution across the business and the durability of our model as growth comes from more places, member relationships deepen and technology-enabled efficiency improves how we serve members and clients. This momentum gives us confidence to raise fiscal 2027 guidance and enter the second half focused on scaling efficiently and creating long-term value."
Second quarter financial results
Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026 was $350.7 million, an increase of 8% compared to $325.8 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $124.4 million, custodial revenue of $175.9 million, and interchange revenue of $50.4 million.
Net income was $65.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026, compared to $59.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. Net income margin was 19% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026, compared to 18% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025.
Non-GAAP net income was $103.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026, compared to $94.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA was $167.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026, an increase of 11% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was 48% of revenue, compared to 46% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025.
Account and asset metrics
New HSAs from sales were 202 thousand, an increase of 24% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2025. HSAs as of July 31, 2026 were 10.7 million, an increase of 8% year over year, including 0.9 million HSAs with investments, an increase of 20% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2026 were 17.8 million, including 7.0 million complementary CDBs.
Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2026 were $37.9 billion, an increase of 14% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $17.4 billion of HSA cash and $20.6 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of July 31, 2026.
Stock repurchase program
The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $108.1 million during the second quarter ended July 31, 2026. As of July 31, 2026, $948.4 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the stock repurchase program.
Business outlook
For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, management is raising guidance and now expects revenues of $1.411 billion to $1.421 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $242 million and $248 million, resulting in net income of $2.88 to $2.96 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $392 million and $398 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.66 to $4.73 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $628 million to $636 million.
See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
Conference call
HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 27, 2026 to discuss the fiscal 2027 second quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.
Non-GAAP financial information
To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
- Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.
Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:
- our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
- our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
- our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
- the impact of fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;
- our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
- the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
- our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
- potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
- the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
- our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
- our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
- our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
- our reliance on our management team and key team members.
For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1000
rputnam@healthequity.com
|HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
|(in thousands, except par value)
|July 31, 2026
|January 31, 2026
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|256,003
|-
|318,927
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,067 and $924 as of July 31,
2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively
|122,193
|123,696
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|82,008
|69,658
|Total current assets
|460,204
|512,281
|Property and equipment, net
|4,823
|3,177
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|32,874
|36,310
|Intangible assets, net
|1,047,797
|1,097,172
|Goodwill
|1,648,145
|1,648,145
|Other assets
|77,520
|83,247
|Total assets
|-
|3,271,363
|-
|3,380,332
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|-
|8,592
|-
|12,159
|Accrued compensation
|37,913
|60,392
|Accrued liabilities
|97,300
|74,388
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,970
|9,911
|Total current liabilities
|153,775
|156,850
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|931,062
|957,379
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|29,984
|34,190
|Other long-term liabilities
|73,999
|31,007
|Deferred tax liability
|92,433
|93,710
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,127,478
|1,116,286
|Total liabilities
|1,281,253
|1,273,136
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding as of July 31, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 82,909 and 85,007 shares
issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively
|8
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,896,571
|1,916,989
|Accumulated earnings
|162,583
|195,906
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(69,052
|-
|(5,707
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,990,110
|2,107,196
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|3,271,363
|-
|3,380,332
|HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|-
|124,444
|-
|117,873
|-
|247,376
|-
|237,657
|Custodial revenue
|175,936
|159,876
|350,270
|316,331
|Interchange revenue
|50,352
|48,086
|107,727
|102,691
|Total revenue
|350,732
|325,835
|705,373
|656,679
|Cost of revenue
|Service costs
|73,170
|75,156
|151,496
|163,161
|Custodial costs
|12,083
|11,137
|23,738
|21,884
|Interchange costs
|7,525
|6,947
|15,873
|14,728
|Total cost of revenue
|92,778
|93,240
|191,107
|199,773
|Gross profit
|257,954
|232,595
|514,266
|456,906
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|23,215
|19,922
|50,048
|45,906
|Technology and development
|73,923
|64,804
|141,690
|126,240
|General and administrative
|34,869
|29,990
|66,000
|55,526
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,286
|27,001
|52,801
|54,003
|Merger integration
|971
|1,266
|2,084
|2,541
|Total operating expenses
|159,264
|142,983
|312,623
|284,216
|Income from operations
|98,690
|89,612
|201,643
|172,690
|Other expense
|Interest expense
|(12,605
|-
|(14,955
|-
|(25,193
|-
|(29,813
|-
|Other income, net
|1,780
|3,391
|3,828
|6,124
|Total other expense
|(10,825
|-
|(11,564
|-
|(21,365
|-
|(23,689
|-
|Income before income taxes
|87,865
|78,048
|180,278
|149,001
|Income tax provision
|22,221
|18,194
|45,216
|35,232
|Net income
|-
|65,644
|-
|59,854
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|-
|0.79
|-
|0.69
|-
|1.61
|-
|1.31
|Diluted
|-
|0.78
|-
|0.68
|-
|1.60
|-
|1.29
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|83,374
|86,550
|83,885
|86,601
|Diluted
|84,014
|87,746
|84,578
|88,153
|HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|-
|65,644
|-
|59,854
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Cash flow hedges
|Net unrealized gains (losses)
|(37,322
|-
|203
|(63,219
|-
|203
|Reclassification of net (gains) losses included in net income
|22
|-
|(126
|-
|-
|Net change, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $12,135, $(70), $20,598, and $(70), respectively
|(37,300
|-
|203
|(63,345
|-
|203
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(37,300
|-
|203
|(63,345
|-
|203
|Comprehensive income
|-
|28,344
|-
|60,057
|-
|71,717
|-
|113,972
|HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|80,169
|77,195
|Stock-based compensation
|41,616
|33,404
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|558
|533
|Amortization of gains on derivatives
|(168
|-
|-
|Deferred taxes
|19,321
|30,711
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,503
|6,842
|Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets
|(12,581
|-
|(20,650
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,436
|3,339
|Accrued compensation
|(21,095
|-
|(35,032
|-
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities
|(13,595
|-
|(3,785
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|(4,206
|-
|(3,951
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,665
|(1,771
|-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|233,685
|200,604
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capitalized software development costs
|(30,720
|-
|(26,464
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,340
|-
|(859
|-
|Settlement of derivatives, net
|(7,759
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(39,819
|-
|(27,323
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchases of common stock
|(231,054
|-
|(125,810
|-
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(26,875
|-
|(50,000
|-
|Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net
|480
|596
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|659
|10,446
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(256,790
|-
|(164,768
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(62,924
|-
|8,513
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|318,927
|295,948
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|-
|256,003
|-
|304,461
|HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest expense paid in cash
|-
|23,350
|-
|28,362
|Income tax payments, net
|35,586
|6,507
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation
|3,434
|3,380
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|1,294
|155
|Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities
|3,255
|1,246
|Exercise of common stock options receivable
|57
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of revenue
|-
|2,713
|-
|3,114
|-
|5,500
|-
|6,501
|Sales and marketing
|3,229
|1,529
|7,753
|6,399
|Technology and development
|6,178
|5,732
|10,131
|11,652
|General and administrative
|10,090
|8,693
|18,232
|8,852
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|-
|22,210
|-
|19,068
|-
|41,616
|-
|33,404
|Total Accounts (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|July 31, 2026
|July 31, 2025
|% Change
|January 31, 2026
|HSAs
|10,739
|9,989
|8 %
|10,570
|New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date
|202
|163
|24 %
|553
|New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date
|374
|312
|20 %
|1,040
|New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HSAs with investments
|939
|782
|20 %
|832
|CDBs
|7,016
|7,153
|(2)%
|7,221
|Total Accounts
|17,755
|17,142
|4 %
|17,791
|Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date
|17,710
|17,044
|4 %
|17,462
|Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date
|17,772
|17,083
|4 %
|17,220
* Not meaningful
|HSA Assets (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|July 31, 2026
|July 31, 2025
|% Change
|January 31, 2026
|HSA cash
|-
|17,369
|-
|17,035
|2%
|-
|17,982
|HSA investments
|20,552
|16,102
|28%
|18,482
|Total HSA Assets
|37,921
|33,137
|14%
|36,464
|Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date
|17,388
|17,017
|2%
|17,090
|Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date
|17,547
|17,149
|2%
|17,082
|HSA cash maturity schedule
The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of July 31, 2026:
|Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)
|HSA cash expected to reprice
|Average annualized yield
|Remainder of 2027
|-
|2.3
|1.5%
|2028
|2.5
|4.0%
|2029
|1.8
|3.8%
|2030
|2.3
|4.4%
|Thereafter
|7.8
|4.4%
|Total (1)
|-
|16.7
|3.9%
(1) Excludes $0.7 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of July 31, 2026.
|Client-held funds (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|July 31, 2026
|July 31, 2025
|% Change
|January 31, 2026
|Client-held funds
|-
|931
|-
|818
|14 %
|-
|1,090
|Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date
|936
|884
|6 %
|879
|Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date
|986
|893
|10 %
|864
|Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|-
|65,644
|-
|59,854
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|Interest income
|(1,760
|-
|(3,364
|-
|(3,647
|-
|(6,097
|-
|Interest expense
|12,605
|14,955
|25,193
|29,813
|Income tax provision
|22,221
|18,194
|45,216
|35,232
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,669
|11,453
|27,368
|23,192
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,286
|27,001
|52,801
|54,003
|Stock-based compensation expense
|22,210
|19,068
|41,616
|33,404
|Merger integration expenses
|971
|1,266
|2,084
|2,541
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|2,139
|1,951
|4,255
|3,877
|Costs associated with unused office space
|1,016
|723
|1,702
|1,575
|Other
|(20
|-
|(27
|-
|(181
|-
|(27
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|166,981
|-
|151,074
|-
|331,469
|-
|291,282
|Net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands, except
percentages)
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net income
|-
|65,644
|-
|59,854
|-
|5,790
|10
|%
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|-
|21,293
|19
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|19
|%
|18
|-
|19
|%
|17
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-
|166,981
|-
|151,074
|-
|15,907
|11
|%
|-
|331,469
|-
|291,282
|-
|40,187
|14
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|48
|%
|46
|-
|47
|%
|44
|%
|Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
|Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions)
|January 31, 2027
|Net income
|$242 - 248
|Interest income
|(7)
|Interest expense
|50
|Income tax provision
|81 - 83
|Depreciation and amortization
|54
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|104
|Stock-based compensation expense
|87
|Merger integration expenses
|5
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|9
|Costs associated with unused office space
|3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$628 - 636
Note: Values presented may not calculate due to rounding.
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|-
|65,644
|-
|59,854
|-
|135,062
|-
|113,769
|Income tax provision
|22,221
|18,194
|45,216
|35,232
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|87,865
|78,048
|180,278
|149,001
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,286
|27,001
|52,801
|54,003
|Stock-based compensation expense
|22,210
|19,068
|41,616
|33,404
|Merger integration expenses
|971
|1,266
|2,084
|2,541
|Costs associated with unused office space
|1,016
|723
|1,702
|1,575
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|50,483
|48,058
|98,203
|91,523
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|138,348
|126,106
|278,481
|240,524
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|34,586
|31,526
|69,620
|60,130
|Non-GAAP net income
|103,762
|94,580
|208,861
|180,394
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|84,014
|87,746
|84,578
|88,153
|GAAP net income per diluted share
|-
|0.78
|-
|0.68
|-
|1.60
|-
|1.29
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|-
|1.24
|-
|1.08
|-
|2.47
|-
|2.05
|(1)
|The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
|Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions, except per share data)
|January 31, 2027
|Net income
|$242 - 248
|Income tax provision
|81 - 83
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|323 - 331
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|104
|Stock-based compensation expense
|87
|Merger integration expenses
|5
|Costs associated with unused office space
|3
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|199
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|522 - 530
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|131 - 133
|Non-GAAP net income
|$392 - 398
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|84
|GAAP net income per diluted share
|$2.88 - 2.96
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$4.66 - 4.73
Note: Values presented may not calculate due to rounding.
|(1)
|The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
|Certain terms
|Term
|Definition
|HSA
|Health Savings Account, which is a financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
|CDB
|Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements ("FSAs" and "HRAs"), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act ("COBRA") administration, commuter and other benefits.
|HSA member
|Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
|Total HSA Assets
|HSA members' custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments held by our custodial investment fund partner.
|Client
|Our employer clients.
|Total Accounts
|The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
|Client-held funds
|Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
|Network Partner
|Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
|Non-GAAP net income
|Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.