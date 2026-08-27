GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Commences Maiden Drill Program at Magno Project, Targeting Historic Kuhn Tungsten Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia. The first drill hole of the 2026 program is being initiated today at the Kuhn tungsten target, marking the beginning of the Company's maiden drill campaign at Magno.

The program represents an important transition for GoldHaven from surface exploration and target development to drill testing across a large polymetallic system prospective for tungsten, silver, lead, zinc, copper and other critical and strategic metals.

Highlights

Drilling commenced at Kuhn: GoldHaven's first-ever drill hole at Magno is being initiated today within the historic Kuhn tungsten area.

GoldHaven's first-ever drill hole at Magno is being initiated today within the historic Kuhn tungsten area. Strong historical drill results: Historical drilling at Kuhn reportedly returned intervals including 13.0 metres grading 0.55% WO3 11.3 metres grading 0.59% WO3 and 0.10% MoS2 , and 4.0 metres grading 1.32% WO3 and 0.26% MoS2

Historical drilling at Kuhn reportedly returned intervals including , and Historical tungsten estimate: Historical work outlined approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO3 across the Kuhn and Dead Goat areas.*

Historical work outlined approximately across the Kuhn and Dead Goat areas.* Modern exploration opportunity: The 2026 program will test historically identified tungsten-bearing zones using modern geological and geophysical information.

The 2026 program will test historically identified tungsten-bearing zones using modern geological and geophysical information. District-scale opportunity: Kuhn represents the first phase of a broader drill program evaluating multiple styles of mineralization across the approximately 37,000-hectare Magno Project



Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

"Commencing drilling at Magno is an important milestone for GoldHaven. We are starting at Kuhn, where compelling historical tungsten intercepts provide us with a strong foundation for our first drill program and an opportunity to evaluate the system using modern exploration techniques. With tungsten becoming increasingly important to secure critical-mineral supply chains, we believe Kuhn is a timely and exciting place to begin. Importantly, it represents just one target within the much larger polymetallic system we are exploring across Magno."

Drilling Begins at Kuhn

The first drill hole is designed to test the Kuhn tungsten target, where historical exploration identified multiple zones of tungsten mineralization associated with scheelite.

Historical drilling at Kuhn reportedly returned several significant tungsten-bearing intervals, including:

13.0 m grading 0.55% WO3

11.3 m grading 0.59% WO3 and 0.10% MoS2

6.0 m grading 0.58% WO3

4.4 m grading 0.75% WO3 and 0.17% Cu

4.0 m grading 1.32% WO3 and 0.26% MoS2



These historical results provide GoldHaven with a compelling starting point for the maiden drill campaign. The Company's objective at Kuhn is to test the geometry and continuity of the tungsten-bearing zones while obtaining modern geological, structural and geochemical information that can be incorporated into the broader Magno exploration model.

Historical work at the Kuhn and nearby Dead Goat areas also produced an estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO3 across four modelled lenses.*

The historical estimate includes approximately 409,300 tonnes grading 0.48% WO3 at Kuhn North Lower 3A; 78,700 tonnes grading 0.50% WO3 at Kuhn North Upper 3A; 100,900 tonnes grading 0.49% WO3 at Dead Goat; and 27,600 tonnes grading 0.39% WO3 at the Dead Goat Deeper Lens.

*The historical estimate is not a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and GoldHaven is not treating the historical estimate as current. See "Historical Estimate and Drilling Disclosure" below for additional information.





Figure 1: Drill pad final preparation for maiden drill hole on Kuhn target, Magno project





Figure 2: Commencement of the maiden drill hole at the Kuhn tungsten target, Magno Project, British Columbia.

Tungsten's Growing Strategic Importance

Tungsten is recognized as a critical mineral because of its unique combination of exceptional hardness, high density and the highest melting point of any metal. These properties make tungsten difficult to substitute in many applications, including cutting and drilling tools, wear-resistant industrial components, aerospace technologies, electronics and defence applications.

The strategic importance of tungsten has increased as governments and industry focus on establishing more secure and diversified critical-mineral supply chains. Global tungsten production and processing are highly concentrated, increasing the importance of identifying and advancing potential new sources of supply in stable mining jurisdictions.

Canada has placed growing emphasis on developing domestic and allied critical-mineral supply chains to support economic security, advanced manufacturing and defence. GoldHaven believes the historical tungsten mineralization at Kuhn provides a compelling opportunity to evaluate a potential Canadian source of tungsten while advancing the broader polymetallic potential of the Magno Project.

Broader Magno Exploration Program

While Kuhn is the starting point for the 2026 drill campaign, GoldHaven's exploration thesis extends well beyond tungsten.

The approximately 37,000-hectare Magno Project hosts multiple styles of mineralization and numerous historical workings and exploration targets. Recent exploration has identified high-grade silver, lead, zinc, tungsten and other metal occurrences across the property.

The Company intends to systematically evaluate priority targets during the 2026 program while integrating drilling results with geological mapping, geochemistry and the Company's recently completed airborne geophysical survey.

Historical Estimate and Drilling Disclosure

The historical estimate referenced herein is historical in nature and was derived from historical exploration records and reports. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and GoldHaven is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Additional drilling and technical work would be required to verify the historical estimate and potentially classify mineralization in accordance with current NI 43-101 standards.

The historical drilling results referenced herein have not been independently verified by GoldHaven and should not be relied upon as current results. The planned drill program is intended, in part, to test and verify the historically reported mineralization.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a consultant to the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's portfolio includes the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; the Three Guardsmen Project, prospective for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, which hosts a 6-kilometre trend of anomalous gold in soil samples. GoldHaven also holds three critical mineral projects in Brazil - Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu - comprising extensive tenement packages totalling approximately 123,900 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated,, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

Testing of historically identified tungsten-bearing zones at Kuhn during the 2026 program using modern geological and geophysical information;

The Company's objective at Kuhn to test the geometry and continuity of the tungsten-bearing zones and obtain modern geological, structural and geochemical information for the broader Magno exploration model;

Kuhn representing the first phase of a broader drill program evaluating multiple styles of mineralization across the approximately 37,000-hectare Magno Project;

The Company's intention to systematically evaluate priority targets during the 2026 program while integrating drilling results with geological mapping, geochemistry and the Company's airborne geophysical survey;

GoldHaven's belief that the historical tungsten mineralization at Kuhn provides a compelling opportunity to evaluate a potential Canadian source of tungsten while advancing the broader polymetallic potential of the Magno Project;

The intention for the planned drill program to test and verify the historically reported mineralization; and

The requirement for additional drilling and technical work to verify the historical estimate and potentially classify mineralization in accordance with current NI 43-101 standards



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