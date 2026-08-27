Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Verafin Partners with Q6 Cyber, Bringing Unique Intelligence Together for Proactive Fraud Prevention to Support Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Verafin today announced a partnership with Q6 Cyber, bringing together Q6 Cyber's dark web fraud intelligence and Verafin's consortium data insights in a single platform to help financial institutions proactively identify and respond to emerging fraud and scam threats. Stolen checks, payment cards, and online banking credentials are increasingly traded through private forums and encrypted channels commonly referred to as the dark web. Through this partnership, financial institutions can access Q6 Cyber's specialized visibility into dark web activity alongside Nasdaq Verafin's industry-leading counterparty and transaction insights, providing a more comprehensive view of emerging threats and enabling more informed fraud prevention efforts.

"Financial institutions have long been at a structural disadvantage when it comes to fraud, as they can only see threats once they arrive," said Colin Parsons, Head of Fraud Product Strategy at Nasdaq Verafin. "By integrating Q6 Cyber's capabilities directly into Nasdaq Verafin, we are giving our clients the ability to identify fraud threats before the first fraudulent transaction is ever attempted. That kind of proactive protection is what banks and credit unions need to stay ahead in a threat environment that's evolving faster than traditional defenses."

Through this partnership, Nasdaq Verafin will integrate Q6 Cyber's capabilities, known as dark web fraud intelligence, into its fraud and anti-money laundering platform, enabling financial institutions to receive Q6 Cyber data within the same workflow they use to investigate fraud cases. Q6 Cyber continuously monitors dark web marketplaces, deep web forums, and encrypted messaging platforms, identifying a wide range of fraud threats such as compromised checks, payment cards, and online banking credentials, among others. By combining these predictive and actionable risk signals with intelligence from Nasdaq Verafin's consortium data network of over 2,800 financial institutions and more than 850 million counterparties, this partnership aims to deliver a more holistic picture of fraud risk. This enables banks and credit unions to identify and respond to fraud risks earlier, helping prevent fraud where possible and mitigate losses when suspicious activity is already underway.

"Access to these sources and communities is not something you can buy or crawl," said Eli Dominitz, CEO of Q6 Cyber. "Our intelligence is highly impactful because over the past ten years, we have built a massive network of proprietary sources deep inside the dark web, going after the threat actors that target financial institutions. With first-hand access, every piece of intelligence we deliver is a confirmed compromise or threat rather than an exposure score. Bringing that into Nasdaq Verafin puts it in front of the fraud fighters who can act on it days or weeks before the fraud event even occurs."

In the past 18 months alone, Q6 Cyber collected more than 1.2 million compromised checks, 57 million unique compromised credentials, and 158 million compromised payment cards from the hundreds of thousands of financial crime sources it monitors. Since this intelligence comes from directly inside the communities where stolen data is sold, this partnership is designed to deliver actionable threat intelligence within minutes to hours of surfacing on the dark web, which is usually well in advance of the ensuing fraud attempt.

Check fraud is an increasingly sophisticated and persistent fraud typology growing at an annualized rate of 20.4% over the last two years, according to Nasdaq Verafin's 2026 Global Financial Crime Report. In a proof-of-concept, companies found that the average time from Q6 Cyber's detection of a stolen check listing on the dark web to the first fraudulent check being returned was 10 days. By giving financial institutions a multi-day window to prevent the fraudulent check deposit, anti-financial crime teams can take steps to help ensure their customers' accounts are protected well before a fraudulent transaction is even attempted.

Nasdaq Verafin clients will have access to Q6 Cyber's powerful intelligence covering a range of fraud vectors including check fraud, payment card fraud, and online account takeover, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of fraudsters. Nasdaq Verafin will receive intelligence from Q6 Cyber and surface it to customers as high-risk alerts, consolidating this threat data and making it available directly into Verafin's platform, so institutions can investigate and act on it in one unified workflow. To learn more about the partnership, visit: https://verafin.com/nasdaq-verafin-partners-with-q6-cyber.

About Nasdaq Verafin

Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,800 financial institutions, representing $13 trillion in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit?www.verafin.com?to learn more.?

About Q6 Cyber

Q6 Cyber delivers dark web fraud intelligence purpose-built for financial institutions. It identifies confirmed compromises within the dark web - such as stolen checks, payment cards, account credentials, and mule accounts, among others - and delivers them as actionable alerts, giving banks and credit unions a critical time advantage to act before fraud is attempted. Q6 Cyber runs 24/7/365 across hundreds of thousands of underground channels, including invite-only forums, encrypted messaging platforms, carding marketplaces, and malware and botnet infrastructure, in the numerous languages those communities operate in. Learn more here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "can" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Q6 Cyber's dark web intelligence and use of it together with the Verafin platform. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nasdaq Verafin Media Relations Contact

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

David.Lurie@nasdaq.com



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