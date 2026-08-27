EcoEngineers Approved as Auditor Under the Ammonia Energy Association's Ammonia Certification System

New auditing service supports producers, traders, and buyers seeking credible carbon intensity and origin data for low-emission ammonia

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoEngineers, an LRQA company that provides clean energy auditing and advisory services, today announced that it has been approved as an auditor under the Ammonia Energy Association's (AEA) Ammonia Certification System, the industry's global framework for verifying the carbon footprint and origin of low-emission ammonia.

The Ammonia Certification System is a voluntary programme open to producers, traders and consumers across the ammonia value chain. It is supported by a global digital registry that tracks the generation, transfer and retirement of certificates, giving companies a consistent way to document environmental attributes as ammonia moves through the supply chain. The system, officially announced in April 2026, began operating its pilot phase in October 2025 and allows both operating facilities and projects under development to pursue certification.

As an approved auditor, EcoEngineers will support companies at every stage of the ammonia value chain, from early-stage project developers pursuing pre-certification to established producers and traders documenting the carbon footprint of ammonia as it moves through global supply chains. The firm's team of engineers, scientists, auditors, and consultants brings experience in low-carbon fuel policy and greenhouse gas accounting as well as life-cycle assessments and regulatory guidance to help producers and traders prepare for certification and align with the AEA's requirements.

According to Tanya Peacock, Managing Director, California and Hydrogen at EcoEngineers:

"Interest in third-party verified ammonia data is increasing. As companies adhere to both voluntary and global policies, they are required to document embedded emissions for market access, and buyers seek chain-of-custody tracking for low-emission ammonia. Downstream customers, such as fertiliser producers and shipping firms, face pressure to verify emissions in their supply chains as they decarbonise. Credible verification is essential."

Certification under the AEA system provides producers and traders with a harmonised standard that simplifies trade across different regional regulations and relies on independent, third-party verification to support credible claims and reduce the risk of greenwashing. The system also supports pre-certification, allowing project developers to demonstrate the expected environmental attributes of ammonia production before a facility is built.

Trevor Brown, Executive Director, AEA, said:

"The launch of our Ammonia Certification System gives the industry something it hasn't had before, which is a single, credible way to verify the carbon intensity and origin of ammonia as it moves through the global supply chain. Bringing on approved, independent auditors like EcoEngineers is essential to that credibility. It gives producers, traders and buyers confidence that certifications under our system meet a consistent, rigorous standard, no matter where in the world they're issued."

For more information about EcoEngineers' auditing services under the Ammonia Certification System, contact clientservices@ecoengineers.us.

About EcoEngineers:

EcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation. EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change working at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us.

About the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA):

The AEA was founded in 2004 with a mission to accelerate the responsible adoption of clean ammonia by promoting cross-sectoral collaboration, knowledge sharing, global standards, and supportive policies. This mission supports both the decarbonisation of ammonia production and the use of low-emission ammonia as a fuel and energy carrier. The AEA is a global trade association whose 200+ members represent the full value chain of ammonia across multiple sectors. For more information visit www.ammoniaenergy.org.

CONTACT: Mary Shaughnessy For EcoEngineers marys@astorystore.com