A new United States patent, "Dephosphorylation-Controlled Extraction of Phosphorylatable Psychoactive Alkaloids," issued this month, adding to the intellectual property estate behind PEX010, the standardized natural psilocybin drug candidate supporting more than 80 studies worldwide.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX0) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company develops, manufactures and supplies PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to clinical research and compassionate access programs at leading institutions worldwide.

The Company is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent to Filament, titled "Dephosphorylation-Controlled Extraction of Phosphorylatable Psychoactive Alkaloids."

The grant adds to what the Company believes is the most extensive patent estate in natural psilocybin, spanning issued patents across the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, Mexico and Europe, and covering extraction, purification, stabilization, standardized compositions and delivery.

That estate is what sits behind PEX010. PEX010 is produced using Filament's proprietary and patented extraction, purification and stabilization methods and is available in a standardized dosing range of 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, with a 0.5 mg dose to follow, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site.

"We acquired Filament not just for PEX010, the team and the distribution network, but for the patents underneath all of it," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rhelion. "There is a lot of talk in this sector about proprietary methods. Filament's are the ones actually backed by patents, and those patents protect how the drug candidate is made, at scale, to GMP, for researchers who need the same product dose after dose. That is the real asset in the natural psychedelics space."

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its lead drug candidate, PEX010, and its patent portfolio, which now stands at 77 issued patents across 13 patent families following this grant.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the scope, strength, enforceability and commercial value of the Company's patent estate, including the newly issued United States patent; the Company's belief regarding the comparative breadth of its natural psilocybin patent portfolio; the continued prosecution, grant and maintenance of patents and applications in the United States and other jurisdictions; the continued ability of Filament to manufacture and supply PEX010; the anticipated future availability of a 0.5 mg dose of PEX010, alongside the existing 1, 5 and 25 mg doses; the expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in the United States and other jurisdictions; the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued validity and enforceability of the Company's issued patents; the accuracy of the Company's patent docket records, including the status of individual patents and applications in each jurisdiction; the continued ability of Filament to manufacture and supply PEX010 to specification; the successful completion of manufacturing and release testing for a 0.5 mg dose; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: the risk that issued patents are challenged, narrowed, invalidated or designed around; the risk that pending applications do not proceed to grant, or grant with narrower scope than anticipated; the risk that the patent estate does not deliver the anticipated commercial or competitive benefit; the risk that a 0.5 mg dose does not become available as anticipated; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated supply to research institutions does not materialize as expected; delays in regulatory permitting, including clinical trial, ethics, import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311795

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.