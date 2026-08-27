Fund IV success is the result of two decades of proven performance backing lower middle market industrial services and business services companies

GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360" or "the Firm"), a New York City-based private equity firm investing in U.S. lower middle market industrial services and business services companies, today announced the successful closing of GenNx360 Capital Partners IV, L.P. ("Fund IV" or "the Fund"), with $865 million in commitments, exceeding its target. Fund IV is the largest fund raised in GenNx360's history.

Fund IV was supported by a diverse group of existing and new investors including leading pensions, asset managers, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices, reflecting conviction in the firm's disciplined investment approach, operational value creation model, and tenured, diverse team.

Fund IV will continue GenNx360's differentiated strategy of partnering with lower middle market founders and management teams to scale essential services businesses. Fund IV has made five investments to date across infrastructure services, testing and inspection services, aerospace and defense, and IT services. The Fund announced the successful exit of its initial investment, Precision Aviation Group, in May 2026, reflecting strong early momentum.

"We are deeply grateful to our long-standing limited partners for their continued trust and partnership, and we are pleased to welcome our new investors to the GenNx360 platform," said Ron Blaylock, Founder of GenNx360. "Fund IV reflects confidence in our team, our strategy, and the model we have built over nearly two decades of investing in founder- and management-led businesses. We remain focused on being thoughtful stewards of capital, strong partners to management teams, and disciplined builders of enduring companies."

"The value our investment approach creates from sourcing to exit is demonstrated by the fact that across our funds we have realized over $1.3 billion in the last 12 months and in excess of $2 billion over the last 2.5 years for our investors," commented Monty Yort, Managing Partner at GenNx360. "Our sector expertise, investment playbooks, and pipeline in our target markets position us well to build on this momentum in Fund IV and beyond."

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm with ~$3 billion in capital under management that partners with lower middle market industrial services and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries operating in large markets. The firm implements value-enhancing growth plans and operational improvements alongside rapid buy-and-build strategies to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include infrastructure services, testing and inspection, aerospace and defense, automation industrial technology, commercial services, and food services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. www.gennx360.com

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Edward Lopez

Profile Advisors

GenNx@profileadvisors.com