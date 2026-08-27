London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Visuable, a London-based digital agency specializing in Squarespace website design, is relaunching 12 website Frameworks this year to give businesses a faster route to professionally designed, search-ready websites without the investment required for a fully bespoke build.

Visuable is relaunching its Website Frameworks Collection to celebrate 12 years in web design



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Visuable's Framework Collection provides businesses with a pre-planned website foundation that can be customized around their brand, content, and commercial needs.

Each Framework is built to provide:

User experience: A professionally planned architecture built around customer journeys and clear navigation.

A professionally planned architecture built around customer journeys and clear navigation. Content and conversion: A defined hierarchy for content, calls to action, credibility, and conversion pathways.

A defined hierarchy for content, calls to action, credibility, and conversion pathways. Customization: A foundation tailored through each client's branding, positioning, messaging, content, products or services, and proof points.

A foundation tailored through each client's branding, positioning, messaging, content, products or services, and proof points. Search readiness: An SEO-ready structure designed to help search engines and AI-powered discovery systems understand the business, its offering, and its relevance.

"For years, businesses have been told that a premium website has to start from a blank page. I don't think that's true anymore," said Lidia Drzewiecka, founder of Visuable. "The real value lies in knowing which structural decisions should already be solved, and where a brand genuinely needs room to be different."

Four Frameworks Already Relaunched

Onyx

A premium, editorial-led Framework designed for fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands.





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Aventurine

A Framework developed for therapists, wellness, coaching and lifestyle businesses.





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Sapphire

A strategically structured Framework for B2B companies, consultants, and professional services brands that need to clearly communicate expertise, credibility, and complex offerings.





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Hessonite

A refined, minimalist website Framework created for artists, makers, fashion designers, and creative studios.





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"Visuable turns 12 this year, so we wanted to mark the milestone by applying everything we have learned from more than a decade of designing websites to the next generation of our Framework Collection. Our goal is to relaunch all 12 Frameworks for 12 years of Visuable," Drzewiecka said.

Three Priorities Driving the Relaunch

Across the collection, the relaunch focuses on three areas:

Website performance and search readiness: The updated Frameworks place greater emphasis on SEO-ready structure, conversion optimization, information hierarchy, generative engine optimization, and AI-powered discovery.

Professional design at a more accessible investment: The Framework model provides businesses with a professionally planned foundation that can be customized around their branding, positioning, messaging, content, and services without requiring a fully bespoke build.

Faster launches: Because the core website structure is already planned, businesses can move through the design and customization process more quickly than with a website developed entirely from scratch.

Visuable is also using the latest Squarespace capabilities available in 2026 to modernize the website Frameworks Collection visually and technically as the platform continues to develop its search, design, and AI-related functionality.

Visuable plans to complete the remaining eight Framework relaunches by the end of 2026.

For more information, visit https://visuable.co/service/squarespace-templates.

About Visuable

Visuable is an award-winning web design and SEO agency specializing in custom Squarespace and Shopify websites for ambitious brands worldwide. Founded in 2015, the London-based agency has helped more than 2,000 businesses across 50+ locations create high-converting digital experiences that combine strategic design, compelling brand storytelling, and search visibility. Through its integrated approach to branding, web design, copywriting, and SEO, Visuable helps businesses worldwide build strong online presences and drive meaningful long-term growth.

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Source: DesignRush