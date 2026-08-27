Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Biopharma Announces Compelling New Preclinical Pancreatic Cancer Data for PRP Showing >90% Tumor Growth Inhibition and >2.5-Fold Survival Benefit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced compelling new preclinical and early translational data for its lead candidate PRP in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In orthotopic and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of advanced PDAC, three-times-weekly intravenous PRP achieved:

Greater than 90%, mean, tumor growth inhibition versus vehicle controls (p < 0.001).

Marked reduction in metastatic burden in the liver and peritoneum.

Significant remodeling of the tumor microenvironment, including decreased cancer-associated fibroblast activity, reduced fibrosis, and suppression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers.

Enhanced sensitivity of chemo-resistant PDAC cells to standard-of-care gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel, supporting lower chemotherapy doses with improved efficacy.

Median overall survival extension of more than 2.5-fold in treated animals compared with controls.





These results were built on previously reported >85% tumor growth inhibition data and peer-reviewed findings on PRP's effects on PDAC fibroblasts. Limited prior compassionate-use experience with related proenzyme formulations has shown signals of prolonged survival in advanced solid-tumor patients with a favorable safety profile and no severe treatment-related adverse events.

Comparison to Revolution Medicines Clinical Data

Revolution Medicines' multi-selective RAS(ON) inhibitor daraxonrasib recently delivered practice-changing Phase 3 results (RASolute 302) in previously treated metastatic PDAC. In that trial of approximately 500 patients, daraxonrasib achieved median overall survival of 13.2 months versus 6.6-6.7 months with chemotherapy (hazard ratio 0.40; ~60% reduction in risk of death), median progression-free survival of 7.2-7.3 months versus 3.5-3.6 months, and objective response rates of approximately 32% versus 11%.

While these clinical outcomes represent a major advance for RAS-mutant disease (present in ~90% of PDAC cases), PRP operates through a fundamentally different mechanism. PRP is a proprietary fixed-ratio combination of the two pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. It promotes differentiation of malignant cells toward a more normal phenotype, reverses EMT, targets cancer stem cells, suppresses metastasis and angiogenesis, and remodels the supportive tumor microenvironment-without relying on cytotoxic pathway inhibition.

Propanc believes this non-cytotoxic, differentiation-based approach addresses key drivers of resistance, recurrence, and dissemination that persist even after RAS pathway blockade. PRP holds FDA Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and is not limited to specific RAS mutations, supporting potential broad applicability across solid tumors and possible use in combination or sequential settings with RAS inhibitors or standard chemotherapy.

"Pancreatic cancer remains one of oncology's greatest challenges, with five-year survival rates still near 13% and limited durable options for patients with metastatic disease," said James Nathanielsz, Chief Executive Officer of Propanc. "The recent clinical progress with RAS(ON) inhibitors such as daraxonrasib is tremendously exciting. Our new data reinforce PRP's differentiated mechanism-targeting cancer stem cells, disrupting the fibrotic microenvironment, and potentially overcoming resistance-and give us strong conviction as we advance into the clinic. We are accelerating our Phase 1b First-in-Human study in advanced solid tumors, with pancreatic cancer as a key focus indication."

The Company is progressing GMP manufacturing, pharmacokinetics assay validation, and clinical partnerships in support of a planned Phase 1b study in approximately 40 - 45 patients with advanced solid tumors. A clinical trial application is expected in the coming months.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company's lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

Investor Contact: