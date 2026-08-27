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WKN: A3C2JA | ISIN: CH1134239669 | Ticker-Symbol: 1M4
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 15:32
11,035 Euro
-0,68 % -0,075
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SPORTRADAR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,09511,17516:02
11,09511,16515:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sportradar AG: Sportradar and Polymarket Significantly Expand Prediction Market Partnership to More Than 20 Global Sports Leagues and Competitions

Expansion Adds Exclusive Streaming for the Bundesliga and Euroleague Basketball, Along with Official Data for Tennis Grand Slams, Among Others

Agreement deepens Sportradar's leadership position as the foundational technology partner for the prediction markets category with a framework for further expansion

SRAD x Poly - Lockup

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) ("Sportradar" or the "Company") and Polymarket today announced a significant expansion of their strategic relationship extending Sportradar's premium sports data, streaming and integrity services to Polymarket across more than 20 sports leagues and competitions representing approximately 300,000 matches annually.

Under the U.S. agreement, the expansion adds premier global leagues including the Bundesliga, Euroleague Basketball, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), the National Basketball League (NBL), Tennis Grand Slams, and UTR Pro events, among others, deepening Polymarket's coverage across soccer, basketball, and tennis, backed by the deepest and broadest sports data and content portfolio in the industry.

This builds on Sportradar's previously announced relationship with Polymarket, for the ATP Tour, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The two companies expect to continue building their partnership with additional products, properties, and markets.

Sportradar's deep range of products and solutions for Polymarket include:

  • Premium Sports Data & Live Odds: Fast, accurate data and live odds to power pre-game and in-play markets, enhancing market efficiency while ensuring timely settlements
  • Audiovisual Content: Premium live streaming across a broad portfolio of competitions including exclusive rights for ATP Tour, the Bundesliga and Euroleague Basketball providing live game action directly alongside the markets fans are trading
  • Fan Engagement Solutions: Dynamic content, including scores, schedules, and data visualizations, designed to drive deeper engagement
  • Marketing Services: Leading marketing and customer acquisition services to help acquire high value sports fans
  • Industry-Leading Integrity Services: Robust integrity framework including Sportradar UFDS AI, which detects suspicious behavior, and Sportradar Integrity Exchange (SIE), which enables participants to share integrity threats through a secure network

Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar, said: "We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Polymarket extending our data and solutions across a significantly broader portfolio of sports. Prediction markets represent a compelling adjacent growth opportunity and Sportradar is cementing its role as the foundational infrastructure powering this ecosystem. Accurate real-time data, premium live content and a robust integrity framework are what allow these markets to price efficiently, settle reliably, and retain the confidence of participants. We look forward to expanding on this foundation with Polymarket as the category continues to develop."

Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket, said: "Expanding our relationship with Sportradar across more than 20 leagues and competitions gives Polymarket access to premium sports data, live content and integrity services at an unprecedented scale. We're excited to continue building on this partnership as we expand our sports offering."

About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports media and betting/gaming industries, Sportradar provides betting and iGaming operators, media and technology companies, prediction market partners and sports federations with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Trusted by the world's leading global sports organizations including the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, and global clients including Flutter, DraftKings, Google, Microsoft, Kalshi and Polymarket, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About Polymarket
Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com

CONTACT:
Media:
Sandra Lee
Sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Investor Relations:
Jim Bombassei
j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Polymarket:
polymarket@hstrategies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ab9af94-f32c-4c05-a180-b526df6d6353


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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