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PR Newswire
27.08.2026 14:48 Uhr
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GSMA MWC26 Doha to co-locate alongside the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in November 2026

Building on the inaugural success of 2025, MWC Doha returns even stronger as it joins forces with ITU to provide a global platform bringing industry and policymakers together

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced today that MWC26 Doha will co-locate alongside the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26). PP-26 is the highest policy-making body of ITU, the United Nations agency for digital technologies. This first-of-its-kind co-location will bring together the leaders shaping the digital sector - from government, international institutions and industry - for a pivotal month of digital policy engagement and connectivity showcases in Doha.

MWC26 Doha, in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on 8-10 November 2026. ITU PP-26 will take place at DECC between 9-27 November 2026, hosted by Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

Following the resounding success of last year's debut - and in line with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030 - MWC26 Doha will unite the global ecosystem across exhibition, thought leadership and policy. The GSMA Ministerial Programme will return to MWC Doha to shape digital governance and investment priorities that support the next phase of connectivity. This follows last year's landmark debut, which convened 60 delegations from 49 countries and 11 intergovernmental organisations.

MWC's exhibition floor will be adjacent to PP-26, enabling PP-26 delegates to experience firsthand how advanced connectivity, AI-powered solutions and digital infrastructure are accelerating economic growth and societal progress around the globe.

ITU brings together 194 Member States and over 1,000 companies, universities, research institutes, and regional and international organisations. ITU plays a critical role in coordinating the global use of the radio spectrum and satellite orbits, developing telecommunication standards, and driving universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation. The Plenipotentiary Conference meets every four years to set out ITU's overall strategic direction, approve its financial plans, and elect ITU officials, Council Member States and Radio Regulations Board members.

Both the GSMA and ITU are committed to connecting the world and already collaborate to advance global connectivity across policy, standards, and spectrum management. The co-location complements both events and will see Doha convene the broadest gathering of digital leaders that either event has hosted to date.

MWC26 Doha Registration.

Read full release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mwc26-doha-to-co-locate-alongside-the-itu-plenipotentiary-conference-in-november-2026-302861828.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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