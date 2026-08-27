Boehringer Ingelheim: Reaching Beyond Distance: How Salta, Argentina Built a System for Stroke Care Equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / When a real patient arrived during a stroke-response training exercise, clinicians didn't hesitate-they acted. That moment became early proof that Salta Stroke 360° wasn't just preparing teams for emergencies but building a system ready to respond when every second matters.

When training turns into reality

It was supposed to be a simulation. Clinicians participating in a stroke-response training exercise were running through different possible scenarios when the unexpected happened: a real patient arrived and showed clear signs of an acute stroke. What followed was swift, coordinated, and effective. The patient received timely care and survived. Yet, days later, it happened again.

Two real-life stroke cases, managed successfully in rapid succession, revealed something critical. This wasn't just luck. It was readiness. And it was the first visible proof of Salta Stroke 360°-a system designed not just to train for emergencies, but to respond effectively when they happen.

When geography decides outcomes

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide. In remote regions like the province of Salta in northwestern Argentina, communities are spread across vast distances and access to specialists can be limited, magnifying the potential risks.

For many patients, delays begin long before they ever reach a hospital. Distance, time, and fragmented care pathways create barriers that, in stroke care-where every second matters-can mean the difference between recovery and lifelong disability.

In rural Salta, Indigenous communities rely on local health centers that connect with advanced facilities for stroke care. They provide access for remote families across long distances, a challenging climate, and limited local resources.

Salta Stroke 360° was created to confront that reality head-on. The initiative was born through collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim Argentina, hospitals, government, NGOs, and international partners-anchored by formal support from the Ministry of Health.

At its clinical core is Dr. Gabriela Orzuza, a neurologist and Medical Director of the Stroke Unit at Hospital San Bernardo, which under her leadership achieved international certification as an Essential Stroke Unit by the World Stroke Organization.

Born in Salta, her commitment is deeply personal. She has spent years building multidisciplinary networks to improve stroke care in one of Argentina's most underserved regions-where access to healthcare is often limited, particularly in rural and Indigenous communities. "When I first imagined a tele-stroke network," she recalls, "I saw both the need and the obligation to offer equity. But at the time, it felt like an impossible dream-something we could only approach in very small steps."

From idea to infrastructure

Those steps evolved into a system. Telemedicine now connects neurologists in the capital with clinicians in remote hospitals, enabling real-time consultation where in-person access is not possible. For this to work, every element must align: connectivity must be constant, imaging must be precise, and coordination must be seamless-because in stroke care, every second counts.

Training extends far beyond hospitals. Emergency teams, community leaders, and even staff in high-traffic public spaces-airports, companies, civic institutions-are being trained to recognize stroke symptoms and activate response protocols. These environments are becoming "neuroprotected," forming a broader safety net across the province.

At the same time, awareness efforts reach deep into communities. Local NGOs and schools help share knowledge about symptoms and urgency. In underserved areas, messaging is adapted to local cultures and translated into indigenous languages-ensuring it resonates where it matters most.

A vision rooted in equity and execution

That vision is shared across leadership. "What struck me early in our Salta Stroke 360° initiative was realizing how much a person's chances of surviving a stroke depended on their distance from care," shares Martín Cottone, General Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim Argentina.

"As a leader, I felt a responsibility to challenge that. This project pushed us to rethink our assumptions and work together differently with government, clinicians, and local communities."

Seeing remote hospitals treat patients on time for the first time shows what's possible when purpose and execution come together. Martín Cottone, General Manager & Human Pharma Head APUB (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay & Bolivia)

Building a system, not a solution

Salta Stroke 360° did not emerge from a single intervention. It evolved as a connected system-where training, infrastructure, community engagement, and policy reinforce one another.

Outdated CT scanners-the essential diagnostic "eyes" of neurologists-are being replaced with reliable equipment. Strategic partnerships are enabling access to advanced technologies that were previously out of reach.

Government engagement provides critical institutional support. In early 2024, Provincial Law No. 8420 established a formal Stroke Network in Salta, guaranteeing access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. This was complemented by the launch of a Tele-Stroke Network, extending specialized care to hospitals without neurologists. What began as an initiative is now embedded within the public health system-ensuring continuity and scale.

Building public-private alliances with local entrepreneurs to inspire business leaders and strengthen their commitment-supporting projects that transform the very communities where they live and work.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Salta's Ministry of Public Health join forces-signing an agreement to strengthen the tele-stroke network and expand access to life-saving care.

Empowering health professionals with training, tools, and materials to treat strokes-building stronger, faster, and equitable care opportunities for all.

From momentum to measurable impact

As the network matured, the results became visible. Thrombolysis rates are one of the most critical indicators of timely stroke treatment and reflect how quickly patients receive potentially life-saving care. The treatment helps dissolve blood clots that block blood flow to the brain, but it can only be given within a narrow time window after symptoms begin. Higher rates often indicate that patients are reaching diagnosis and treatment quickly enough for doctors to limit or prevent severe, long-term damage.

Thrombolysis rates went up by 3.64 percentage points from 2024 to 2025, reaching 13.1% of patients treated on time.

For Dr. Orzuza, the transformation has been profound. "For a long time, we were building this network with the pedal power of a bicycle," she reflects. "And suddenly, with the right partners and support, it felt like shifting into a completely different gear-able to reach places we never imagined."

At the same time, strategic partnerships enabled access to capabilities that had previously been out of reach. Specialized diagnostic spaces were certified closer to patients' homes, reducing delays when minutes matter most.

Impact that travels beyond the moment

As Salta Stroke 360° gained visibility, its story traveled far beyond Salta. World Stroke Day 2025 coverage reached millions, while targeted digital campaigns amplified awareness where it was needed most. But for those working within the system, the true impact is measured in quieter moments.

Dr. Gabriela Orzuza, Medical Director and Head of the Stroke Unit at Hospital San Bernardo and tele-stroke network lead. Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim South America

Growth hasn't stopped. Some days it's hard to pause and reflect because of the work we face. But we know this will mark a watershed moment. Dr. Gabriela Orzuza, Medical Director and Head of the Stroke Unit at Hospital San Bernardo and tele-stroke network lead

What began as a training exercise became proof of possibility. Today, Salta Stroke 360° stands as a living system-designed to respond when it matters most, and to give more people a second chance, regardless of distance.

Our commitment

By 2030, we aim to expand access to healthcare for 50 million people, investing 35 billion EUR in health innovation and research to tackle non-communicable diseases and an additional 250 million EUR in partnerships to combat emerging infectious diseases.

Read more on Imagine - Boehringer Ingelheim's sustainability story hub.

*Image credits: Header picture and quote pictures: Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim South America. Content pictures: Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim South America, Unión Industrial de Salta, Corporate Affairs Boehringer Ingelheim South America, Ministerio de Salud del Gobierno de la provincia de Salta.

In September 2025, 50 young changemakers from northern areas with limited access to care joined us in Tartagal for an ideathon, creating impactful stroke projects for their communities-in partnership with Ashoka, an NGO supporting social entrepreneurs.

Find more stories and multimedia from Boehringer Ingelheim at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Boehringer Ingelheim

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/reaching-beyond-distance-how-salta-argentina-built-a-system-for-strok-1213202